Shiba Inu in a suit

10 (5) Big Guys that Love Little Dogs

More @ the Source
Images



The Rock and his French bulldog Hobbes


Hugh Jackman and his French bulldog Dali


Gerard Butler and his pug Lolita


Tyson Beckford and his pug


Josh Duhamel and his dachshund (Zoe or Meatloaf?)



Do you like little dogs, ONTD? Pet post?
  • Current Music: Jay Som - 1 Billion Dogs
Tagged: , , , , , ,