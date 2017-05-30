Keri Russell Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Keri Russell poses with her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Keri Russell got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.
- Holy Taylor, Noah Emmerich, Joel Fields, JJ Abrams, Scott Speedman and, of course, Matthew Rhys were there to honor her.
- She talks about how she feels like her getting a star was a mistake, because it's so iconic.
- She also says that she lucked out, because she never planned anything, she was primarily a dancer, and things just started to happen for her.
- Keri feels like she it will be hard to play the nice, encouraging girlfriend after she's done with The Americans.
- Congrats, Keri!
- How cute are Keri and Matthew? I love them so much!
- Can we also use this post to talk about the Season Finale, please?
Considering you have to pay to get a star, this humblebragging is hilarious.
Really?
It's like Kathy Griffin's "Walk of Fame" star.........in Palm Springs. Hahahaha
I love her and Matthew so much. I always crack up at their interactions in the slate podcast for the Americans.
Also I'm two episodes behind (traveling because of work) so I'm binging them + the finale tonight I'm so excited.
Watch it all, bb, then come back and talk to me about it, please!
When even Elizabeth thinks Tuan is going too far idek.
They were so ready to leave :/
They deserve all the emmys