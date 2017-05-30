10 (5) Big Guys that Love Little Dogs
Big Guys Who Love Little Dogs https://t.co/hiD3yYrxDb— People Magazine (@people) May 30, 2017
The Rock and his French bulldog Hobbes
Hugh Jackman and his French bulldog Dali
Gerard Butler and his pug Lolita
Tyson Beckford and his pug
Josh Duhamel and his dachshund (Zoe or Meatloaf?)
Do you like little dogs, ONTD? Pet post?
they are!!
i grew up w/a husky and a border collie and as soon as i stop travelling so much i will probably get a mix of one of those breeds...however i've been saying this for years lol so who knows when that will happen
I like all dogs but i grew up with small ones, big ones kinda make me a bit uneasy like it feels they can easily stand and throw you down
but tbh if i had a small dog i'm sure i would love it, growing up it was just awesome to have super energetic athletic dogs to hike, cycle, exercise with etc
Did yall see this man mountain OH MY
i am friends with someone who is 7' but he definitely does not look like this at all ever.
I always wanted a frenchie but then they cost alot, puppy mills, health problems and they always seem so low energy and I want a more active dog which greater reflects my personality
And he's really active and loves to run. I think low-energy frenshies are just suffering from their respiratory issues.
But I like all dogs.
The Dachshund of my former principal was trained to hunt and when it was hunting season that 16 years old as fuck mummy of a dog ran through the school and tried to bite us because she was out for blood. Sometimes she camped out in the teacher's office and would growl like a wolf if someone wanted to enter. Dachsies are big dogs in little bodies.
"Barney has also been criticized by Russian President Vladimir Putin who feels a world leader should own large robust dogs, not smaller breeds such as the Scottish Terrier."
i can't believe i'm having an argument about putin's views on dogs
We're not arguing either!! I would hate to spread #FakeNews
She also smells like kettle corn.
I need more time to grieve and accept my best friend is gone but I know I will definitely adopt again one day. The pain of saying goodbye is hard but the joy they bring you is worth it. /csb