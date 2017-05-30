Adam Wingard to direct 'Godzilla vs Kong'
Adam Wingard is set to direct Universal's Godzilla/King Kong mash-up. His past films include You're Next, The Guest and the 2016 'Blair Witch' sequel.
Source
He hasn't made a bad movie yet IMO so i'm so here for this.
So I'd be totes down with this
Anyway, I'm surprised they went with him. I wish they'd gotten someone with more sci-fi experience than horror.
Lol. I wasn't sure about it at first, but I thought by the last 30 minutes or so it got really good.
i absolutely recommend you're next. i'm not generally into slashers but it does something new and modern with itl.
the soundtrack, the cinematography (the parts with the smoke, and the final battle etc) is amazing. my fave scene is tho [Spoiler (click to open)]the scene david "dies" like "you did right bro, thumbs up it's ok" and i just cannot stop laughing whenever watch it. it's so cheesy in a good way.
IDK ha but we'll see my man......we will see.