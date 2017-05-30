Chris Pine: We Need Wonder Woman Because "Men Are Not All That Smart"

Are men any smart, ONTD?



No.



ETA: Also, I'm sick of this shit from men.





About to end another relationship because the dude consciously misrepresented himself at the start.



they all do tbh. I hate dating and new relationships because it's like a goddamn minefield you're always about to step on a damn grenade



it's exhausting having to be so damn cautious all the time Reply

I realized I was same-sex-favoring bi a year or so ago, so if this doesn't work out (he's a good guy who cleans up after himself, cooks, isn't a Republican and doesn't abuse me, so I might stick around a little bit to see if this may have been some kind of fear response of his, yes my bar is pretty low) I think I'll try women. Reply

No lies detected Reply

Link





I'm beginning to think Chris Pine may be my favorite white Chris but I don't wanna get too attached. I'm beginning to think Chris Pine may be my favorite white Chris but I don't wanna get too attached. Reply

he will eventually mess up one day and you will be crushed bb Reply

I hate to say it but I think he already kind of did? I remember being posted here that he had two DUIs or something, but I don't have a good memory so it could be my brain coming up with #fakenews lol Reply

I know, hence why I am keeping him at am arms distance. I've been burned before.



Edited at 2017-05-31 01:15 am (UTC)

I mean, doesn't everyone mess up? Reply

he is my favorite basic chris, but considering who his competition is, that's not really saying much. Reply

mte



though considering the competition a low bar has been set Reply

yes! stan ha!



i've only ever posted like three things on here and two of them were re chris pine. Reply

IA, I like Hemsworth too but Capt Fine is definitely the smartest and probably the best actor out of all the basic chrises



edit: oop sorry that this gif is so big, I can't find a smaller version lol



him being in "This Means War" broke my heart. that movie is so fucked up. Reply

I wanna see Wonder Woman this week, so I invited my friend but she wanted to see Snatched instead.



????¿¿¿??¿¿¿¿??



I need new friends.



Edited at 2017-05-31 01:23 am (UTC)

lol that happened to me when i saw fury road...my friend wanted to see fucking pitch perfect 2. thankfully that one was sold out Reply

Link

Tell her Snatched sucks. It's not funny and it has a horrible message, that it's ok to baby your kids and keep them little if you were a housewife who never had anything else in life and still doesn't.



There is a hot guy though. Reply

Link

snatched? SERIOUSLY? that movie looks like such a crock of awful racist bullshit. you should tell her you're taking her to see snatched, tie her up to a chair and set a mirror in front of her for two hours so she can question her life decisions.



Edited at 2017-05-31 02:12 am (UTC)

Link

LMFAO



fr i need new friends. she is a poc too so i'm shocked she wants to see it. Reply

Link

Oh God I hate when people pull this "men are so dumb" thing and put women on a pedestal when trying to explain why representation and equality is important. It's partly why men are able to get away with so much shit cause their behaviour is infantilized. Women are the perfect goddesses who should always do the best or be punished for being just OK or just good. Reply

I don't think that's what he meant in the slightest, but ok. Reply

Link

that's not what he said at all. Reply

Link

who cares sis, any chance to say men are dumb is a chance well spent. Reply

Link

I think you were on the right highway but you took an exit a little too soon. He's almost stepping into 'women are clearly better' and that removes our right to be varied flawed people, but he's not saying that exactly.



I'm here for violent superheroines but WW is just not that, so, so far, his statement is fine. Reply

Link

Where did he say anything along those lines?? Reply

I like how this same type of comment has been made several times on the second page and was been applauded and yet this one is put down. Reply

Link

i am dying at you using this gif lol! how lovely and random Reply

Link

Well I get what you're saying tbh. I mean, I have no problem with putting men down lol, but often when men say this sort of thing it feels a bit disingenuous. Putting women on a pedestal and tying this to really stereotypical traits like he did here (of course the female story is about love and being nurturing) isn't exactly wildly progressive. This only leads to people demonizing women for being anything less than perfect, and once again men get away with everything because ~boys will be boys~ or whatever Reply

ia. i'd rather praise the ones who are doing a good job and setting a great example instead of blanket terming everyone with a cock. if the shitty ones want attention, they need to step up otherwise i'm good just ignoring their existence instead of giving them anything to get a reaction on.



Edited at 2017-05-31 02:16 am (UTC)

Link

ia,i mean i think he was addressing the way men are depicted in movies and how violence and toxic masculinity is normalized. but what about movies like kill bill? although it's totally male-gazey, the women depicted there are violent but smart. i think it would have been good of him to endorse depictions of non-violence and female solidarity in movies without making it about intelligence or being "better" than men, because as you said it denies women the right to be multi-faceted and flawed, maybe even downright evil, as popular male characters so typically are. Reply

Link

soft bigotry of low expectations, etc Reply

Link

ugh ia. it's weird and i can't place my finger exactly on why. maybe cause it's disingenuous? there are fucking awful women out there, we're not all great, and it's so weird to act like ~all women are wonderful and non-violent~, compassionate pacifists, men are the worst, etc.



no, there are shitty women out there too, i pick fights more than my boyfriend and he is more nurturing than i am lol. feminism is about letting people be what they are free of gender roles, not doing this weird pigeon-holing thing, idk. Reply

Link

Did he lie though lol Reply

Ugh I can't w8 to see this Reply

No lie, this skit made me a ~fan. (Any by ~fan I mean I don't actively dislike him) Reply

I do appreciate him being game for this. Reply

Link

lmao same here. SNL made me take notice of him and realize that he's the superior Chris (I don't care for any of the others tbh but I just never really noticed Chris Pine before). Reply

Link

lmaoo Reply

Link

I love this skit so much. Reply

Link

i'm still so upset nobody death dropped Reply

Link

Or jump-split-ed. Reply

Link

HOW HAVE I NEVER SEEN THIS Reply

LMAO Reply

Link

the only good chris Reply

Your icon! Jude Law's peak Reply

Link

i didn't know he was ever so beautiful until i saw this movie tbh Reply

Link

True Reply

Are men any smart, ONTD?



Since I am one, I can tell you that no, they are not. Reply

good man Reply

Link

Haha same. Reply

Link

same Reply

Link

That's true. You get a point for that one White Chris #54 . I'm still not gonna stan a white man, tho. Reply

I wanted to submit a post about the movie not premiering in Lebanon because Gal is Israeli Reply

been posted bb Reply

Link

Posted here and already a mess (especially on me being a terrible expressor of thoughts): http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6405589.html Reply

Link

Totally unrelated, but I'm contemplating traveling to Lebanon next year. Honestly, I'll probably visit Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine (by way of Jordan), but I'm in the "i'm excited and planning stages). Reply

Link

I went to Israel in 2009 and I was a bit underwhelmed because I did the religious part, but it has beautiful places. Make sure you go to Masada, it was incredible Reply

