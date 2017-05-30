Chris Pine: We Need Wonder Woman Because "Men Are Not All That Smart"




  • When asked why we need Wonder Woman at the movie's premiere, Chris Pine had this to say: "We’ve seen stories told through the male prism a lot. Men are not all that smart. We tend to want to kill each other all the time, so it’s nice to finally have a fresh, female perspective with important themes. To have a female superhero story that is about love and compassion and nurturing of life than the opposite is very important. At the heart of the movie, it’s about people falling in love and being passionate and being heroic. It’s a great lesson for everyone to learn instead of other movies where shit is blowing up all the time."


Are men any smart, ONTD? Have you watched this already iconic & historique movie? TYFYA!
