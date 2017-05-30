Kathy Griffin apologizes for her bloody Trump head photoshoot
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
After receiving backlash for her Trump head photoshoot, Kathy Griffin (who has famously claimed to have a no-apologies policy for her jokes) apologized for the photoshoot and said from reading the response, it seems she went too far.
This afternoon she said in a now deleted tweet:
"1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker."
call the image disturbing and put it under a cut but the right has and will do worse.
Exactly.
but the tone of this post thus far is very diff
mte. i'm confused.
this shouldn't offend trump supporters anyways. he's actually harmed and abused people throughout his life, and this was a staged photo meant to be ridic
did the feds come knocking or what
