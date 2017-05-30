I'm tired of you skinny, white, healthy bitches........



Jk but actually, I really need to get back in shape smh.



this brassicas bowl is everything you want from a lunch & more



People love putting eggs in salad, which makes it annoying if you don't eat eggs. There's never a worthwhile substitute and then you aren't paying less even though you're getting less.



I hate hard boiled eggs. They're so gross. Reply

those are the most disgusting things in all the universe. all eggs are heinous but hard boiled are the nastiest, I don't even wanna catch someone eating one in my presence. Reply

I hated hard boiled egg since the time i was ask to eat a hb egg with the yolk still liquid-y. It was for my chicken pox, it wouldn't fully come out and this gross egg would make it ugh since then, i never liked it. Reply

omg i love them. the smell is nasty tho Reply

I never liked hard boiled eggs, but yea I ordered a garden salad not too long ago and it came with egg, which wasn't listed on the menu but whatever. I made sure there was no cheese but forgot to ask about egg. Reply

what do you mean there's no worthwhile substitute? It's the protein portion of a salad

Tofu, chicken, beans, quinoa or eggs are all things you can top your salad with which provide protein for you Reply

No thanks.



Not gonna lie that looks delicious. I think I'll make something like it for dinner w a soft boiled egg.



Mmm veggies Reply

send me some! Reply

I'm on it!! Reply

that looks like the shit i'm eating to lose weight and an hour after i eat i'm already starving again lol i wish shit food didn't make you gain weight bc if i were one of those people with super fast metab who can eat whatever they want, you can bet your ass i'd be eating junk food every day.



you know 80% of the people who ~eat clean~ only do it to have a nice body, it has nothing to do with health. Reply

Absolutely! I want to look good naked! Fuck being healthy

Now if only I had someone to look at it... Reply

I work at this ~paleo gluten free vegan all natural~ trendy juice place and literally everything I eat from work makes me crave bread and cheese an hour later.

you're right tho, I'm one of those people with a fast metabolism tho so idgaf and eat whatever I want. there's no point otherwise. Reply

I love a big salad, taco or chicken.

I could eat bibimbap everyday if it was available but it's not only on Friday, so I enjoy that twice a month. Anything else I may enjoy but feel it like a brick as the day goes on. Reply

Yesterday I made the chickpea tikkamarsala which I saw in the tabloid post and it was delicious!



Does anyone have some similar recipes? I'm trying to cut calories and carbs.. Reply

https://minimalistbaker.com/spicy-red-l entil-curry/



Super easy, tons of flavor, and you can make a lot for lunches. I like it with brown rice. Super easy, tons of flavor, and you can make a lot for lunches. I like it with brown rice. Reply

Thank you :) Reply

Someone read the YT comments and see if vegans are screaming at her about eggs Reply

wow honestly she seems so awkward and dumb. salad looks bomb tho Reply

I like a huge salad for lunch usually. When I'm home I make it in a huge serving bowl lol. Salads are so calorie dilute that the tiny portions at some restaurants are bullshit. Yes, those five bites that probably totaled 100 calories aren't making me full let alone keeping me full. Reply

Lol same I make my salads at home in a popcorn bowl Reply

Ah I'm so glad to read this is a 'thing.' I make my salads at home in a big mixing bowl too. And its all veggies, maybe a little bit of cheese or some grainy (couscous, farro etc) Reply

WHat kind of salads do you like to make? I need some summer salad inspo. Reply

That salad looks really good. Reply

Fuck you Kloss. Nobody is going to eat your disgusting looking salad. Reply

lol Reply

that actually does look really good



in the summer i really only ever want salads for lunch tbh Reply

