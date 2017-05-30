Blac Chyna is Addicted to Sneakers

ah op i thought you were gonna ask the question "what is your addiction" Reply

lets play anyway!!! DRUGS!!!!! heroin, pot, adderall, xanax mostly! 3 years sober tho



and maybe sugar/food but im not mentally there yet Reply

Congrats on the 3 years sober! <3 I actually work in substance abuse, so I always think people who overcome and do well are amazing. Reply

does she have money like that? Reply

Chyna makes 10-50k off one club appearance, she has her makeup and clothing websites, her makeup/nail boutique (that does fairly well) and made money off her show with Rob. She also sells makeup and shirts at her club appearances. Reply

I have a shoe addiction too but I keep it basic. I usually shop for Vans or Keds. I was so shocked when I found out they hadn't Keds for men! I love them, and they're super comfortable. I don't see how people waste so much money on Jordans, Yeezys, because they're so basic AF! I'm lucky my nephew has the Jordan collection because we were the same size so when I want to look fresh, I know who to bug 💁🏽‍♂️



As per your question OP, the most expensive clothing that I own would probably be this Michael Kors Parka jacket that was like 600 bucks. I got it for Xmas lmao because I was going to Utah in January which I didn't even end up wearing once 😂



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:05 pm (UTC)

I don't think I own anything extravagant lol. Sad! Reply

Girl sometimes you gotta say fuck the bills and.... Reply

Well I am going to Europe this summer, do that count? Reply

if you haven't watched the documentary Sneakerheadz, you should. Reply

sneaker culture is so lost on me Reply

same lol Reply

Same, idgaf about shoes lol. I have my nikes that can get gross if I'm doing wussy ass hikes and my adidas that I try to keep relatively nice and that's it. Reply

Same here. I live in LA and I constantly see people lining up in the blazing hot sun for hours outside of the shoe stores on La Brea and Fairfax, and it looks like torture.



Of course, I line up for improv shows, so I guess we all have our thing. Reply

omg that's insane. i feel the same about people queuing for games, apple products, consoles, etc. you can wait til the next day, man! Reply

i've lined up for shoes. i've also entered raffles for shoes to buy shoes. if i could buy more than one pair, resale on a lot of this shoes is pretty good and you can make money. Reply

i love sneaker culture. :D i've spent over $1k on adidas ultraboosts in the past 5 months. Reply

In certain neighborhoods it's a sign of status. Just like how "normal" people save up to buy a LV satchel or a red-soled Louboutin, I used to work with people that would save up 400-500 dollars for sneakers. Reply

I mean, when you get into the selling, trading, acquiring rares type business it can be fun.



I'm not into it the way it used to be as a teen anymore. The whole going to underground rap shows-sneaker convention shit. But if I see a color way of a shoe I really like I'll stop at nothing and spend any amount to get it. I won't be satisfied till I do.



It legit makes me happy to finally get my hands on a pair of sneakers that I've been really wanting. Top 7 feelings in the world for me 🤗🤗



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:57 pm (UTC)

Same lol. I wear one pair until it's beat up. Then get another. Reply

yeah idgi to me you just need one good pair of sneakers for wearing outside. Reply

I don't understand this. I could be rich af and I wouldn't be spending thousands on shoes.

I watch these "My Lottery Dream Home" and other shows, and I'm like "...why would you blow the money on THAT?"

I mean...I guess if I had a disposable income that was frequently replenished (a la Bill Gates/etc.) I wouldn't feel that bad, but I just can't imagine shelling out $1,500 on SHOES. I just recently bought my new car and the down payment chapped my ass! Reply

Shoes last you a long time though that you could probably be set for life! I legit go get two pairs of vans like two months ago and I have yet to wear them. I keep forgetting that I bought them lmao Reply

I legit own like 3 pairs of shoes, and I feel like that's a lot. Spending $100 on shoes makes me cringe. I have expensive taste where it counts (nice car, MacBook Pro, nicer furniture, etc.) but when it comes to things that wear out relatively quickly, I'd rather buy something reliable/dependable/budget friendly, but not super cheap. Give me a nice pair of Nike's or Adidas on sale, and I'm thrilled. hahaha Reply

tbh there are so many better uses of your money than that if you're rich like fuck...a thousand dollars buys a lot of people some meals. Reply

Why do you 'have to keep kids fresh'? They're kids. By definition, they're the freshest.. Reply

Kids outgrow shoes so fast that it's stupid to blow money on them. Same with any clothes until you're done growing. Reply

Exactly. The kids have to wear a basic uniform at the school I work at. (Khaki or navy pants/shorts/skirts/skorts/jumpers with red, white or blue polos) and it's ridiculous at about March/April all the little boys are wearing shorts that fit them when they came back to school in August and now they're tight and hit above the knee. And moms are putting little play shorts on the girls underneath their skirts and jumper dresses because they're so short now but why buy new school clothes when they'll again be too short by August. Reply

exactly. the kids' section in consignment/thrift stores in wealthy areas are always the best imo, bc they have tons of barely worn, name brand stuff you can tell the kid grew out of after 1 or 2 wears. if i had any myself, i'd probably shop mostly second hand for kids' stuff. Reply

Yeah but they usually get passed down once they outgrow em, especially sneakers. Reply

Seriously I look at these new moms who have shoes on their 2 month old and I just roll my eyes and scroll on by.



My kid is almost 2 and I only just bought her shoes at ~14 months. Why should she have shoes as a baby. Those shoes lasted her 4 months till I got a new pair. These will last much longer. Reply

I really want a leopard print fur coat but, the ones I've seen are either ugly or way too expensive Reply

I'm not extravagant with clothes or much but if we're talking accessories/beauty I was up to about 70 designer/niche perfumes at one point. I very rarely paid the full retail value but still....so dumb. I've been (mostly) good and am now down to 47. Not buying anything until I get down to 10 🙅🏻 Reply

My most expensive item is just $100--I can't bring myself to spend more on clothes that I'll tire of in a few months or less or I change my aesthetic. Reply

mte! i think i have like a $70 blazer from escada that i got because that shit retailed for $500, but other than that i'm a cheap bitch. Reply

I have one pair of "fashion" sneakers, but they were cheap (anything is cheap next to $1000) and I rarely wear them. I'm more into boots, oxfords, etc. nowadays. Reply

idk i'm cheap i'm tempted to buy the adidas nmd_xr1's but i'm finding it hard to justify paying $150 for sneakers even though i have the money. but i also actually need new shoes so i should #treatmyself idk i'm cheap Reply

Yeah, klepoyonce stans are cheap af!!



Jks girl, do you! Buy those adidas! I'm sure you'll look gorg in them!!! Reply

lol since when am i a beyonce stan Reply

they're so comfy tho (but not as comfy as the ultra boosts) Reply

I used to have a five figure wardrobe, but can't be bothered anymore. Reply

The Dunks I've been wearing like everyday for the past 7 years are my ~extravagance and they were maybe like $100 (130 at most) lol



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:13 pm (UTC)

