Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer




-Grease's Olivia Newton-John, 68, revealed on Facebook that she has breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum;
-She postponed her tour two weeks ago because of back pain, she thought it was sciatica, then she was diagnosed with cancer and put her tour on hold;
-She vas previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 during the same weekend her father died;
-In 2013 she lost her sister Rona to brain cancer;

I hope she'll be alright...fuck cancer
