Alison Pink

Keri Russell Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame




- Keri Russell got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.
- Holy Taylor, Noah Emmerich, Joel Fields, JJ Abrams, Scott Speedman and, of course, Matthew Rhys were there to honor her.
- She talks about how she feels like her getting a star was a mistake, because it's so iconic.
- She also says that she lucked out, because she never planned anything, she was primarily a dancer, and things just started to happen for her.
- Keri feels like she it will be hard to play the nice, encouraging girlfriend after she's done with The Americans.



- Congrats, Keri!
- How cute are Keri and Matthew? I love them so much!
- Can we also use this post to talk about the Season Finale, please?

