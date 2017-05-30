10 (5) Big Guys that Love Little Dogs

French bulldogs are so oddly cute I can't handle it! Reply

they are so effing weird and I love them <3 This is my dog (Richie Sparkles, the brindle one) and one of his besties (neighbours who I met through dog walking haha)



The laughing is what's getting me to laugh as well. French bulldogs have that annoying snorting they do but man who cares are they ever cute... Reply

I want one so bad!!!!! Reply

Omg @ Hugh's dog's little snow booties. Reply

right? so tiny and cute! Reply

i really only like big dogs



i grew up w/a husky and a border collie and as soon as i stop travelling so much i will probably get a mix of one of those breeds...however i've been saying this for years lol so who knows when that will happen Reply

You will end up with a mini chihuahua lol



I like all dogs but i grew up with small ones, big ones kinda make me a bit uneasy like it feels they can easily stand and throw you down Reply

aaaah don't say that! it is one of my fears b/c living in london i have approximately enough space for me & my space heater so i have no idea how i would be able to manage having an energetic husky size dog :(



but tbh if i had a small dog i'm sure i would love it, growing up it was just awesome to have super energetic athletic dogs to hike, cycle, exercise with etc Reply

Husky/BC mix sounds like one hell of a dog. Two of the most demanding working breeds, good luck! Reply

I think all dogs are good dogs but I do like big dogs more tbh, or medium, but the ones that are small? I think they are cute but I don't want them for myself lol. Reply

Did yall see this man mountain OH MY



https://www.buzzfeed.com/mjs538/its-goi ng-down-im-yelling-timber-fall-on-me-tre e-man?utm_term=.uoe8qw39K#.so40Pbl87 speaking of big guys,Did yall see this man mountain OH MY Reply

Girl my eyes just expanded beyond a size I thought they could reach. My oh my that is a MAN. Reply

omg right, some of those pictures get me hot and bothered Reply

oh wow oh wow





i am friends with someone who is 7' but he definitely does not look like this at all ever. Reply

He is about as tall as James Comey. Reply

o m g Reply

for some reason this is cracking me up. he looks like he could kick that little car about five feet Reply

his thighs are gross tbh it's like a chestburster (thigburster?) is coming out any moment Reply

He must take elephant size dumps! Reply

I expected the ass to be fatter tbh Reply

Oh MY Reply

lol at him being "found" when he already had over 400k followers Reply

Edited at 2017-05-30 09:10 pm (UTC) My pug has been on a diet and is finally at his goal weight. Just in time for the summer! Reply

Also pugs are fugly



I always wanted a frenchie but then they cost alot, puppy mills, health problems and they always seem so low energy and I want a more active dog which greater reflects my personality Reply

Oh don't let them fool you sis, I have been around some Frenchies who are crazy af. Like, they are absolutely mental. Reply

Yeah, my friend's frenchie is a foot fetishist. He will lick feet if he can.

And he's really active and loves to run. I think low-energy frenshies are just suffering from their respiratory issues. Reply

Look at all the pugs and frenchies with breathing problems.

But I like all dogs.



The Dachshund of my former principal was trained to hunt and when it was hunting season that 16 years old as fuck mummy of a dog ran through the school and tried to bite us because she was out for blood. Sometimes she camped out in the teacher's office and would growl like a wolf if someone wanted to enter. Dachsies are big dogs in little bodies. Reply

I really like German mops, which are a bit more varied in their pug-like state. Reply

all i ever wanted in life was a long haired dachshund Reply

I have 2 chocolate and tan short haired but if I ever win the lottery, I am going for the full colour/coat set and a big farm to house them all haha.



Damn my auto correct is going mad today.



Edited at 2017-05-30 09:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I love all dogs Reply

Me too Reply

same Reply

I'm thinking now of GWB, Barney and what Putin had to say about him.



"Barney has also been criticized by Russian President Vladimir Putin who feels a world leader should own large robust dogs, not smaller breeds such as the Scottish Terrier." Reply

It's Putin but... so many men are fucking weird about dog size. Reply

RIP Barney Reply

You can criticize GWB on a lot of things but not Barney!! Reply

eh, is this from a legit source? because putin has (had?) a small dog. a poodle or smth i can't believe i'm having an argument about putin's views on dogs Reply

http://www.politico.com/story/2014/04/g eorge-w-bush-vladimir-putin-barney-dog-1 05379

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfr ee/2008/jan/06/adoggonerace



We're not arguing either!! I would hate to spread



Edited at 2017-05-30 10:42 pm (UTC) Hah! Well I googled it and there are a few mentions, but nothing that puts the exact words I posted in his mouth. He still dissed Barney, I guess.We're not arguing either!! I would hate to spread #FakeNews Reply

awwwww Reply

hahhaa omg! Reply

I love dogs so much!!! Reply

Your icon is sooooo cute <3 Dev Reply

I have a little dachshund girl. She cracks me up. She gets so worked up when we play. I rolled a ball, she chased after it and went "HUH!" just like Rick Ross.



She also smells like kettle corn. Reply

Pugs ❤ Reply

Agreed. They're the best breed to match my personality. Hyperactive the first like two years, then fall around lazy. Reply

It's been less than a week since I lost my dog of 17 years but I'm starting to feel a little better. Mainly because my fam/friends are so understanding and creating a little memorial collage video for her has been therapeutic. I thought seeing dogs in the park, stories like this, etc would make me upset but it has reminded me that all doggos are perfect and beautiful in their own way. I've always had big dogs (my dog was a husky/lab mix) and I've never had a small one. My neighbor has a dachshund who is just the cutest



I need more time to grieve and accept my best friend is gone but I know I will definitely adopt again one day. The pain of saying goodbye is hard but the joy they bring you is worth it. /csb Reply

Aww I'm so sorry for your loss bb your puppy lived a long life and I bet you made it a very happy one <3 Reply

My condolences. I'm glad you have a good support structure. Reply

I'm sorry, I can't think of my dog dying, I don't know how I'll go on without him... Reply

