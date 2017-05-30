I was surprised by the first one; it was sweet and fun. I'm going to watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

so sad that this murder bear is still holding all of these people's families captive and forcing them to make movies for him to star in. when will the horror end?? Reply

Thread

Link

I was obsessed with Paddington as a child Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they made this whole thing animated or tried harder on the CGI. Paddington looks awful Reply

Thread

Link

We should watch paddington this Friday! :)





Lol what my life came to, i'm actually looking forward staying home and watch a movie and comment it on ontd (which is awesome btw ahah) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At this point, romance is winning with comedy close behind Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ontd, you were supposed to be good at voting, boooo!



Lol I watched that singing dogs movie, lbh i'll watch whatever with you people ahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, and I can't take him seriously in just a hat...bright back the blue coat! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first movie was so cute! Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed the first one! It was so cute. I loved to listen to Paddington tapes as a kid. I'll watch the sequel as well. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the first Paddington film so I'm really excited for the second. Reply

Thread

Link

So Paddington likes to go all Alicia Silverstone & garden nude ? Reply

Thread

Link

The first one was so so so cute, so I'll watch this one too Reply

Thread

Link

Why is paddington so sinister looking





Also corduroy >>>>> paddington Reply

Thread

Link