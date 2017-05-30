15 (5) Most WTF Things that Happened in the 'Buffy' Comics
15. Xander and Dawn are in love
The comics tried to make Dawn seem older. And then they had her and Xander confessed to their feelings for one another. Once magic was ended (the major plot of season eight), the pair forgot about their love and they had to start over.
7. Warren returns
Willow's witch foe Amy saved Warren, now her lover, after Rosenberg killed him in season six. He returned to take revenge of course. Eventually, skinless Warren died again once magic ended because he was magically resurrected. Warren coming back basically defeated the purpose of Willow's redemption arc in season seven.
5. Young Giles
Angel, possessed by an evil called Twilight, killed Giles. Feeling guilty over what he did, Angel later brought Giles back using magic. Giles returned, but as a 12-year old version of himself.
2. Buffy (temporarily) has romantic feelings for Xander
Xander thought that it would be a bad idea. Plus, Buffy saw Xander and Dawn kissing and realized it wouldn't work out between herself and Xander.
1. Buffy and Angel give birth to a universe
Buffy and Angel had sex again, which somehow created a whole new universe. The upside is that Buffy can be with Angel, but the downside is that the old universe was being flooded with demons as a consequence. So, Buffy gave up her chance at happiness with Angel to go back home and save everyone.
Are these worse than some of the worst stories in the TV show, ONTD?
what
I'm glad Joss said that if Buffy ever continued in live action the comics would not be canon because now I just consider them bad fanfiction.
Although SMG's reaction low key made up for it.
I don't know since I haven't read past a certain point but I didn't think they actually made her bi?
they didn't make her bi. writers ain't shit.
wtf at all the rest.
i can't believe the comics are still going after 10 years
Speaking of comics... wow, this week is going to be LIGHT in terms of what's coming out. Probably because it's the 5th week.
I also love that the main "big bad" ended up being Willow, which was a nice change. The "Evil Trio" storyline was stupid, but watching Willow go crazy on them was good.
Season 7 is...season 7. I don't know what to say about most of it. It felt like they were just trying to get filler to make 22 episodes, honestly. Then they just wrapped it up as quickly as they could.
I feel like I read somewhere that SMG was paid a ridiculously high rate per episode for that day and age, and she basically banked all of that money for a relatively easy-to-film season, but that she wasn't really feeling it, but she felt like she had to give the fans a real series finale.
Maybe at the beginning but the season ends with her pulling double duty as Buffy and The First. Over and over night shoots. Makeup for hours because of all the bruises. And because it's Buffy all of the stunt work and CGI.
It was less complicated than season 5 for sure when she was flying back and forth to AUS and playing both Buffy and the Buffy bot, but season 7 was no cake walk. None of the seasons were.
1. Angel and Spike confirming that they fucked
Awwww yissss
um.
"Buffy and Angel give birth to a universe"
Y'all OTP could never.
Edited at 2017-05-31 12:43 am (UTC)