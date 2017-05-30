Doug Liman talks Edge of Tomorrow 2 and a "scene-stealing" new character

i... don't want any of this



new character, less action, end of the franchise? i'll keep an open mind, but my gut says no.

On the less action part, I actually trust them on it because this scene was one of the best in the first film:



i just want more of this:

that's a great scene, and i'm glad someone out there will be into the less actiony direction this movie seems to be taking... but that ain't what i signed up for.

No, I feel you, I definitely want the same! I don't think Liman is saying they're completely going to get rid of the action but I'm assuming like the clip above, it'll be more dramatic scenes being bookended by action ones, rather than the other way around, which I'm okay with, specifically because Cruise and Blunt have amazing chemistry. IDK I trust this team, dammit lol.

I'm more concerned about the potential Poochie dangers of a "scene-stealing new character."



I'm more concerned about the potential Poochie dangers of a "scene-stealing new character."



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:18 am (UTC)

fair enough! i'm sure they'll pull off whatever it is they're going for



yeah, i'm skeptical as hell about that new character. hopefully it's an opportunity they're taking to include a prominent non-white character. in any case, just please don't be cheesy and/or quippy (only bill paxton could pull that off, RIP my glorious scene-stealing dude)

This movie was sf good but I kind of like it as a standalone. But I'll be watching the sequel anyway lbr.

i LOVED the first one. tom cruise's character being a little shit and a coward and emily blunt's character being the brave badass. plus tom cruise did a great job especially in the scenes where he keeps playing the same scenario and he just doesn't give a shit anymore. the movie was such a great action flick, too bad the title change kind of killed it's appeal. i don't remember but the first one didn't do as well as expected right? anyway i'm glad there is a sequel.

It was almost universally critically acclaimed but underperformed. However, it apparently did amazing on rentals/dvd/on-demand, so word of mouth.

I'm cautiously optimistic about this. Continuing the story could ruin the ending, which is kind of perfect. But since these details seem definite, a sequel might work.

I've seen "Edge of Tomorrow" about 50 times now.



I've seen "Edge of Tomorrow" about 50 times now. Reply

HF another movie where women I love beat the shit out of tom cruise.



can the third character be Asian now? Reply

I've been wishing for Steven Yeun ever since they said they were adding a new character months ago. THROW THAT MAN A BONE, HOLLYWOOD.

YAS I fucking loved this movie. The advertised it so poorly, I still never fucking remember what it's called lmao. I'm glad I took a chance on it when it was on HBO.

Edited at 2017-05-31 03:05 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-31 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

I loved this movie but are they really going to call it Edge of Tomorrow 2? I thought they changed the title to Live Die Repeat?

I never would have watched this film if my uncle hadn't played it for us. I really enjoyed it! But the original title was audience repellent tbh

I really loved this movie and was so sad I couldnt watch it at the movies, it never made it here; I cant wait for the sequel.

That's surprising to hear actually, I wonder why that happened.

it was released in Brasil. just not where I live.

The original novel is a single book so I guess it's going to be a completely new story? I hope they don't fuck up the characters.

IIRC, it's a completely new/original story based on a pitch Tom Cruise was throwing around during Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation promo. Tom Cruise is apparently willingly uncredited in the plotting of not only his own films but random-ass films, according to Christopher McQuarrie.

Thanks!



I don't really trust Hollywood with their -original- stories for Asian adaptations tbh. I'll look forward to the movie but I won't keep my hopes too high :/ Reply

This movie was amazing.

No one has posted the hot Rita gif?!?!?!

Can someone please explain to my dumb ass the difference between this vs the death note movie in terms of whitewashing offensiveness? I loved EOT but i don't understand why it seems to get a pass...?

The title change is probably a big factor. Many moviegoers have no idea it's an adaptation of All You Need is Kill. Plus, the author says he spent ~4 years trying to get the movie developed, he loved the screen play, and that he likes the finished product.

Also, you'll find that a lot can be forgiven when the movie is actually good.

Edited at 2017-05-31 05:31 am (UTC)



Also, you'll find that a lot can be forgiven when the movie is actually good.



Edited at 2017-05-31 05:31 am (UTC) Reply

I mean, whitewashing is whitewashing and I don't see how the quality of the film magically makes whitewashing okay. And idk how much the author's approval matters either when the guy who directed the original Ghost in the Shell approved of Scarjo's casting...

