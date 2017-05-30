Keri Russell Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

they're scraping the bottom of the barrel of celebrities. Not enough true stars anymore. Reply

She's talented as fuck at least Reply

Excuse you, have you even seen The Americans? Reply

Less talented people have one, who cares if she isn't famous enough? Reply

"She talks about how she feels like her getting a star was a mistake, because it's so iconic"



Considering you have to pay to get a star, this humblebragging is hilarious. Reply

lol I like Keri but I thought the same Reply

i'm sure they have some standards tho, otherwise people like camila cabelo and ian somerholder would've gotten one by now Reply

Mystery Science Theater fans tried to get the star of one of the most famous MST3k movies a star. They wouldn't accept him. :( Reply

lmao Reply

the first picture is beautiful Reply

she's so gorgeous Reply

lol I was just about to post this! Still stanning their met gala ensemble Reply

omg I love this Reply

wow loving this Reply

Love this sfm! Reply

They may as well put the name Felicity on that star. Reply

She is so so beautiful. And talented. Everything Reply

You're bringing back all the bad memories. Reply

The world changed after this tbh. Reply

it makes me sad that she doesn't like wearing her hair curly anymore Reply

Me too! Her hair was so gorgeous... It still is, but I liked it better curly. Reply

I didn't know she started out as a dancer Reply

I feel like people are going to see it and be like, "Who?"

It's like Kathy Griffin's "Walk of Fame" star.........in Palm Springs. Hahahaha Reply

lol that's hilarious. now i want one in PS. Reply

I wish she would make better movies. She is gorgeous and an excellent actress. Granted the Americans is a great show but she deserves a better career all around. All these years later and I still fangirl when I see Keri and Scott together. Felicity and Ben 4eva. Reply

I really liked the Waitress movie that she starred in. Reply

True. She was great in that. Reply

i wonder if the movie would have done better if adrienne hadn't been murdered. it really should be a classic and i'm happy it's getting it's due now with the musical. Reply

it's SUCH a cute movie, I love it



i literally squealed when i saw him with her in that video. I loved them together on Felicity. Reply

why?? i can't even think of anything she's been in besides felicity and her current show, both of which i haven't even watched. Reply

Good for her. I got to know her through the MMC and I really liked her there. I thought she was gonna fade after Felicity tanked. Reply

if she and matthew rhys ever break up i'm going to be legitimately devastated Reply

Me too! Reply

Same tbh Reply

They probably already broke up & this is the "wait until baby turns 1 to announce it" tour Reply

My queen.



I love her and Matthew so much. I always crack up at their interactions in the slate podcast for the Americans.



Also I'm two episodes behind (traveling because of work) so I'm binging them + the finale tonight I'm so excited. Reply

She's the Queen!



Watch it all, bb, then come back and talk to me about it, please! Reply

I watched them all I can't even deal



When even Elizabeth thinks Tuan is going too far idek.



They were so ready to leave :/



They deserve all the emmys Reply

