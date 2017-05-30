'The Beguiled' Cast Made an 1860s "Girls Gone Wild" Video, And a Sexy Calendar With Colin Farrell

no chill whatsoever xD Reply

a "sexy calendar shoot" with Colin Farrell where he posed shirtless with various gardening props



LIES. FAKE NEWS!!!!!!!!!



Detailed high-res pics or it just didn't happen.



LIES. FAKE NEWS!!!!!!!!!Detailed high-res pics or it just didn't happen.

mte they have to SELL IT TO THE MASSES for me to believe it

only when I have a copy to examine personally will I believe such photos exist.

I'm going to need the photos AND Colin so I can authenticate everything involved.

What parts you going to ~*authenticate*~ first sis?

Obvi I'd be working as your ASSistant on this particular research project, and would happily follow your explicit instructionsl

Trust me when I say that my instructions are going to be EXTREMELY ~explicit.

lies, they must give it to me, ONTD's Current Regular Colin OP, so I can pay my bills and tuition fees cos Med School is expensive af.



AND I WILL LEAK IT ALL TO ONTD THEN SELL IT TO THE WORLD AND MAKE MY FORTUNE.

You make excellent posts so I'll allow it and support you

What video is this from??

Thanks a ton!

This is rly sweet and Colin is an angel

lol colin seems so chill.



his sex tape remains my fave <3

Does kirsten ever age? She looks amazing. I can't wait to see this.

She is aging really well, for sure, but I could see it in her face in Hidden Figures.

The thing that really ages her imo is the botox she got. It makes her face look odd. Both she and Nicole were looking plastic-y in the Beguiled trailers.

But that's Hollywood.



But that's Hollywood. Reply

I feel like sometimes she looks like she almost didn't age/really young and then other time she looks way older then she actually is. I guess it depends on the styling tbh.

She has, but really well. I suppose it helps she seems ok with her facial features as they are and didn't go for fillers or veneers or anything.

From all the interviews it sounds like they had a really good time on set (except when Trump won).



Also I was reading an interview with Coppola where she dragged the book it's based on and is like "Yeah... it's not good." Reply

what happened when trump won? did nicole tell everyone to deal with him as their president now?

lol IDK about Nicole but Kirsten said when she heard she started crying and Sofia said she had to call her mom because she was so upset she just felt like quitting everything.

aww man its just amazing that we all seem to have the "i broke down" stories when trump won

Noooooo I just bought the book on amazon yesterday thinking I'd read it before I saw it :( :( :(

Aww, well I still want to read it myself to judge I thought it was just really funny that she was openly dragging the source material.

I saw the old Clint Eastwood movie once and it was so disturbing. I don't think I can watch this. Looks like a great cast though.

Please let me waste my money on this calendar...

I demand to see the pictures of Colin, for scientific reasons

I co-sign on this experiment. :3

I hope all of this ends up online somehow. I am so excited for this movie to be out.

Same. The reviews look overall pretty positive too, I hope it does well on release.



Also I have no patience with people who insist the Cannes win was some pity win for her being female - there were other female filmmakers in competition and Cannes famously booed Marie Antoinette back in the day so it's not as if they have a rep for being soft on Sofia's films. Reply

cannes booing the visual masterpiece that is marie antoinette is proof that its trash tbh

People being mad at the soundtrack and the fact that it wasn't some typical Oscar-baity biopic just proves they didn't get it.



Reply

both of those sound like so much fun. it seems like they had a blast.

Literally, pics or it didn't happen!

Sexy Colin calendar?!

COLIN IS FUCKING 41 NOW!

