How Dan Stevens became the Beast + BatB Crosses $500M in the U.S.
A new featurette shows how they created the Beast with Dan Stevens, using CGI and a motion-capture suit.
Beauty and the Beast has become the eighth top-grossing film of all time domestically, with $501 million, and the tenth globally, with $732 million.
Box-Office Milestone: 'Beauty and the Beast' Twirls Past $500M in the U.S. https://t.co/bKbKQRbTWD— THR Movies (@THRmovies) May 28, 2017
Too bad the movie is hot garbage.
But I'm right there with you--Little Mermaid is number ONE.
TWIRL, GIRL. YAAAAS. TWIRL!
And you do realize the castle isn't magical after the curse was broken, right?
The CGI Beast made sense but it was just too odd.
I need to rewatch the animation to see if it still holds the magic for me.