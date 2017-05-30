Doug Liman talks Edge of Tomorrow 2 and a "scene-stealing" new character
- Confirms Edge of Tomorrow 2 will be both a sequel and a prequel.
- In addition to Cruise's Cage and Blunt's Rita, there will be a third, "scene-stealing" new character.
- EoT2 will be "smaller" in terms of action, Liman says he doesn't need an action scene every two minutes, he wants to focus on Cruise and Blunt's characters. However, it will keep the dark humor and drama of the first film.
- EoT2 picks up right where the first left off and will focus on the now complicated relationship between Rita and Cage (he remembers, she doesn't, it gets weird).
- Edge of Tomorrow 2 will be the completion of the franchise, it was always envisioned as a two-picture franchise.
They seem to know exactly where they're going with this movie, I for one am excited.
new character, less action, end of the franchise? i'll keep an open mind, but my gut says no.
i just want more of this:
I'm more concerned about the potential Poochie dangers of a "scene-stealing new character."
yeah, i'm skeptical as hell about that new character. hopefully it's an opportunity they're taking to include a prominent non-white character. in any case, just please don't be cheesy and/or quippy (only bill paxton could pull that off, RIP my glorious scene-stealing dude)
I've seen "Edge of Tomorrow" about 50 times now.
can the third character be Asian now?
I don't really trust Hollywood with their -original- stories for Asian adaptations tbh. I'll look forward to the movie but I won't keep my hopes too high :/
Also, you'll find that a lot can be forgiven when the movie is actually good.
i should rewatch the first one, i don't remember it that much. but it was interesting. loved emily in it,