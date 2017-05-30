Kathy Griffin apologizes for her bloody Trump head photoshoot

The one time I wouldn't like a comedian to apologize.



call the image disturbing and put it under a cut but the right has and will do worse.

For example, his use of "Pocahontas." Everyone is like, "yeah, ok, it's kinda racist," but completely ignore the fact that she was 12 years old when she was kidnapped (and only she knows what else happened to her), then forced to live in England before an attempt at going back to America, only to die on the ship of a sickness at the age of 21. She's literally the symbol of missing and murdered Indigenous children and women.

Oop, true

Don't apologize for shit gurl. Hurt them trashbag's feelings!

WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU APOLOGIZING?!

mte. I'm disappointed

she really didn't think this would piss people off? ok

i thought the point was to piss people off. shouldn't have apologized when it was working as intended.

I think she didn't think liberals would be like "yikes" @ her

yeah i don't think she expecting that response from dems but what did she think?

yeah i think that's correct

She really should have known better, the left never holds the line and blindly protects their own the way the right does.

I mean I've seen liberals condemning the punching of nazis, so idk why she thought they wouldn't be clutching their pearls over this

I wonder where she's been all this time if she didn't know how hand-wringing "fair play even though it's useless" most of them are.

I'm convinced she's "apologizing" because it keeps this in the headlines. She knew what she was doing.

i really do not care about this edgelord stunt. is it in bad taste? yeah, but that's the point. let the right scream and whine about it; they need something to move onto now that the seth rich conspiracy is losing steam.

i don't care either tbh. there's children being murdered by cops in this country...can't get too upset over what looks like a cheap Halloween mask.

Yeah, the head didn't even look like Trump to me. Was it in bad taste? Maybe. I don't really care though. Not sorry. It's Tyler Shields and Kathy. Don't take them seriously.

didnt y'all say she went too far in the previous post, why are you saying dont apologise now??

is it the same people?

it's not

idk i just knew the overwhelming majority were saying she went too far and dont do it

but the tone of this post thus far is very diff Reply

when people leave these types of comments it never is lol

ontd thinks that ontd is 1 homogenous person (and suddenly the koons is me)

i'd like to be excluded from this narrative tbh I'm all for this.

it's early but me rn reading this post...

That last post was super out of left field to me lmao like...these motherfuckers have LITERALLY never needed anything to ~give them ammunition~ before?! Why can't we the other, correct better side, start getting dirty too, who gives a fuck at this point???
Edited at 2017-05-31 12:51 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-31 12:51 am (UTC) Reply

so tired of this, lol. And people wonder why he won.

I wasn't in the last post but I believe it.

dammit now i gotta go read that post, lol. nothing is surprising when it comes to this place tho

I wasn't in the last post but while I think it was unnecessary, what's done is done. She should have just owned it. That apology is bs and now she looks like an idiot and the Trump's hypocritical stans got exactly what they wanted. Congrats, Kathy.

mte, like maybe some were different people but I have a feeling there are a few people changing their tunes

It's almost as if it's different people commenting!

I hate that this is now something that can garner sympathy for him (not from me, obviously). Whyyyyyy.

are they throwing cake at her?

suuuuure hon. chocolate cake. 💩

No, and that's why she wished them all into the cornfield

I wasn't annoyed by the shoot despite all the "you're giving them ammo!!!!!! :"""(((" (what the fuck was that btw) but THIS pisses me off. This gives them something to be happy about.

she made this to get a visceral reaction. she knew exactly how it would come across. apologizing is ridiculous and doesn't mean shit to people who already hate her anyway.

Exactly. In all the time it took to plan and execute this photoshoot, no one ever thought, "Hey, maybe this isn't such a great idea?" Why apologize now when she should have known well before it was released exactly what the reaction would be?

WEAK

im sure she was getting death threats and i saw people were trying to get her fired from her cnn new years eve gig so im not surprised she is quickly apologizing.

I doubt apologizing will make them stop sending death threats tbh

any woman on the internet expressing her opinion will receive death, rape and bigoted threats. but when you are receiving a massive amount of drama apologizing can feel like a way to quiet down the angry mob. when you've got someone saying they were wrong it makes people feel like they've put you in your place. im sure many will wanna continue to see her pay the price and for others by next week they will have moved on.

trump supporters r insanely sensitive and hypocritical they sent gigi hadid death and rape threats and tried to get her fired from maybelline bc she did an impression of melania. funnily enough they were calling her impression racist while saying extremely racist shit abt arabs themselves lol.

i wish she didn't apologize



this shouldn't offend trump supporters anyways. he's actually harmed and abused people throughout his life, and this was a staged photo meant to be ridic Reply

i'm legit surprised she's apologizing



did the feds come knocking or what Reply

trump supporters went to make a citizens arrest dontcha know.

every day it hits me randomly that he's president (I forget for a bit after I wake up) and then the rest of my day just goes to shit
Edited at 2017-05-31 12:49 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-31 12:49 am (UTC) Reply

*No one* wants to be W.H. Comms. Director.



"That would be career suicide."



"Oh my god, I’m crying of laughter..."https://t.co/Ue9wPqSkAJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2017 Reply

Is Buzzfeed a reliable source?

Buzzfeed has actually done some good work.

theyve had to change a lot since going corporate

buzzfeed news is usually pretty reliable but all the clickbait on the main site really brings their reputation down
Edited at 2017-05-31 12:56 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-31 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

yes

They posted the Trump dossier, right? Bonus points for them.

I think buzzfeed has been putting out some great political pieces, I just hate that people discredit them bc they're known predominantly for their dumb (but fun) quizzes.

