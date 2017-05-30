Prune juice

Lebanon wants to ban Wonder Woman




Lebanon, who are offically at war with Israel, want to ban it because Gal is Israeli and because of her mandatory service in the IDF.

Not all Lebanese support the proposed ban. Elie Fares, a well-known Lebanese blogger, wrote "Resist what? A movie about an iconic superhero who's been part of pop culture for over 70 years. A movie in which the lead actress happens to be Israeli but who's not portraying ANYTHING related to her 'country' in any way whatsoever."
