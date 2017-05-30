Blac Chyna is Addicted to Sneakers
Blac Chyna says growing up, she was into sneakers more than anything else. She once considered Nike Foamposites a luxury and the one brand she won't wear is Vans. She recently spent 1K on sneakers.
Says King gets his style from Tyga - and you have to keep kids fresh.
source:
What's the most extravagant clothing you own ONTD ?
and maybe sugar/food but im not mentally there yet
As per your question OP, the most expensive clothing that I own would probably be this Michael Kors Parka jacket that was like 600 bucks. I got it for Xmas lmao because I was going to Utah in January which I didn't even end up wearing once 😂
Of course, I line up for improv shows, so I guess we all have our thing.
I'm not into it the way it used to be as a teen anymore. The whole going to underground rap shows-sneaker convention shit. But if I see a color way of a shoe I really like I'll stop at nothing and spend any amount to get it. I won't be satisfied till I do.
It legit makes me happy to finally get my hands on a pair of sneakers that I've been really wanting. Top 7 feelings in the world for me 🤗🤗
I watch these "My Lottery Dream Home" and other shows, and I'm like "...why would you blow the money on THAT?"
I mean...I guess if I had a disposable income that was frequently replenished (a la Bill Gates/etc.) I wouldn't feel that bad, but I just can't imagine shelling out $1,500 on SHOES. I just recently bought my new car and the down payment chapped my ass!
My kid is almost 2 and I only just bought her shoes at ~14 months. Why should she have shoes as a baby. Those shoes lasted her 4 months till I got a new pair. These will last much longer.
idk i'm cheap
Jks girl, do you! Buy those adidas! I'm sure you'll look gorg in them!!!
