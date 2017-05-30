Vili Fualaau files for legal separation from Mary Kay Letourneau

be free! Reply

Good for him! Reply

Is Macron next?



This is good, hopefully he can successfully separate from the pedophile Reply

I was shocked when I read that about him and his wife. Reply

how about the fact that his two oldest stepchildren are older than he is! Reply

His wife is fucking vile. Reply

I still can't believe the lengths people will go to defend her, too. Reply

Wtf. I had to google because I didn't know any of this. She's fucking gross. Reply

Someone set that lady on fire: "a love often clandestine, often hidden, misunderstood by many before imposing itself". I am disgusted by this:



"The shaken parents met Ms Trogneux and asked her not to see their son again until he reached adulthood, but she defiantly told them she couldn’t “promise anything”.



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:10 pm (UTC)

omg that's disgusting about macron's wife. these women are heinous. paraphrased from his wiki: "macron has three stepchildren, two of whom are older than him." barf.



who's that other actor that has a similar story? the guy from lost.... naveen andrews! i'm pretty sure he also had a relationship and a child with a much older woman who was also a teacher. so gross. i feel like similar situations are also super prevalent in texas. so much so that we just passed legislation that will criminalize covering up teacher-student relationships. u Reply

it took me forever to find out she was his hs teacher because every article about them only mentioned she was twenty years older. rme Reply

Goddamn, I forgot about that. Reply

I don't know ow how I missed this. The world.is so fucking gross. Why do people go after children. Reply

Thank God. Run! Reply

GOOD I saw an interview with them and Barbara Walters and she was pissing me off so bad talking about their relationship like it was forbidden love and not this chick being a rapist like naaah. How do they explain how they met to their daughters? "We met in school..." I mean, technically, yes, but also... ew. Reply

I feel like there's no way they don't know. All it takes is one google search.



Edit: and some basic math



Edited at 2017-05-30 09:48 pm (UTC) Reply

I know I was kinda joking they do know I think, they were also part of that interview. And he was asked how he'd react if they came home and said they were in love with their teacher and he was like I wouldn't be okay with that and I was just like MAN DO YOU HEAR YOURSELF Reply

No joke I was just randomly lurking his oldest daughter's twitter a few days ago (I was wondering if they were still together of all things lol) and she posted how she made a joke about her dad being old and he said, "I'm not much older than you" or something. Like, how awkward is that? Reply

A lot of people have an old school mentality that males can't be taken advantage of sexually by women. Reply

It's crazy too because he's only 12-13 years older than his eldest daughter Reply

GOOD FOR HIM!! Reply

oh shittttt Reply

did you know they're from Burien? lmao I had no idea Reply

not specifically Burien but I knew they were local lol



In high school a friend of mine got a picture with them like they were celebrities and posted it on myspace lol, he saw them at wild waves Reply

hey, is there a big PI community in the area? Vili is Samoan-American, yeah?



I'm starting to wonder if it's not a case of white girl obsession with a brown guy/boy she could control/dominate. There's photos of her wearing Kangols and ish and the more I look the more I see white girl who want's to be special desperation.



I'm not denying she's a pedophile - but what if there's a weird race-dimension to this? (and lbr, what situation in the US _doesnt_ have a weird race-dimension).



Good for him finally getting free. Reply

GOOD I'm so happy for him <3 Reply

i kinda remember this when i was a kid Reply

So incredibly fucked up. Reply

This scandal fucked me up as a kid. Good for you, dude! Best wishes for him & the daughters. Reply

A 32/33 year old man with a 20 year old daughter. Rot in hell, MKL, you sick fuck. Reply

welp, my math was off by 2 years Reply

jfc Reply

It blows my mind that this guy's the same age as me and has a kid of that age. I don't know how to process that. Reply

jesus CHRIST Reply

This poor man never had a chance to experience adulthood away from his abuser. Hell, not even his teen years! It's so sad to think about. Reply

its just so fucked up that at 33, he's still younger than mary kay was when she started molesting him at 12. Reply

putting it this way is just like.....fuck. Reply

Fuck.....just fuck. It makes it so much more worse when you point that out and it was already bad to begin with. Reply

That is so sick..ugh Reply

