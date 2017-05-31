Looool I just made the exact comment brb deleting mine Reply

I love this episode. lol

Its such a great episode! Love this:







iconic

Gosh those shoes are ugly lol, look like prom circa 2002.

those friends were such douchebags, i'm glad carrie did that bc that type of couple is the fucking worst.

is that Linda Evangelista at the beginning?

literally iconic one of my fave episodes of the show



i need to do a rewatch tbh

You don't know how often I've been tempted to do that

There are like three times in the series that I'm totally on Carrie's side and this was one of them. If someone made me lose my $500 shoes, THEY WOULD BE REPLACING THEM.

One of my fav episodes. I watch it every so often. I'm about to now lol

I thought she was married? Did she get divorced?

she was and she did

LOL @ 'and yes I am single'

ok sis you do you

go on with your bad self, Adri

PREACH QUEEN!!

Nothing wrong with loving yourself....IM SO LONELY THO

wait the girl from supergirl?

hdu disrespect Adriana like this.

lmao rude!

I don't know which one you mean but I'm still insulted on Adriana's behalf. They wish.



thats jenna dewan-tatum

I feel this tbh

This the thing lonely people do to prove to social media they not lonely. Doth protest too much.

lol I agree. If you're happy being alone then just be alone - you don't need to broadcast about how you've "married yourself". It's weird.

mte.



wait a couple of months till she finds another poorly proportioned dude to get into a relationship with.

"poorly proportioned"



lol way harsh tai

Mte, it's so silly

Lmao

True

Even tho my lonely ass disabled all my social media Accts 😩

All the women I've known that have said this or similar statements have turned out to be completely crazy.

yeah women who are happy and confident on their own are always crazy

There's a difference between being happy and confident on your own and feeling the need to post about how you've "married yourself" and making sure you let people know that you're happy and confident on your own.

women who are happy and confident on their own just are, they don't feel the need to make a spectacle of themselves to prove it.

Nah man, if you're happy and confident you tend not to feel the need to announce it like this



This a one doth protest to much thing

I got engaged yesterday!!

Yes!! Thanks!! I can't stop thinking about it!!



Yes!! Thanks!! I can't stop thinking about it!!

omg congrats!!

have fun with your only penis for life!

It's okay if you just say "I treated myself to cheesecake & then touched myself while browsing porn." We're all grown ups here

lol the bitterness with a couple of comments you got up there

What a weird array of responses you got 😂 Congrats sis!!

aw congratulations! <3

Ignore the weird comments, congrats! <3



Ignore the weird comments, congrats! <3

