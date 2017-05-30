Noel Gallagher threw a cocaine-themed 50th birthday party
Famed potato Noel Gallagher threw a Narcos-inspired, cocaine-themed birthday party. And no, Liam wasn't invited: https://t.co/aS1Dwp00ix pic.twitter.com/MCZ11JXX6U— Consequence of Sound (@coslive) May 30, 2017
Noel Gallagher threw a Narcos-themed birthday party and a bunch of celebs were invited. Guests included Bono, Damon Albarn, Madonna, and Michael Fassbender. None of his family was invited and brother, Liam, had something to say about that.
Who the fuck in there rite mind broadcasts there having a cocaine themed party that's asking for a tug anyways as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 19, 2017
Re potatoes 50th he's not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 18, 2017
Gallagher has a history of cocaine use but claimed to have given it up in 1998 out of "boredom."
Gross.
Like, sooner than later, at least.
...wow, writing that out my hs sounds like a really bad teen show.
i've been with people who would look at you like you'd grown a second head if you refused to do coke at a party, but also the opposite.
back in my small conservative hometown in California that wouldn't fly tho.
Leftist hypocrites are the fucking worst.
Honestly, I have no idea how to exist without indirectly fucking someone over.
When will gringos/europeans stop??
EDIT: this sounds like i think im some saint for not doing coke. i just meant its horrible that people still continue to do it, knowing damn well what lies behind every line.
cause people sure as hell are dying to make those for you too.
Wait, "Re potatoes 50th"?? Is he calling his brother "Potato"?? Has he adopted ONTD patois?! Or can I just not read?
don't cut yourself being too edgy, Noel.
I could never get over some girls who I knew said that coke was their "social drug" and they were just casual users, like people with addictions and innocent people haven't died over this shit.