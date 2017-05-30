Chris Pine: We Need Wonder Woman Because "Men Are Not All That Smart"
Chris Pine: We Need Wonder Woman Because ‘Men Are Not All That Smart’ - https://t.co/FC2i0M08Oe pic.twitter.com/xlHzmJ7gCd— Screen Rant (@screenrant) 28 de maio de 2017
- When asked why we need Wonder Woman at the movie's premiere, Chris Pine had this to say: "We’ve seen stories told through the male prism a lot. Men are not all that smart. We tend to want to kill each other all the time, so it’s nice to finally have a fresh, female perspective with important themes. To have a female superhero story that is about love and compassion and nurturing of life than the opposite is very important. At the heart of the movie, it’s about people falling in love and being passionate and being heroic. It’s a great lesson for everyone to learn instead of other movies where shit is blowing up all the time."
SOURCE
Are men any smart, ONTD? Have you watched this already iconic & historique movie? TYFYA!
No.
ETA: Also, I'm sick of this shit from men.
About to end another relationship because the dude consciously misrepresented himself at the start.
Edited at 2017-05-31 01:11 am (UTC)
it's exhausting having to be so damn cautious all the time
I'm beginning to think Chris Pine may be my favorite white Chris but I don't wanna get too attached.
Edited at 2017-05-31 01:15 am (UTC)
though considering the competition a low bar has been set
i've only ever posted like three things on here and two of them were re chris pine.
IA, I like Hemsworth too but Capt Fine is definitely the smartest and probably the best actor out of all the basic chrises
edit: oop sorry that this gif is so big, I can't find a smaller version lol
Edited at 2017-05-31 01:56 am (UTC)
????¿¿¿??¿¿¿¿??
I need new friends.
Edited at 2017-05-31 01:23 am (UTC)
There is a hot guy though.
Edited at 2017-05-31 02:12 am (UTC)
fr i need new friends. she is a poc too so i'm shocked she wants to see it.
I'm here for violent superheroines but WW is just not that, so, so far, his statement is fine.
Edited at 2017-05-31 02:16 am (UTC)
no, there are shitty women out there too, i pick fights more than my boyfriend and he is more nurturing than i am lol. feminism is about letting people be what they are free of gender roles, not doing this weird pigeon-holing thing, idk.
Since I am one, I can tell you that no, they are not.