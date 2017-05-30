May 30th, 2017, 06:49 pm theqinra Millie Bobby Brown Auditioned for 'Logan' With Hugh Jackman "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown tells Evan Rachel Wood that she auditioned for "Logan" with Hugh Jackman and James Mangold.Source Tagged: british celebrities, casting / auditions, comic books, evan rachel wood, stranger things (netflix), x-men Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5353 comments Add comment
yeah total stage dad who's basically wrecking her career before it even begins.
Edited at 2017-05-30 11:30 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-30 11:17 pm (UTC)
Also Millie's stage parents need to reign it in. She's going to get overexposed.
so glad this site is working again