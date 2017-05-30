'The Beguiled' Cast Made an 1860s "Girls Gone Wild" Video, And a Sexy Calendar With Colin Farrell





  • The cast of Sofia Coppola's upcoming 'The Beguiled' had the best time shooting the movie, especially Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.

  • In an interview with Vanity Fair they recalled a day in which they went around filming a 1860's version of "Girls Gone Wild" where the female cast went running around in their lace dresses and flashing their ankles while drinking out of red cups. Kirsten Dunst jokes that they should add that to the DVD extras.

  • At another day, they did a "sexy calendar shoot" with Colin Farrell where he posed shirtless with various gardening props. Sofia Coppola adds that he was hamming it up while Kiki Dunst states that it's great that they get to objectify men.


