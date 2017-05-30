RIP sir. <3

Side note: Never watched that show, and I don't know who he is. But I'm still sad to hear about it. :(

omggggg :(((( rip <3

He made me cry in the last episode or two of the show :(. RIP.



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:01 pm (UTC)

He was my favorite! I balled my eyes out in the finale



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:06 pm (UTC)

Oh no!!! I used to be friends with him on Facebook and he seemed so nice. I'm so happy they were able to do the second season before his passing.

:(

he seemed like such a sweet person Reply

aww :( he was a cutie.

Omg noooooo ):

he was good on The Comeback

rip



rip Reply

this made me so fucking sad :(

The second season of the comeback was truly a show that did the revival thing right. I was so worried for him the whole season and I'm so sad to hear about this



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:31 pm (UTC)

Omg RIP. He was so fucking funny on the comback, his reactions to situations or characters would aways illicit laughter from me, even just like the faces he would make. I'm so glad they did a revival because it was PERFECT especially the ending with her and Mickey <3

RIP :( i loved him on the comeback

Awww no :(



I loved him and I loved this show Reply

RIP he was so good on The Comeback :(



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:43 pm (UTC)

awn :( this actually made me tear up (i'm pmsing), I cried so hard during the S2 finale thinking they were gonna go there with mickey.

that finale was a perfect way to wrap the show <3



that finale was a perfect way to wrap the show <3 Reply

RIP.



Also a really cool story about him: he was a college theatre professor and his students kept asking him q's on how to become actors and he didn't have any real practical knowledge so he went to NYC and started auditioning and got The Comeback! How amazing is that?



I really hope people watch The Comeback, it's GENIUS. Reply

That's a great story!

Reply

Haha that's amazing!

i loved him as Mickey :( RIP Robert <3

Horrible, RIP :/

