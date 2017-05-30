chulitos

Noel Gallagher threw a cocaine-themed 50th birthday party



Noel Gallagher threw a Narcos-themed birthday party and a bunch of celebs were invited. Guests included Bono, Damon Albarn, Madonna, and Michael Fassbender. None of his family was invited and brother, Liam, had something to say about that.






Gallagher has a history of cocaine use but claimed to have given it up in 1998 out of "boredom."

Gross.
