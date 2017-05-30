The Comeback's Robert Michael Morris Passes Away at Age 77
We lost Robert Michael Morris today.He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like.— Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) May 30, 2017
Lisa Kudrow pays her respects to her former co-star who played Mickey on The Comeback.
Source
Side note: Never watched that show, and I don't know who he is. But I'm still sad to hear about it. :(
Edited at 2017-05-30 10:01 pm (UTC)
RIP
Edited at 2017-05-30 10:06 pm (UTC)
he seemed like such a sweet person
rip
Edited at 2017-05-30 10:31 pm (UTC)
I loved him and I loved this show
Edited at 2017-05-30 10:43 pm (UTC)
that finale was a perfect way to wrap the show <3
Also a really cool story about him: he was a college theatre professor and his students kept asking him q's on how to become actors and he didn't have any real practical knowledge so he went to NYC and started auditioning and got The Comeback! How amazing is that?
I really hope people watch The Comeback, it's GENIUS.