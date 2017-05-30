Photos of Evan Peters on the set of the new season of American Horror Story

i'm so tired of ryan murphy and this theme just seems lazy. Reply

Ugly is now uglier. Reply

Is he one of the alt right who got punched in the face to the tune of "Hollaback girl"? Because that is my shit. Reply

what? lol is this a real video? Reply

it is and it's beautiful and it gets better the more you watch it <3 Reply

I think that was Richard Spencer Reply

oh lawd Reply

Omg I love him. <3

I was LIVING for the gay character on Roanoke...even though he was weird af. Reply

I'm still confused about my attraction to him as March in Hotel, still judging myself. Reply

March is my favourite of his roles Reply

That's legit the only time I've found him attractive or enjoyable and I judge myself so much for it lol. Reply

Evan was so good in that role and I'm still pissed he doesn't get recognition for it. Reply

March was amazing. Best character the whole season. Reply

Oh honey, I know.



It was his best role in the whole series tbh, because it was the first time he got to play someone different besides some lovesick emo boy. Reply

tate fangirls made me hate him before i ever even got around to AHS but tbh............i kinda like evan lol Reply

Tate fangirls are probably stanning Dylan roof now Reply

lmao HONESTLY like i was expecting tate to be so much more spectacular than he was. when i finally watched i was like "this is the doofus you all are obsessed with?" Reply

I have a fake fb just to add friends for this app I play. One of the girls who added me is 17 and just had a baby named Tate - named after that character. It's so depressing. Reply

Is this character based on Milo Yiannopoopwhatever ? Reply

I was thinking the same but I'm starting to get Julian Assange vibes Reply

My first thought as well. Reply

Is this like Caesar Flickerman, the Teenage Years? Reply

Did his girlfriend do that to his eye? Reply

Prob using method acting as an excuse for this too y/y Reply

Gross. I'm guessing he's one of the nazis and I wish they'd chosen a different topic. Bring back Mr Marsh Reply

Evan peters is such a boss when it comes to this show, he always brings his A game. Love him. Reply

If only the writers showed the same dedication Reply

lol, amen to that! Hopefully this season won't suck as much as the last few did.. Reply

Agreed, even in Freak Show his character was boring but he did what he could with it. And March was flawless. Reply

i have to say, he's really surprised/impressed me. usually these hipster-y character actor types run away from the successful shows that start their careers after a season or two but he's stayed on, plays whatever part he is given, usually a smaller one. good for him for not feeling above it after x-men and shit. Reply

I stopped watching ahs after coven which was fun but obviously flawed we need more witches on tv Reply

I got partway through coven and stopped watching in the zombie episode. I'm interested in the characters but good lord that storyline was a mess. Reply

