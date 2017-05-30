Lorde Teases New Single for June 2
Lorde announced her new single will be premiering this Friday, June 2 by teasing fans with the lyrics "every night i live and die, feel the party to my bones". Most fans were expecting the 2nd single to be "Homemade Dynamite", but she likely changed it due to recent events in Manchester. Lorde's long-awaited sophomore album, Melodrama, will be released June 16.
Source
Bones eh? BFlow taught ha!
delivers us another "Tennis Court" sis! heck, even another "Magnets."
Re: Bones eh? BFlow taught ha!
Re: Bones eh? BFlow taught ha!
Re: Bones eh? BFlow taught ha!
Re: Bones eh? BFlow taught ha!
Re: Bones eh? BFlow taught ha!
Re: Bones eh? BFlow taught ha!
Homemade Dynamite sounded like a BOP, but it makes total sense for her team to not release it.
a shame..but totally understandable. maybe third or fourth single.
not sure if that's better or worse
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.