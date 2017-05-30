Martha Broq

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust, Official Trailer (Premieres Today!)



Sarah Silverman's standup special for Netflix, Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust has premiered on Netflix. Check out the just released official trailer :D

Here is an interview with Sarah about the special where she talks about her evolving comedy, and being embarrassed by her previous non-PC jokes. There are also some clips from the show.



Source 1
Source 2

Did you like the special, ONTD? Do you accept Sarah Silverman evolving or are you going to hold her previous ignorance against her for the rest of time?
Tagged: ,