Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer

-Grease's Olivia Newton-John, 68, revealed on Facebook that she has breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum;
-She postponed her tour two weeks ago because of back pain, she thought it was sciatica, then she was diagnosed with cancer and put her tour on hold;
-She vas previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 during the same weekend her father died;
-In 2013 she lost her sister Rona to brain cancer;
I hope she'll be alright...fuck cancer
I hope she will be ok. I saw her in concert at the Sydney Opera House when I was in Australia on vacation a few years ago and it was magical. Love her.
oh nooooooooo :(
i hope everything ends up alright and she has all the support she needs <33
