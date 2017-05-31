This will happen to a lot of channels and shows. People only have so much money and time to invest in different channels and shows. Peak TV should start winding down within a year or 2. Scripted TV is expensive af. Reply

Thread

Link

womp womp. thats a shame.



rip underground & outsiders Reply

Thread

Link

NooooOOOOOOooooOOOOO!!!!!! Is there truly no hope for a pick up elsewhere? :(



One of the best quality shows on TV right now by a mile. Reply

Thread

Link

wonder if the sinclair deal goes through the first thing they'll announce is WGNA is going to become Angrier Whiter Conservative Bullshit Channel. Reply

Thread

Link

omg no I need someone to pick it up. I need more Underground. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm mad...

After they collected money off the backs of ... yeah now they go back to trash shit.

fuck wgn.

oh AND FUCK BET too, they talk all that shit come award season but stay pushing out trash with shit actors instead of fucking investing. Oprah, maybe they should given her a role and 51% then she would have scooped it up, greedy goat.

Reply

Thread

Link

What else does WGN have to offer then? Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Walker, Texas Ranger and In the Heat of the Night reruns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooooo! :(

I kinda thought this was gonna happen, but it still makes me sad. So many loose ends and it was on the verge of The Civil War. Reply

Thread

Link

Sending a show to WGN is death wish so duh Reply

Thread

Link

Wow this is bs.

I knew Outsiders was a goner but I thought they would keep this.

Fuckers. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never even heard of this show till now. I'd be into it tho. Reply

Thread

Link

This is some bullshit. Sadly kind of expected though :( I hope the show finds a new home. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. I'm extremely disappointed, but not surprised. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck no Reply

Thread

Link

Why would they tease us with good shows to just cancel them before developing the story fully? Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, I was just about to binge watch this and catch up. Reply

Thread

Link

garbage news. fuck WGN. Reply

Thread

Link

My poor dad. He actually switched cable providers just so he could have WGN bc he loves Underground and Outsiders. Reply

Thread

Link

wgn loves to prematurely cancel their shows. i'm still bitter about manhattan. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh. FUCK THIS. another network needs to pick it up. it's sf good Reply

Thread

Link

damn, i been meaning to watch this for ages...it only has 2 seasons, right? smdh. Reply

Thread

Link

nnooooooooo!!!!! ugh



my aunt's brother is on outsiders and i had a feeling that was going but not underground :( Reply

Thread

Link