ICONIC "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" ALBUM TO BECOME A BROADWAY MUSICAL

I hate Juno but love Jennifer's Body so I'm 50/50 on my feelings about Diablo Cody's involvement, but I'm excited overall.

lol I hate Juno too. always have.

Juno came out when I was 16 and really into ~cool indie hipster~~ stuff, so i loved it at the time lol. but it makes me cringe to watch now, it really has aged poorly.

I was 22 and already well into the rolling-my-eyes-at-everything-hipster stage so I was over it before I even saw it tbh lol.

Exact same.

I love United States of Tara so she does some good and some bad.

Eh

I love you Alanis but I don't get it.



Edit. Now it makes more sense.



Directed by Diane Paulus, the show features a book by Diablo Cody, revolving around a modern, multigenerational family, with a story that touches on issues of gender identity and race.



Edited at 2017-05-30 09:09 pm (UTC)

ugh so many of these pop culture musicals are massive flops. meanwhile, originals like hamilton or book of mormon explode...

but being original is haaaaaaaard :(

I thought the Carole King musical was really good!

How dare u Legally Blonde is iconic

I love this album sfm. The range of emotions that I feel while listening to it, how relatable it is to me as a queer black man in 2017 even though it's written by a straight (I'm assuming) white woman from the 90s, it's ridiculous.



My faves:









Every single song was my jam at some point. I went through boyfriend breakup to this album, so iconic. I was so emo back then. I decided I wasn't going to date a guy for one year which I equated to the mourning over the death of our relationship. And during that time I was also going to find myself and learn how to be me. It seems so ridiculous now lol. Then I moved west and met another guy whomp whomp.

Broadway is running out of ideas almost as fast as Hollywood. I love this album, but I don't get how or why this would work at all

imo it would only work if it was really gritty, darkly funny and written by someone with a good sense of irony (no pun intended). anything too corny/campy wouldn't work.

ughhh i dont even know what this means but i am here for it. i love jagged little pill so much.

I am not sure how to feel about this, to be honest. But reading this news this morning prompted me to listen to the version of Your House that was at the end of Jagged Little Pill. I love that song.



My favorite track off JLP! "Your House" is so perfectly dark, I hope they use it in the musical.

Good news to me! I love JLP and musicals. Cater to me.

I am not ok with this

I could possibly be into this.

idk, I guess.



Jagged Little Pill is still one of my fav albums of all time

I'm not sure how I feel about this but I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH and I always sing "You Oughta Know" at karaoke with every fiber of my being.

I could maybe be into this.



I went through a phase in college where I listened to Alanis and Jewel like non-stop.

You oughta know is the greatest breakup song of all time and will remain so forever

especially after it was completely elevated to new level in 2009!



yassssssssssss

unnecessary

you oughta know has gotten me though every breakup ive ever had since 11th grade tbh

I love this album so much but very few jukebox musicals are truly great and the stronger ones tend to be biographical. Also, there's a rawness to these songs that works coming from Alanis but vocally might sound too clean coming from a Broadway singer.

such a great album

One of the best albums. But I can't see the musical thing.

I actually saw American Idiot on Broadway and loved it (went mainly for Stark Sands), but this...

Always my fave:



Love this album but I despise dukebox musicals

Who'll play Dave Coullier tho?

YAAAAAAS I only came in to ask this!

I love this album more than I love myself. Keep it safe from Cody's clutches!

Umm....IDK if I want to see someone going down on Uncle Joey in a theater acted out in a theater in person.

Well i'd watch the shit out of it. One of my fave albums of all time omggg

I love this album, but this sounds stupid.

thought this was about jagged edge's album because i always confuse the two. so disappointed.

