Vili Fualaau files for legal separation from Mary Kay Letourneau
He filed for legal separation earlier this month.
Mary Kay Letourneau and Husband/Former Student, Vili Fualaau, Separate https://t.co/AN7OwckEqP— TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017
They've been married since 2005 after she got out of prison serving 7 years for second degree statutory rape. They have 2 daughters aged 20 and 18.
This is good, hopefully he can successfully separate from the pedophile
"The shaken parents met Ms Trogneux and asked her not to see their son again until he reached adulthood, but she defiantly told them she couldn’t “promise anything”.
who's that other actor that has a similar story? the guy from lost.... naveen andrews! i'm pretty sure he also had a relationship and a child with a much older woman who was also a teacher. so gross. i feel like similar situations are also super prevalent in texas. so much so that we just passed legislation that will criminalize covering up teacher-student relationships. u
In high school a friend of mine got a picture with them like they were celebrities and posted it on myspace lol, he saw them at wild waves
I'm starting to wonder if it's not a case of white girl obsession with a brown guy/boy she could control/dominate. There's photos of her wearing Kangols and ish and the more I look the more I see white girl who want's to be special desperation.
I'm not denying she's a pedophile - but what if there's a weird race-dimension to this? (and lbr, what situation in the US _doesnt_ have a weird race-dimension).