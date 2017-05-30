I strongly dislike here but A+ to you. Got me all teared up. Reply

good on her. i bet this means a lot to him and his family Reply

this is so sweet! i remember seeing him tweet about how he finally got wendy tickets a few months ago :( Reply

It's so sad seeing his last tweets with his boyfriend :( Reply

what got me was a week ago he posted a pic in front of the house he grew up in as his parents were moving and he captioned it "One last pic with the family in front of the house before my parents move." and shared fond memories there :( Reply

Thread



It's so depressing, really fucking me up right now. : (



It's so bizarre seeing somebody's social media right before they're gone. Reply

Thread



I share mutual twitter friends with Martyn, and it really has me feeling sad knowing that we run in the same circles and have the same sense of humour. I know it's pretty selfish to get sad based on relating to the victim, but I really admire his career trajectory and wish I could be the person that he was :( Reply

i don't think its selfish at all! i didn't know him personally either, and i'm nothing like him (i'm hella introverted and awkward irl lol), but seeing all of the #bemoremartyn posts made me want to live life more how he did too. Reply

Thread



so do I. it's so sad but I'm glad his friends are able to celebrate him Reply

Thread



I don't think it's selfish at all bb. You have empathy and it's always unsettling when someone in your circle dies. Reply

Thread



Makes sense, you two are kindred spirits <3 Reply

Thread



Is this the same fan that mariah tweeted about he seemed like such a fun person rip Reply

yeah its him :( Reply

Thread



I saw Lorde and Chelsea Perretti both tweeted about him too, he seemed to touch so many people :( Reply

Thread



yeah it is! I really just love that his family is advocating for him getting attention all over the world, because it's the perfect way to honour him. I usually am against this kinda exploitive stuff, but it's totally bringing comfort to everyone he was close with :) Reply

Thread



I saw his bf post a screenshot of Martyn being a trending topic saying how he would have absolutely loved being the centre of attention and it was the first thing since the attack that actually put a smile on my face. He just seemed like such a wonderful person Reply

Thread



When i realized he was the one who tweeted about his mom not selling anything on the crafting fair and then they got viral i felt really sad :( ☹️. Rest in peace Reply

Thread

That's how I knew him too. I always thought he was an amazing son, and the more I know about him now, the more I know he was amazing all around. Reply

Thread



I was just about to ask whether that was him, so sad :( Reply

Thread



Oh my god that was him??? FUCK :((( Reply

Thread



that's so sad :( Reply

Thread



I just found an article about this and it broke my heart again. His mom seems like a wonderful person and they love each other so much. I just want to give her the biggest hug. Reply

Thread



Me too. I loved that so much and couldn't believe it was the same guy. Reply

Thread



He was a well known poster on Popjustice and everyone on the forum has truly been gutted. He was a lovely human being who loved the shit out of Coronation Street.



RIP Martyn



Edited at 2017-05-30 07:08 pm (UTC) Reply

holy shit, I haven't posted on the pj forums in forever but I used to be there constantly, now that I think about it tho ofc an ariana grande concert in Manchester would have plenty of pj representatives Reply

Thread



Hate her, but this was sweet. <3 Reply

well done Reply

Watching her tear up, made me tear up. I saw some of Martyn's tweets and I thought they were so great and it's so wonderful how he loved life, worked hard and touched so many people. It's rare that you find people like that and it's even harder to deal with when they are gone. Reply

Had multiple twitter friends who were mutuals with him. Really sad to see his latest tweet flooded with condolences. Reply

That's really sad... It still trips me up that when we die nowadays, we leave behind a digital footprint that anyone can go back and kind of.... re-live. Reply

Bless her for doing this, it's such a sweet gesture. Reply

Someone remind me why ONTD hates Wendy? Reply

homophobic, transphobic, constantly reinforces gender norms, generally messy, etc.. Reply

Thread



He seemed to be a light to everyone he knew. RIP. Reply

That was so nice. I was tearing up watching this. Reply

Sweet of Wendy. I watched the episode of Come Dine With Me that he and his bf won, he seemed hilarious and amazing. And from his Instagram he was going on extended holiday so he had thrown goodbye parties with all of his families and friends right before this happened, so at least he experienced good times with his loved ones right before this and vice versa. :( Reply

she seemed very fake in this video. also, the bag of bones look is not cute, is she sick? Reply

That was sweet of her and difficult to watch. Good on her for honoring his memory. Reply

I was reading about him the other day and got sad. Reply

