People are losing their minds over Kathy Griffin's Trump themed photoshoot
Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5— TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017
Kathy Griffin apparently did a photoshoot with a severed head meant to look like Donald Trump.
It's currently the number one trend on twitter in the US and many prominent conservatives are calling for Kathy to be investigated.
SOURCE
SOURCE
Live the dream, Kathy!
(Just kidding. I agree with you, I just hate Mr. Dump.)
Missed opportunity to put losing their heads in title OP.
Edited at 2017-05-30 08:21 pm (UTC)
"well after thorough examination we've determined that this 56 year old woman thinks donald trump sux. great work, everybody!"
Edited at 2017-05-30 08:33 pm (UTC)
fuck tyler shields. this is about the least bad thing he's done tho, compared to all of the violent abuse of women he loves to glamorize.
/shoe on the other foot
still tacky af no matter who does it even though the world would be a better place w/o Cheeto Trumpsterfire.
Edited at 2017-05-30 08:44 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-30 09:09 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-30 08:23 pm (UTC)
Kathy just come on ONTD and say you can't wait for Trump to keel over like the rest of us.
I totally understand what you're saying but I think it's important to be careful about what the GOP has done simply on the basis that it wasn't graphic. I'm not sure it has to be graphic to be just as bad, though. Threatening Obama, questioning his legitimacy, saying he should be lynched, the t-shirts at Trump rallies, Trump bragging about sexual assault on tape, Gianforte body-slamming a reporter while Republicans said nothing. Those things have deep consequences for society and the environment they created. I'm not saying what she did was right but I'd be careful to excuse what the GOP has done throughout the years just because it wasn't graphic. The things they said and did had deep consequences - especially for POC in America. Or how Trump's words emboldened white supremacists.
A well-known white supremacist/Trump supporter harasses 2 Muslim women. 3 men intervene to protect them and get him out of their face, and two of them are stabbed to death, and 1 is wounded and hospitalized. And the guy honestly felt he had a legal right to do what he was doing, and that he was just defending himself.
It's absolutely sickening that this is the world we live in. It's absolutely Trump and his disgusting follower's fault that people are behaving this way, but Democratic celebrities sinking to their level is just hurting their cause.