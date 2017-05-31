'Underground' Canceled at WGN America as Channel Exits Premium Scripted Business
#Underground canceled at WGN America as channel exits premium scripted business https://t.co/XRNhtG8vzd— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 30. Mai 2017
rip underground & outsiders
One of the best quality shows on TV right now by a mile.
After they collected money off the backs of ... yeah now they go back to trash shit.
fuck wgn.
oh AND FUCK BET too, they talk all that shit come award season but stay pushing out trash with shit actors instead of fucking investing. Oprah, maybe they should given her a role and 51% then she would have scooped it up, greedy goat.
I kinda thought this was gonna happen, but it still makes me sad. So many loose ends and it was on the verge of The Civil War.
I knew Outsiders was a goner but I thought they would keep this.
Fuckers.
my aunt's brother is on outsiders and i had a feeling that was going but not underground :(
But I am really happy I watched it anyways. I wasn't sure going into it if I should knowing it was on the verge of cancellation but I think it was worth it. It was an important perspective and at least S1 could be seen as fairly contained. (I don't know about S2 though :( )
Edit: But this gives me hope:
"WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for Underground!," Legend wrote Tuesday on social media shortly after the news broke. "Content wins. We're not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We're so proud of our show and the audience that supported!"
