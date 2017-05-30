Lebanon wants to ban Wonder Woman
Lebanon is seeking to ban #WonderWoman because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli https://t.co/avtAJNEei4 pic.twitter.com/Sp3RKEiDBS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 30, 2017
Source.
Lebanon, who are offically at war with Israel, want to ban it because Gal is Israeli and because of her mandatory service in the IDF.
Not all Lebanese support the proposed ban. Elie Fares, a well-known Lebanese blogger, wrote "Resist what? A movie about an iconic superhero who's been part of pop culture for over 70 years. A movie in which the lead actress happens to be Israeli but who's not portraying ANYTHING related to her 'country' in any way whatsoever."
I was so looking forward to this film, but I'm not going to see it in the cinema.
Lots of people are conflicted about the film and that's cool, save your money if you feel strongly. But she's a character and lots of other people worked hard for the film so I wouldn't say anyone needs to be shamed for watching.
