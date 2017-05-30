ever since all that shit with her nightmare father came out i just feel bad for her. Reply

Link? Is he a total stage dad? Reply

yeah total stage dad who's basically wrecking her career before it even begins. Reply

Dafne was perfect for the role, tbh. Especially because she speaks Spanish. Reply

Mte Reply

Absolutely perfect Reply

Or she wasn't because she was supposed to be Mexican and the actress is British and Spanish 🤔🤔🤔🤔



Edited at 2017-05-30 11:30 pm (UTC) Reply

please don't tell me she speaks with Spanish accent while her character is supposed to be from Mexico Reply

Wasn't she created in a lab tho? Like idk how that works but I really don't mind this specific time bc it's not like the kids' nationalities mattered honestly Reply

she's a mutant......... Reply

My understanding is that she was a clone of Logan and the Mexican woman who carried her was just a surrogate. Reply

i get the argument that shes a mutant clone but it would've been nice to have a young actress of color in the role Reply

It makes me sad seeing this little girl wearing makeup and heels already tbh Reply

mte damn Reply

same tbh. that plus her allegedly shitty dad just makes me feel bad for her. Reply

Same here :( She's just so young and I worry a bit that there isn't anyone around who's actually protecting her Reply

ia Reply

mte Reply

Same Reply

mte ): Reply

I just saw Logan this weekend the little girl was perfect tbh. They made the right choice. Reply

the overexposure is annoying me a bit ngl Reply

i don't like her parents and i got a bad feeling about this Reply

she looks so much like elizabeth perkins to me Reply

THANK YOU! I have been saying that since the first time I saw her. Reply

I just hope she's okay. Reply

I just saw Logan and Dafne blew me away.. she also looks like a young Kendall Jenner to me but that's probably because Kendall always poses like this Reply

Nah I def saw younger Kendall Jenner in a few scenes too Reply

i thought she looked just like famke janssen and was expecting jean grey to have been the egg donor. Reply

I think they're overdoing the PR training with her, she was much more endearing when Stranger things first came out, now every interview she does sounds overly rehearsed and try hard. I bet her creepy ass father won't leave her alone about it. Reply

The right choice was made with Dafne.



Also Millie's stage parents need to reign it in. She's going to get overexposed. Reply

ot

so glad this site is working again Reply

omg ikr, refreshing every page of every post 10x to see all the comments ('til I gave up) was a nightmare Reply

bless our russian overlords! Reply

Bless whoever posted Putin gifs and made our overlords happy Reply

I love that they kept her choice in Reply

Her attention-whore dad is gonna hurt her career. Reply

