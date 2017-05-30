How Dan Stevens became the Beast + BatB Crosses $500M in the U.S.

Woah thats pretty cool.

Too bad the movie is hot garbage. Reply

Emma Watson is box office gold. Beauty & the Beast & The Circle have cemented her status. Reply

..I guess you are being sarcastic using The Circle as an example? That flopped hard Reply

It should have been practical effects. Drag Rick Baker out of retirement or something. Reply

I showed a gif of him in that motion capture suit thing to my mom the other day (the orig. is her fav. 2D animated film) and she went "this is so stupid" and mte lol. Like with all that effort and him having to wear that anyway they might as well dress him up as the Beast without the CGI. Reply

Now gimmie my Little Mermaid movie!!!! Reply

I am so scared of the day they decide to do a live-action Little Mermaid. The under water scenes are what scare me. How are they going to do the talking parts? Like...I'm just so nervous it's gonna be all Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire-esque.

But I'm right there with you--Little Mermaid is number ONE. Reply

They are doing a live action Little Mermaid. Reply

it had a way lower budget than even the smallest of Disney movies, but the Australian series H2O: Just Add Water did live-action underwater scenes, but the actors never spoke Reply

Yesssss, Ariel is my favorite princess! Reply

I finally saw this movie last weekend and I did not like it at all. I heard it was good in spite of Emma (who was awful, I mean really, she was terrible), but it just wasn't good. Luke Evans as Gaston was amazing though! Reply

lol @ the comment right below you Reply

I loved the movie. I was worried as Beauty and the Beast was and remain my favorite animated Disney movie, but it was just perfection. I adore the new songs as well! Reply

All I have to contribute to this is that I've started watching Legion and I'm getting disturbed at how much I'm finding Dan Stevens attractive. Reply

Shit have you seen the guest? I was thirsting for months off that movie. Reply

I haven't seen it, is it good? Reply

GOD YES Reply

i was so,surprised cos he looked like a whole ass blob on downton abbey Reply

the only reason i even bothered to skip through beauty and the beast was watching dan stevens in legion tbh. he's so cute there. Reply

He looks great and his acting has been A+ so far Reply

IKR his eyes do stuff to me Reply

I feel conflicted about this because I LOVED this movie, but I dislike the main actress' real life personality and her acting/singing. Reply

i don't know why he was so hot to me in The Guest but is so mediocre-looking in everything else Reply

jk i lied, watched the vid, i'm still into it, mildly, in as much as you can find a dude attractive as a lesbian Reply

i'm an asexual; but that scene in the guest with the smoke killed me in a ~~~~good way. Reply

I've been into him since his Guest makeover. And this clip cemented it.



This is the ideal male body. You may not like it. But this is what peak performance looks like. Reply

dead. hahahahahahaha Reply

the fact that he managed to walk down those stairs in moon shoes, all the awards Reply

props to emma for keeping a straight face tbh Reply

it's obvious in the film that whenever she had to act with green screen, or with someone wearing this motion capture get-up, that she stopped acting and just went glassy-eyed...which I guess is keeping a straight face, but it doesn't make for a very engaging performance... Reply

s c r e a m i n g Reply

As Kenya Moore would say

TWIRL, GIRL. YAAAAS. TWIRL! Reply

<3 Hahahaha Reply

I was so frustrated with how the movie wasted the magical book (which didn't make a lot of sense anyway). Instead of ending with a dance, it would've been cool if Belle finally went on an adventure like she always dreamed about. Reply

How is discovering a magical castle not an adventure? Reply

"I want adventure in the great, wide somewhere" =/= stay in a castle with my hubby



And you do realize the castle isn't magical after the curse was broken, right? Reply

Parent

I just watched it a few days ago and I had to look up the magical book lol, so ia what a waste! Reply

This, tbh. I did love the end (it was super pretty) but when they introduced the book I thought for sure that was how it was going to end! Reply

Hoowwwwwwww did Cousin Matthew end up getting work? I'll be forever asking it! Reply

the ONLY thing I liked were the new songs.



The CGI Beast made sense but it was just too odd. Reply

This movie had no heart. It felt like B&tB by the numbers.

I need to rewatch the animation to see if it still holds the magic for me. Reply

It's still good Reply

