Oh. I forgot this was tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

haven't watched yet but im still so annoyed they killed off catherine. pope better get killed off this season, i hate his creepy ass Reply

Thread

Link

Ill just watch the gay scenes online Reply

Thread

Link

Deran reminds me of a blond Patrick Fugit. Reply

Thread

Link

Yessssssss I didn't know this was back! Reply

Thread

Link

I love all of them except Craig and that fucking a teenager storyline. And her Dad just lets her stay there? Reply

Thread

Link

Can Pope smother Baz next? he is the worst Reply

Thread

Link