15 (5) Most WTF Things that Happened in the 'Buffy' Comics

15. Xander and Dawn are in love

[Ew to infinity and beyond]
The comics tried to make Dawn seem older. And then they had her and Xander confessed to their feelings for one another. Once magic was ended (the major plot of season eight), the pair forgot about their love and they had to start over.



7. Warren returns

[The comeback no one wanted]
Willow's witch foe Amy saved Warren, now her lover, after Rosenberg killed him in season six.  He returned to take revenge of course. Eventually, skinless Warren died again once magic ended because he was magically resurrected. Warren coming back basically defeated the purpose of Willow's redemption arc in season seven.


5. Young Giles

[When I grow up]
Angel, possessed by an evil called Twilight, killed Giles. Feeling guilty over what he did, Angel later brought Giles back using magic. Giles returned, but as a 12-year old version of himself.


2. Buffy (temporarily) has romantic feelings for Xander

[Who asked for this?]
Xander thought that it would be a bad idea. Plus, Buffy saw Xander and Dawn kissing and realized it wouldn't work out between herself and Xander.


1. Buffy and Angel give birth to a universe

[Wat]
Buffy and Angel had sex again, which somehow created a whole new universe. The upside is that Buffy can be with Angel, but the downside is that the old universe was being flooded with demons as a consequence. So, Buffy gave up her chance at happiness with Angel to go back home and save everyone.




Are these worse than some of the worst stories in the TV show, ONTD?
