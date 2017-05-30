15 (5) Most WTF Things that Happened in the 'Buffy' Comics

1. Buffy and Angel give birth to a universe







Lol mte

The panel of buffy and angel flying in outer space completely naked and in the middle of having sex is honesty one of the strangest things i've ever seen.

I'm SCREAMING at the sex panels, they changed positions in space, I cannooooot.

ahh the 'do it again' panel lmfaooo

ugh the comics

Yep. The Buffy comics started off interesting and then Dawn/Xander happened and I noped out of there forever.



I'm glad Joss said that if Buffy ever continued in live action the comics would not be canon because now I just consider them bad fanfiction.

I only read season 8 and that was weird enough for me. Having Buffy hook up with a slayer who wasn't Faith. Pffft.



Although SMG's reaction low key made up for it.

What was her reaction?

god the comics were and are trash

I was only here for bisexual Buffy. Das it.

Did they actually make her bisexual? Because from what I remember it was a ~*phase*~ and Willow specifically told that girl that Buffy wasn't truly into that so don't get attached or whatever.



I don't know since I haven't read past a certain point but I didn't think they actually made her bi? Reply

I mean if that's the case then fuck this series, but then I also never really trust Willow when she says anything.

yep, everyone immediately was like "wtf buffy you aren't gay!!!"



they didn't make her bi. writers ain't shit.

i knew about dawn and xander. ew no.



wtf at all the rest. Reply

I'm reading your comment and I can't help but agree, disappointed pickchua. It's just one big WTF.

yeah i'm glad i gave up on the comics halfway into season 8



i can't believe the comics are still going after 10 years

I'm still reading the comics. I admit that they're nothing spectacular, but they're relatively harmless.



Speaking of comics... wow, this week is going to be LIGHT in terms of what's coming out. Probably because it's the 5th week.

i know he had limited involvement in the comics but damn i used to be so, so into buffy and it's been weird for time to pass only to realize joss whedon is just an all-around shitty writer. now every time i come across something of his it's just like

do you like toy story?

i mean of the 3 toy movies the first one is my least fave but it's not like toy story was his project

yeah looking back he was clearly one of the weakest writer in the show but got all the praise for his ~feminism~

This series should have died after The Gift

there are some moments i rlly like in s7. a lot of the messaging in chosen was really nice. there was nothing redeemable in s6, and most of s7 was yikes though.



Reply

looking back on it, i would've been fine with this

I am one of the few who really enjoyed season 6. It was depressing, but I felt like it really showed more of the human, realistic side of Buffy. It wasn't, "Oh, I came back from the dead, I'm super human and my friends are all magical!" It was realistic, she struggled with depression, and I love that it had a storyline of addiction.

I also love that the main "big bad" ended up being Willow, which was a nice change. The "Evil Trio" storyline was stupid, but watching Willow go crazy on them was good.

Season 7 is...season 7. I don't know what to say about most of it. It felt like they were just trying to get filler to make 22 episodes, honestly. Then they just wrapped it up as quickly as they could.

I feel like I read somewhere that SMG was paid a ridiculously high rate per episode for that day and age, and she basically banked all of that money for a relatively easy-to-film season, but that she wasn't really feeling it, but she felt like she had to give the fans a real series finale.

Lol at Season 7 being relatively easy to film.



Maybe at the beginning but the season ends with her pulling double duty as Buffy and The First. Over and over night shoots. Makeup for hours because of all the bruises. And because it's Buffy all of the stunt work and CGI.



It was less complicated than season 5 for sure when she was flying back and forth to AUS and playing both Buffy and the Buffy bot, but season 7 was no cake walk. None of the seasons were.

S6 definitely has some weaknesses/some real 'wtf' story decisions, but in general I think makes a lot more sense in hindsight than it did at the time. Think I had to be older and have done more of that "omg real life's a headfuck" transition to appreciate where they took it

Agreed. S6 and S7 were so crappy in comparison to the rest of the series. I would never even touch the comics.

but...Once More with Feeling!!

The BEST Things that Happened in the Buffy Comics:



1. Angel and Spike confirming that they fucked

Awwww yissss

omg what

YES

"Buffy and Angel give birth to a universe" Y'all OTP could never.

preach sis that was the best thing to come out of the comics

I didn't read the comics or watch the show but I remember when I was younger seeing the really blonde/white haired guy in promos and thinking he was crazy hot. Years later I realized how tragic my taste was back then.

redemption is a rocky path sis. i remember my spike phase...i can't @ fully grown women still stanning him tho

I thin a lot of people had an ill-advised Spike phase

You're telling me, just take a glance at my username.



Edited at 2017-05-31 12:43 am (UTC) Reply

