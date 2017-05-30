Noel Gallagher threw a cocaine-themed 50th birthday party

So edgy. Reply

I hope he dies Reply

Bit harsh Reply

Oh fuck off. Reply

lmao ia though



Like, sooner than later, at least. Reply

Fuck cocaine, and fuck the ppl who use it for ~funsies. Reply

Lol i will never understand their feud and extreme hatred for each other (while still being in a band together and touring for years) but it never fails to amuse me so i'd like them to carry on Reply

Feud Season 3? Y/y? Reply

ngl this is actually a fantastic idea lmao Reply

TBH...this is a good idea, lol Reply

oh god. who would ryan get to play noel and liam? lol Reply

My grandma knew their family and was around them as kids and says it makes perfect sense lol. She's never been shocked by their feud. Reply

I understand it. There's people in my family and I can't stand and vice versa. Reply

What a complete an utter mess Reply

these two... Reply

LMAO, Liam Reply

the gallagher brothers are both so ridiculous but no one can read them better than each other Reply

Noel on Liam: "He's rude, arrogant, intimidating, and lazy - the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world full of soup." Reply

is cocaine a casual drug now? I feel like ppl are so chill about it now. my roommate did it for the first time this weekend Reply

Oh yeah. Almost everyone I meet does it. It's weird if you don't. Reply

It's always been a party drug, along with E. Reply

It's always been casual for a lot of people, which makes it more dangerous imo. My mother and her friends did it for years with me in the house, and she didn't develop a serious problem until I was a teen. Reply

Depends on the crowd I think. When I was in high school if you partied often it was weird that you hadn't tried cocaine. If you partied every once in a while you were expected to do weed but not cocaine.



...wow, writing that out my hs sounds like a really bad teen show. Reply

No. Only weed. Reply

lol nope. Reply

i second that it depends on the crowd



i've been with people who would look at you like you'd grown a second head if you refused to do coke at a party, but also the opposite. Reply

it depends on who you hang out Reply

i think in the uk at least among privileged people it's really common Reply

where i live its basically on the same level as weed. like all my neighbors and shit do it every weekend. Reply

It was when I was partying a lot. There was one club I went to where the bartender would sell coke from behind the bar. Reply

my sister had a coworker out in Oakland who was horrified to learn my sister was buying regular old skim milk and not organic milk. she was all "that will kill you!" and a few hours later she said "I'm gonna snort some coke after work" Reply

We've had threads where random people swore it was nbd. Like no, examine your life, examine your choices 0_0 Reply

In my circle, the only people who talk about anything other than weed freely are the white people I know.



I think the stigma is starting to lift outside of party circles. I remember people on ONTD used to pretend like coke was basically like heroin and it was impossible for people to do it occasionally lol Reply

it's pretty hard to go into any bar/club in the UK city i live in without seeing it. it's everywhere, i don't really know anybody that doesn't do it or at least hasn't tried it Reply

I've only ever heard white people acting like it is. Reply

back in my small conservative hometown in California that wouldn't fly tho.



here in Hollywood it's the #1 choice of drug... i remember leaving an after party in 2009 when i was first exposed to it. now i'm just used to it being around when i go out...back in my small conservative hometown in California that wouldn't fly tho.

I love ppl who use coke at parties but then eat vegan and insist their coffee be fair-use. Like you're not contributing to a heinous blood-soaked nightmare in Central and South America with your ~harmless habit.



Leftist hypocrites are the fucking worst. Reply

Exactly, as a colombian I HATE these kind of things so much, putos gringos y putos europeos, que se jodan. Reply

It is so fucking insensitive, pinches pendejos. Reply

I agree but @ the same time we're all contributing to a shitload of heinous things just by using a cellphone that was probably produced by kids or buying cheap clothing which was most likely made by people in awful working conditions.



Honestly, I have no idea how to exist without indirectly fucking someone over. Reply

yeah, everyone has to do what they individually can...but everyone can avoid doing coke tbh. Reply

The drug war over cocaine is in a completely different category, though. Buying coke and perpetuating the demand is like the worst possible thing you can do. Reply

you better preach Reply

Latin Americans die every day so that white people can have narco themed birthday parties. Reply

Noel Gallagher is throwing himself a cocaine-themed 50th birthday bash - inspired by Netflix's Narcos! https://t.co/CxifAebOpu pic.twitter.com/2psdY7mc1s — oasis world (@myoasisworld) 18 de mayo de 2017





When will gringos/europeans stop?? yep, i'm so tired about this tbh, also that puto made this thing for the party:When will gringos/europeans stop?? Reply

never sis. they see their friends and family die from overdosing and yet they still don't stop. Reply

i have never tried coke and i probably never will thanks to this reason.



EDIT: this sounds like i think im some saint for not doing coke. i just meant its horrible that people still continue to do it, knowing damn well what lies behind every line.



Edited at 2017-05-30 08:54 pm (UTC) Reply

i hope you also never buy clothes made in sweat shops, dont have any electronics with a cobalt battery (apple, samsung, microsoft, dell, sony), or own any type of gemstone.



cause people sure as hell are dying to make those for you too. Reply

yep, it's disgusting to see all the coke apologists come out of the woodwork here too... Reply

Wait, "Re potatoes 50th"?? Is he calling his brother "Potato"?? Has he adopted ONTD patois?! Or can I just not read?

bahahaha, one of us! Reply

don't cut yourself being too edgy, Noel.

i love volume 23. the edgiesT of them all. Reply

I AM SO DEAD @ POTATO LMFAOOO Reply

I never thought I would say this, but I agree with Liam. Also, come on Demon Allbran why are you disappointing me right now.



I could never get over some girls who I knew said that coke was their "social drug" and they were just casual users, like people with addictions and innocent people haven't died over this shit. Reply

yeah, they don't give a shit. they just want the high. Reply

i feel like a lot of people at uni were like this. like 'well i do drugs for fun sometimes but its fine! everyone does it!', but then they would probably judge actual addicts if they saw one. Reply

