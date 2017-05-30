Adam Wingard to direct 'Godzilla vs Kong'

!!



He hasn't made a bad movie yet IMO so i'm so here for this. Reply

I personally love You're Next and The Guest



So I'd be totes down with this Reply

I hope we get another commentary where he trashes the viewing audience. Reply

Do we know if Marvel's Quicksilver, Scarlett Witch, Captain Marvel, and Loki are in it tho? Reply

Blair Witch was so, so, so awful. And I thought A Horrible Way to Die was overrated and borderline terrible.



Anyway, I'm surprised they went with him. I wish they'd gotten someone with more sci-fi experience than horror. Reply

How dare you speak ill of blair witch!!!!!1



Lol. I wasn't sure about it at first, but I thought by the last 30 minutes or so it got really good. Reply

The way everyone hyped it up to be surprisingly good was cruel. It was such a mediocre remake. Reply

It definitely had way too much hype :( Reply

the guest and you're next >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

haven't watch you're the next but agree with the guest! also your icon, omg one of my fave scenes! Reply

the guest had everything i wanted from an 80's soundtrack to an interesting ending to just enough to get you through the movie but not overload you with info. and YES THE SCENE IN MY ICON WAS SO FUCKING FUN? just the shots and the way dan stevens played that scene.



i absolutely recommend you're next. i'm not generally into slashers but it does something new and modern with itl. Reply

the soundtrack, the cinematography (the parts with the smoke, and the final battle etc) is amazing. my fave scene is tho [ Spoiler (click to open) ] the scene david "dies" like "you did right bro, thumbs up it's ok" omggg will do watch it today/tomorrow for sure!the soundtrack, the cinematography (the parts with the smoke, and the final battle etc) is amazing. my fave scene is thoand i just cannot stop laughing whenever watch it. it's so cheesy in a good way. Reply

Dan Stevens was hot af in that movie. Reply

Not OC but You're Next is a lot of fun, you gotta watch it! Reply

will do asap! <3 Reply

ole boy's also directing Death Note.





IDK ha but we'll see my man......we will see. Reply

i loved the guest so like, ok cool Reply

Uhh I like him as a director but he seems like an odd choice Reply

I can't wait. Idgaf. Reply

