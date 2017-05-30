Lorde Teases New Single for June 2

I'm glad she's not releasing Homemade Dynamite as a single rn, given the news recently. Reply

hope pop radio won't do to her what they did to kesha. Reply

Well since she's not releasing Homemade Dynamite, it shouldn't be an issue. Reply

lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

i'd rather her next release just be the album (since we've already heard half the album) but i'm excited. Reply

"feel the party to my bones" ehhh. sounds like she's in that young i-love-to-go-out-and-it's-my-life phase. which is fun but something i'm glad to be past. Reply

Yay for more awkward "dancing." Reply

I love Green Light to pieces so I'm hoping this album will be amazing Reply

. @lordemusic Lorde! If you're ever in Vegas hit me up and we'll play some penny slots. -King B. — Brandon Flowers (@BrandonFlowers) March 25, 2015





delivers us another "Tennis Court" sis! heck, even another "Magnets." delivers us another "Tennis Court" sis! heck, even another "Magnets." Reply

I squealed like a little bitch when this happened. Reply

mte. and to top it off the -King B killed meeeeeh. where the fuck did that come from? lmao. this corny fool. Reply

Wow she looks great here. Reply

nnnnnnnnn i've never seen this reply. king b bish i'm dying Reply

Um. Sober tho. Reply

Sober is so good, I need a studio version already. Reply

Yeah. I think it has hit potential more than melodrama but oh well. Reply

Wait, is the new single called Melodrama? Reply

Release Sober bitch.



Homemade Dynamite sounded like a BOP, but it makes total sense for her team to not release it. Reply

i just looked up "Homemade Dynamite" cause i'm a flop and haven't been keeping up with Lorde but omw it is a Bop!



a shame..but totally understandable. maybe third or fourth single. Reply

I love ha but some of her lyrics do make me cringe. Reply

it's been 84 fucking years... Reply

i read "pasty to my bones"



not sure if that's better or worse Reply

Sabotage! Fifth Harmony beta smash! Reply

she should go back to sleep again. no one's here for new lorde album Reply

Speak for yourself, I am! Reply

these lyrics are bad... Reply

FINALLY! Now I have this and Dua Lipa's album to jam to on my day off. Reply

great. i thought 'green light' was a dud Reply

How has everyone already heard these songs? Is the album streaming? Reply

She's released the studio versions of Green Light and Liability, and she's performed Sober and Homemade Dynamite. Reply

okay, I'm seeing her at Gov Ball this weekend. So I need ha to push thru Reply

