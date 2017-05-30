Kathy Griffin apologizes for her bloody Trump head photoshoot


After receiving backlash for her Trump head photoshoot, Kathy Griffin (who has famously claimed to have a no-apologies policy for her jokes) apologized for the photoshoot and said from reading the response, it seems she went too far.

This afternoon she said in a now deleted tweet:
"1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker."

