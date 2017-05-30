Ariel Winter slammed for tasteless Memorial Day photos
Caption: Happy #Memorial Day
Ariel Winter is once again being criticized for her questionable choices after posting a revealing photo of herself for Memorial Day
Comments on her post include:
"I wish you wouldn't try so hard to be a Kardashian. Be you."
"Omg you can see her razor burn in the third picture hahaha"
"Tits.. As always.. This has NOTHING to do with Memorial Day!!!"
i need tips.. i cant wax the area is too sensitive for me
What bothers me is when people make fun of razor burn like that one comment on her photo. Like, remove all your hair! But I don't want to KNOW you removed it! I want to believe you were naturally like that like...? You lose if you got pubes hanging out ya bikini bottoms, you lose if you tried to remove it and it irritated your skin which is often beyond your control. Being a woman sucks I guess.
no, omg. i'm having flashbacks to this instagram ad that kept getting promoted in my feed that was of his old man with super long eyelashes
fuck
it's a little weird since she's so young and I really hope she knows she doesn't need to do this for validation because she's a beautiful girl
hire a better photographer bitch
she looks uncomfortable.
But also, if you're gonna criticize her, you should criticize him.
pitbull is 100% acknowledging the actual purpose of memorial day while posting a picture of himself cheezin lmao
This is actually offensive to my senses.
Edited at 2017-05-31 03:37 am (UTC)
more like no vayas.
"ooh rah. semper fi. dale"
"That's Commander Pitbull to you, civilian."
"pitbull is a living soldier fighting the good fight"
"Pitbull ft. The Armed Forces"