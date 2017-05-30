Ariel Winter slammed for tasteless Memorial Day photos

Razor burns sucks. Anyway..What's wrong w this chick?? Reply

Thread

Link

I can never seem to avoid razor burn in my bikini area no matter what I do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Waxing helps. Tea tree oil after. I friggin hate it I need to laser it all off Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me either girl

i need tips.. i cant wax the area is too sensitive for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use hair removal cream for my bikini line Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's because humans shouldn't remove their body hair Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. Although I've been recently using Tend Skin and it's made the situation much better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i honestly can't see any razor burn, do you mean the darker spot on her skin? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck razor burns forever! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the worst, especially when you gotta wear jeans.



What bothers me is when people make fun of razor burn like that one comment on her photo. Like, remove all your hair! But I don't want to KNOW you removed it! I want to believe you were naturally like that like...? You lose if you got pubes hanging out ya bikini bottoms, you lose if you tried to remove it and it irritated your skin which is often beyond your control. Being a woman sucks I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's starting to give off LiLo vibes and I'm concerned. Reply

Thread

Link

More like Courtney Stodden vibe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oof yeah. That's... yep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't even recognize her. She looks like one of the members of Little Mix from this angle Reply

Thread

Link

You have too much money to not at least master the Instagram look. Reply

Thread

Link

Her eyes look wonky? Must be the makeup/eyelashes?

Reply

Thread

Link

i literally went AHHH!



no, omg. i'm having flashbacks to this instagram ad that kept getting promoted in my feed that was of his old man with super long eyelashes



fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn. her eyelashes have merged with her eyebrows, making two giant lashbrows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is literally terrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolirl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not good promo for that company. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excellent method for honoring fallen soldiers. Well done. Reply

Thread

Link

ok, but we all know everyone (besides family of fallen military) just celebrates the start of summer on Memorial Day. I don't think every post everyone makes on Memorial Day has to be about dead soldiers. Some people are just going to have a bbq! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Happy Memorial Day" always seemed like a weird saying to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah now that you mention it, its pretty weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't follow her but based on whats posted on here, it looks like she did a complete 180 after her breast reduction. Reply

Thread

Link

nnn she could have at least left that caption off Reply

Thread

Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ngl, the razor burn was the first thing my eyes went to in the third picture Reply

Thread

Link

she looks a little lilo in the face here



it's a little weird since she's so young and I really hope she knows she doesn't need to do this for validation because she's a beautiful girl Reply

Thread

Link

these pics aren't even cute. like what the fuck is that lighting. and is that a real cave cause the shit looks fake

hire a better photographer bitch Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ is that a real cave



she looks uncomfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now that you questioned the validity of that cave, i can't unsee that it looks fake af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao the real issue here tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reading this comment in Miranda's voice 👍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I did too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks like this cave area on the beach in Malibu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now I need an investigation to be launched into the validity of that cave. We demand answers! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her hair color Reply

Thread

Link

As if 90% of people weren't posting beach/pool/bbq pics this weekend vs pics about soldiers and 'merica. Give me a fucking break. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't think its that she was posting it on memorial day that people are mad about, but her using that caption? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but i mean...memorial holiday for most people is a long weekend where you can go to the beach or somewhere to start the summer...i mean for most people idt it's really associated w/anything other than that? there are articles about 'memorial day fashion' and no one calls that disrespectful Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk I've been seeing this shit pop up all over the last few days. I even think the flack Ivanka got is stupid. Most people in America used this weekend to just hang out and get drunk but based on the internet you'd think everyone went to a memorial instead of a BBQ. I bet if you go check the Memorial Day tag a large portion will be people in bathing suits or partying. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I don't see what the big deal is here. Most people spent this weekend getting shitfaced and eating ribs and hot dogs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yrnGIdB2St — Pitbull (@pitbull) May 29, 2017

also what about pitbull's memorial day tweet Reply

Thread

Link

ohhhh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amazing.



But also, if you're gonna criticize her, you should criticize him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

??? why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna make a post about this yesterday but forgot lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is awful but i don't see the problem with this honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brb, going to put on my Complicit for Him cologne. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol nah pitbull's is way worse. most ppl use memorial day as a time for bbq's/hanging out and ivanka's post just goes along with that. she didn't mention vets anywhere



pitbull is 100% acknowledging the actual purpose of memorial day while posting a picture of himself cheezin lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's even crazier is that he posted something very similar the year before! Smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF is this?



This is actually offensive to my senses.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, omg. So much secondhand embarrassment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sorry, this is fucking hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The responses LMAO 😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dying 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I posted this on the Roundup. So stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is this so funny omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Pause. Reflect. Celebrate Mom. Win a trip to Vegas to join yours truly for dinner and a concert. To enter, go to https://t.co/suF5ZFpKQV pic.twitter.com/29bKR9GYop — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 29, 2017





Edited at 2017-05-31 03:37 am (UTC) he does this dumb shit all the time tho, i think hes just out of touch & he deserves critique too but no1 cares about him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are we honoring indigenous, black and brown ppl tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE SOUND I MADE LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dale!



more like no vayas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LM AOOFDJBHDFHGF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLL omg he is insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shrieking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the tweet alone was amazing, but then I read the thread of responses and now I'm dead.



"ooh rah. semper fi. dale"

"That's Commander Pitbull to you, civilian."

"pitbull is a living soldier fighting the good fight"

"Pitbull ft. The Armed Forces" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so funny omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link