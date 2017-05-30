People are losing their minds over Kathy Griffin's Trump themed photoshoot

'wants his head bloody and detached from his body'? Don't we all.



Live the dream, Kathy! Reply

This is super gross and truly not helping the cause. Ugh, why Kathy Griffin? Reply

Because he's super gross and not helping any cause.

(Just kidding. I agree with you, I just hate Mr. Dump.) Reply

🔪🚬



Missed opportunity to put losing their heads in title OP.



🔪🚬

Missed opportunity to put losing their heads in title OP.

very bon appetit of ha! Reply

ugh i snorted at this comment + avatar combo Reply

lololololololol Reply

Looks like a Michael Myers mask. Reply

literally my first thought lol Reply

like....investigate what? that she hates trump/



"well after thorough examination we've determined that this 56 year old woman thinks donald trump sux. great work, everybody!" Reply

Lmao Reply

Let's be real. He'll have this investigated, at ANY and ALL costs, 100x more than any actual concerning matters...because it has to do with him. Reply

Ikr investigate what Reply

OFC this is a Tyler Shields production Reply

oh. this explains everything. Thank you Reply

I wondered why this gave me edgy ForBiddeN (RIP, girl) MySpace teas.



Edited at 2017-05-30 08:33 pm (UTC) Reply

What happened to Forbidden?! Reply

mte he's a tryhard Reply

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH H okay everything makes sense now





fuck tyler shields. this is about the least bad thing he's done tho, compared to all of the violent abuse of women he loves to glamorize. Reply

Maybe this will be what finally propels him into the Uncle Terry status he so desires Reply

welp there it is. Reply

i cant believe he's still around lmao wow Reply

I'm betting these same conservatives didn't give a single fuck when racists were parading a likeness of Obama with a noose around his neck and all that trash.



/shoe on the other foot



still tacky af no matter who does it even though the world would be a better place w/o Cheeto Trumpsterfire. Reply

This is not a good look, but wow at snowflake conservatives calling for investigations. Reply

Investigated? Like she actually killed Trump for the photoshoot and the president is an alien a la Paul McCartney? Reply

Investigated, like it could be considered a threat. Threatening the prez is no joke to Secret Service/the FBI, even if it's the mango hellbeast.



Edited at 2017-05-30 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

It was more of a rhetorical obtuse response to an obtuse reaction lol Reply

Nobody 'investigated' all the assholes who lynched and burned President Obama in effigy during his presidency. Hell, they marched in fucking parades with Obama dummies hanging from scaffolds on their floats. Conservatives were quick to call that "free speech".

leave mango's out of this!!!!! Reply

I understand the impulse to do something like this, but I don't think it's a smart/practical move. I wonder what she's hoping to get out of it.



Edited at 2017-05-30 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Attention and/or laughs. She's a comedian. That's all they ever really want. Reply

Kathy is annoying but I also can't @ Conservative faux outrage. I've lost count of the amount of threats Obama faced from Conservatives. Not to mention all of that gross Clinton march at Trump rallies - everything from "Trump that bitch" to calling her a cunt. Or Trump implying she should be shot. Or Ted Nugget threatening Obama. Or voting for a sexual predator. Or condoning Gianf...I could go on forever.



Kathy just come on ONTD and say you can't wait for Trump to keel over like the rest of us. Reply

All of this! Reply

Lmao ted nugget Reply

sis you're always on POINT. Reply

Listen, we all hate Tramp and nobody will miss him when he actually dies - but this is out of line imo. It just perpetuates the violent culture that America already has. Reply

ia. This is just unnecessarily escalating an already tense situation. People can say "but repubs threatened Obama!" but no one prominent did anything this blatantly violent/graphic. If they did we would have flipped shit for sure. And I really don't want to see something so graphic, even if it's fake. Not to mention it's just inviting the FBI to come knocking at your door. Like what a dumb move... Reply

Yeah IA 100% Reply

mte Reply

People can say "but repubs threatened Obama!" but no one prominent did anything this blatantly violent/graphic.



I totally understand what you're saying but I think it's important to be careful about what the GOP has done simply on the basis that it wasn't graphic. I'm not sure it has to be graphic to be just as bad, though. Threatening Obama, questioning his legitimacy, saying he should be lynched, the t-shirts at Trump rallies, Trump bragging about sexual assault on tape, Gianforte body-slamming a reporter while Republicans said nothing. Those things have deep consequences for society and the environment they created. I'm not saying what she did was right but I'd be careful to excuse what the GOP has done throughout the years just because it wasn't graphic. The things they said and did had deep consequences - especially for POC in America. Or how Trump's words emboldened white supremacists. Reply

Agreed Reply

This. Not to mention that it gives Repubs a (valid) example of gross behaviour by the opposition, it's like ammo for them. Reply

Agreed. I live in Oregon, and the attack in Portland has made everyone feel on edge/uneasy. Even my Republican/Conservative friends are in shock.

A well-known white supremacist/Trump supporter harasses 2 Muslim women. 3 men intervene to protect them and get him out of their face, and two of them are stabbed to death, and 1 is wounded and hospitalized. And the guy honestly felt he had a legal right to do what he was doing, and that he was just defending himself.

It's absolutely sickening that this is the world we live in. It's absolutely Trump and his disgusting follower's fault that people are behaving this way, but Democratic celebrities sinking to their level is just hurting their cause. Reply

I agree. I have my own issues with Trump but this is just foul. Reply

