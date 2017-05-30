Wendy Williams Pays Tribute To Fan Who Died In Manchester Bombing
She was in tears talking about one of her fans who was killed in the Manchester terrorist attack.
There was an empty chair in the audience to pay tribute to him, he was supposed to be in her audience yesterday and today.
Wendy spoke to his best friend in London to tell her she'd be doing this.
It's so bizarre seeing somebody's social media right before they're gone.
Me too. I loved that so much and couldn't believe it was the same guy.
RIP Martyn
And i stalked his insta. I teared up looking at his pics with his nephew 😩😢