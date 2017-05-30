Camila Commands the Stage SOLO on Britain's Got Talent
RT .CCFan007: Never Forget here is the full performance! #CamilaOnBGT #BGT #CryingInTheClub #IHaveQuestions pic.twitter.com/8iVxYuKgYa— Never Forget Bot (@forgetmebot) May 30, 2017
The first time she's performed without backup dancers since Fifth Harmony was put together!
Cute, the other girls were ha backup dancers. Well considering the fact that her two singles are raking leaves at the bottom of the iTunes Charts, her record label can't afford to invest in backup dancers. Instead, they gave her a mic to sing off-key in the pits of hell. Poor ha.
I'll give her the benefit of the doubt, but she better #promo this song and rush release another song because this shit ain't cool, it ain't lukewarm, and it sure as hell ain't hot.
Also, sometimes I wonder how thing would've been if Demi kept her mouth shut after that first 5H performance.
I heard this bullshit in Costco and her voice is even worse amplified.
back up dancers? the tragic thing is the other four girls you want to call her back up dancers distracted and kept the GP from truly seeing what kind of of poor performer and vocalist Kamila was/is. now "Flopping in the Club" is struggling on iTunes after people watched her subpar BBMA performance.
the only thing that commanded that Britain's Got Talent stage is the visual effects, fog, and fire used to distract us.
put your tea box back in the cupboards and don't even bother brewing OP.
Nicole Scherzinger she is not.
she is talentless
"Why?
Did you leave me in a barn"
Her annunciation is so bad. 😐 Also she's serving me some serious Lea Michelle vibes with the way she's styling her hair. Anyone else notice that too?
go buy her single again sis for the Fifth time. it could use the sales.
