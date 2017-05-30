Dren

How Dan Stevens became the Beast + BatB Crosses $500M in the U.S.



A new featurette shows how they created the Beast with Dan Stevens, using CGI and a motion-capture suit.

Beauty and the Beast has become the eighth top-grossing film of all time domestically, with $501 million, and the tenth globally, with $732 million.

