H - Holland Tunnel for a nose

Blac Chyna is Addicted to Sneakers



Blac Chyna says growing up, she was into sneakers more than anything else. She once considered Nike Foamposites a luxury and the one brand she won't wear is Vans. She recently spent 1K on sneakers.

Says King gets his style from Tyga - and you have to keep kids fresh.

source: 1
What's the most extravagant clothing you own ONTD ?
Tagged: , ,