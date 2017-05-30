[misc] shannyn shades

Doug Liman talks Edge of Tomorrow 2 and a "scene-stealing" new character





  • Confirms Edge of Tomorrow 2 will be both a sequel and a prequel.

  • In addition to Cruise's Cage and Blunt's Rita, there will be a third, "scene-stealing" new character.

  • EoT2 will be "smaller" in terms of action, Liman says he doesn't need an action scene every two minutes, he wants to focus on Cruise and Blunt's characters. However, it will keep the dark humor and drama of the first film.

  • EoT2 picks up right where the first left off and will focus on the now complicated relationship between Rita and Cage (he remembers, she doesn't, it gets weird).

  • Edge of Tomorrow 2 will be the completion of the franchise, it was always envisioned as a two-picture franchise.



They seem to know exactly where they're going with this movie, I for one am excited.

Source

Tagged: , , , ,