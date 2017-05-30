Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer

omg :( i hope everything turns out okay for her Reply

:( Awful. Wishing her the best. Reply

How awful. I hope she's okay! Reply

cancer can suck a bowl of dicks Reply

Oh my god please let her be alright...cancer is awful. Reply

I only know her from Grease (I don't think I've ever seen anything else she's made) but I'm quite fond of her, hope she makes it. Reply

Seriously cancer is the worst, killing people left and right. Hope she pulls through. Reply

Aw :( I hope she beats it and pulls through Reply

I had a patient with sacral cancer, wouldn't wish that on anyone. Reply

Awful Reply

Fuck cancer.



I hope she will be ok. I saw her in concert at the Sydney Opera House when I was in Australia on vacation a few years ago and it was magical. Love her. Reply

that has metastasized to the sacrum

oh nooooooooo :( Reply

I know :( that doesn't sound good Reply

If she dies i think it will be my first actually devastating celeb death. Love u Olivia :( Reply

Fuck cancer! I hate it! It's the one that deserves to die off. I hope Olivia pull through. Reply

omg :( Reply

FUCK CANCER! Reply

fuck. my heart dropped. Reply

oh no :( Reply

oh no it metastasized :/



i hope everything ends up alright and she has all the support she needs <33 Reply

oh no :( Reply

:( How awful for her. Cancer is already the worst, but mets are the booger sprinkles on an already shit sundae. I couldn't imagine going through cancer and losing a parent at the same time. I'm more or less watching my father waste away to nothing, and I miss him so fucking much. I'm either hysterical and useless or numb and clinical. Fuck cancer, heart disease, and traumatic brain injuries.



Edited at 2017-05-30 11:24 pm (UTC)

Sorry for what you're going through, bb. Love to you and your family <3 Reply

Aw man :( Reply

oh god, that's so sad Reply

