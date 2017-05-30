Sofia Vergara angers fans over posing with parrots tied in ropes for her party
Sofia Vergara causa ira de fãs ao posar com araras amarradas https://t.co/710rkWvIBG pic.twitter.com/UDuazjxj9H— QUEM Acontece (@quemacontece) 29 de maio de 2017
- The party's theme was "Paraíso Tropical" (Tropic paradise), and there were dancers, parrots tied in ropes, and models dressed as mermaids swimming in the pool
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill and Armie Hammer were there
- Fans are pissed over Sofia's (and her guest's) picture(s) holding the parrots, calling it an enviromental crime. Brazilian fans in particular are very angry, leaving lots of offensive comments on her IG
- Sofia has disabled comments in some of the pictures and apparently has been blocking users who are calling her out
translated from this source
Do you think it's ok to use animals as props or only eating them is fair game, ONTD?
also i can't believe certains species of parrots live for like 80 years
thats amazing
This is what other people feel when the celebs they irrationally hate do something stupid and all their hate is suddenly justified.
i felt kind of bad because she was obviously worried about it but at the same time i couldn't help but laugh at the ridiculousness of it all.