Photos of Evan Peters on the set of the new season of American Horror Story
New photos have been released of Evan Peters for the new season of AHS. The season is based off the 2016 presidential election. Evan Peters will be one of the leads.
Evan Peters on the set of the new season of American Horror Story! #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/lya5WeMTXP— AmericanHorrorStory (@RoanokeAHS) May 27, 2017
Source
it is and it's beautiful and it gets better the more you watch it <3
I was LIVING for the gay character on Roanoke...even though he was weird af.
March was amazing. Best character the whole season.