Lebanon wants to ban Wonder Woman

I understand why people don't like Gal and her support for Israel's policies, but at the same time, the success or failure of this film isn't going to be seen as a referendum on Israel's occupation of Palestine, so like... Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea what her views are (I didn't even know she was Israeli before this post tbh, and I'm pretty sure most of the world doesn't either nor care), so unless she's very outspoken against Palestine or similar problematic issues, I'm inclined to agree... There'll be literally no traction from banning or boycotting this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why would you support an actress who could very well be spending the money she makes , to further a cause she believes in?



I was so looking forward to this film, but I'm not going to see it in the cinema. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But supporting a film can be seen as supporting the actor. She is wonder woman, and the more successful the movie is, the more money in her pockets, the more work she gets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at the same time, i can understand people who have been directly harmed by israel's actions that gal has both participated in and endorsed not wanting to give their money to a former idf solider. a lot of the people in lebanon are palestinian refugees. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You were not the OP I was expecting this from.



Lots of people are conflicted about the film and that's cool, save your money if you feel strongly. But she's a character and lots of other people worked hard for the film so I wouldn't say anyone needs to be shamed for watching. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I understand why people might boycott the movie because of Gal. However, remember that if you live in the US, for example, you give a shit ton of money to Israel Reply

Thread

Link

just checked, BvS (which also stared Gal) did got released in Lebanon Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://stateofmind13.com/2017/05/29/le banons-government-wants-to-ban-wonder-wo man-because-lead-actress-gal-gadot-is-is raeli/

http://www.boxofficemojo.com/movies/?pa ge=intl&country=LB&id=superman2015.htm



Edited at 2017-05-30 11:51 pm (UTC) according to Elie Fares' blog the Lebanon’s Ministry of Economy claims that BvS was banned. even tho Fares saw it in a cinema (and boxofficemojo has boxoffice numbers for it) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This could get wanky, but if there's any group of people I trust to handle discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with nuance and maturity, it's fans of comic book movies. Reply

Thread

Link

pls correct me if i'm wrong, but in the infamous post with the hashtags, weren't there some that were pro-palestine? or, i'm sorry, pro-two state solution? Reply

Thread

Link





#weareright #freegazafromhamas #stopterror #coexistance #loveidf



that's a lot of conflicting ideology period ok just found it:that's a lot of conflicting ideology period Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





, or something like that only one #coexist , or something like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what post? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She never did seem to be against Palestine, just Hamas. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Imagine if countries started to ban movies starring or directed by abusers and pedophiles? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao there would be no movies left Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the theatres would be very, very dry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can only imagine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It would be the death of film as we know it lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree with the blogger; it's unfair for those who are interested in watching it on the big screen. Reply

Thread

Link

NEW WONDER WOMAN COMIC TOMORROW! Reply

Thread

Link

It's the Annual and I think it's featuring a story with Wondy, Bats and Supes. Should be interesting! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I CANT WAIT. THEN NEXT WEEK IS STEVE TREVOR. :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How the fuck is Israel's politics / policies so tied to this damn movie? It shouldn't. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they shouldn't have cast a genocide supporter as the lead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte this is the only case where ontd isn't "woke" anymore Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't wait to see this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe I'll take myself and go see this movie. I've got a gift card to the fancy movie theater Reply

Thread

Link

...there's a lot less anti-Israel comments than I expected right now. */oops I cursed this post* Reply

Thread

Link





At 97%, #WonderWoman is the highest rated Marvel or DC film ever. Congrats to Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins. https://t.co/n6x5bwzdwt pic.twitter.com/3B2gJWdy2b — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 30, 2017





i hope the rating levels out above 94% so this stays true 🙏🏽 anyway...i hope the rating levels out above 94% so this stays true 🙏🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

AAAAAAAHHHHHHH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SEETHE, BOYS, SEETHE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yasss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give all the DC MOVIES TO PATTY PLEASE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not if it means wonder woman 2 is pushed back! i hope she (along with geoff johns and jon berg) helps break story for man of steel 2 though. she seems to really understand these hopeful, altruistic heroes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want her to stay with WW but I hope that her success means that DC will be warmer on women directors and invite more of them into the fray. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSSSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a bit drunk and read Lebanon as Lebron Reply

Thread

Link

loll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sober and did the same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link