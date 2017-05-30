swamp monster

Sofia Vergara angers fans over posing with parrots tied in ropes for her party



- The party's theme was "Paraíso Tropical" (Tropic paradise), and there were dancers, parrots tied in ropes, and models dressed as mermaids swimming in the pool

- Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill and Armie Hammer were there

- Fans are pissed over Sofia's (and her guest's) picture(s) holding the parrots, calling it an enviromental crime. Brazilian fans in particular are very angry, leaving lots of offensive comments on her IG

- Sofia has disabled comments in some of the pictures and apparently has been blocking users who are calling her out

translated from this source

Do you think it's ok to use animals as props or only eating them is fair game, ONTD?
