ICONIC "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" ALBUM TO BECOME A BROADWAY MUSICAL

Jagged Little Pill, the actual perfect album (and US debut) from Canadian queen Alanis Morissette, is getting the Broadway musical treatment. Oscar-winner Diablo Cody will write the production with a tentative realease date of 2018. No word yet on which, if not all, of the perfect (!!!) tracks will appear.

The play will also include orchestrations and arrangements from Tom Kitt, known for his work on Green Day's musical "American Idiot," and melodies from Morissette's other work will also be incorporated into the musical.

Broadway director Diane Paulus, who revived "Pippin" and "Hair," is overseeing the new production.

JLP is one of the highest-selling albums of all time, with 45 million+ copies shifted worldwide. In 1996, it won the Grammy for Album of the Year, making Morissette, at the time, the category's youngest recipient.

