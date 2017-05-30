Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust, Official Trailer (Premieres Today!)

Literally watching it right now and it's funny. Reply

I actually REALLY liked it, she has really evolved as a comedian and it makes me happy. I have a soft spot for outspoken women who sometimes fuck up, but also seem to learn from the experiences. Reply

i really hope amy schumer wises up... she's problematic but i like her.. but i hope she'll open her eyes one day Reply

nnn hey mr. stevens



i appreciate that she's owning up to her past messiness. so many comedians *cough*amy schumer*cough* are using social justice to in terms of (white) feminism to propel themselves, but then going on stage and being racist/homophobic/whatever. i think a lot of ppl will refuse to accept her "evolution" but i appreciate it Reply

I've never been a fan of hers, but when I went to a taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers, she was the guest and she was super charming.



I'll check this out. Reply

I was never a big fan of her older stuff, but I've been liking her on twitter a lot lately. I also find her very very charming. I'll definitely check this new special out. Reply

Hmm. I never liked her style of comedy but i'm hearing good things so I may check it out. Reply

I'll give her new special a chance. I definitely respect her more for accepting that the shit she did was fucked up when you look at Tina "I won't explain my racist jokes" Fey. Reply

non-PC jokes



I don't mean Sarah Silverman specifically, but I hate it when someone says something offensive and then gives this bullshit "comedy isn't supposed to be politically correct!!" excuse. Ok, but it doesn't give you a right to be racist, misogynist or otherwise disgusting, either. Those clips were really funny, I hope she keeps it up. Reply

I respect someone who can learn and realize their old brand of humor was wrong so I'll give it a watch. Speaking of Netflix comedy specials I watched Hasan Minhaj's over the weekend and it was really really good. I highly recommend it. Reply

I just watched that too! He's great. I love how autobiographical it was Reply

Same. It made it really refreshing and when he showed the ex girlfriend's new boyfriend and lost it because of ten vowels I was in tears. Reply

I WAS CRYING.



I love how real life situations are more hilarious than anything anyone can make up. Hasan's reaction had me rolling. Reply

I watched it last week, I loved it. I also really liked Tracey Morgan's (except his jokes about the disabled) Reply

i watched that too, i loved it Reply

i cried so hard at hasan minhaj's it was so gooood Reply

I loved his special so much! I related to lots of parts and it got me emotional at several parts that were rougher. Reply

#NeverForget I can't get on board with her. She went too far with Britney and I just can't forgive that kind of blasphemy. Reply

I never saw any of her older stand-up stuff bc of people pointing out how shitty some of her content was, but I have enjoyed her in several Doug Benson related things and in that Pete Holmes show, so perhaps I will check this one out. Reply

Mmm too little too late for me. I never bought her "oh, I'm pointing out how stupid racist people are" excuse. I remember her being on a talk show many years ago and she said "oh I left my backpack backstage and I'm pretty sure (group of black musicians on the show) stole my backpack.



Where's the humor in that? Where's the joke besides saying "oh hahaha black people steal" Reply

Btw she also said that someone famous came up to her and said "oh hey! You tell the best *n word* jokes" and she claims she was offended but that didn't stop her from telling those jokes even though she knew how people took them.



Also fuck her for doing black face. She didn't need Twitter to teach her that it's wrong. Black people literally tried to tell her it was offensive and she blocked Crissle on twitter for saying it. Don't buy into her "I'm woke now" bullshit, ONTD! Reply

I get where she was coming from with her blackface episode in 2007, the joke just didn't land and in hindsight was just a disgusting idea. In the context of all of the other shit she did on her show, and the point her character was always making it wasn't completely out of left field. She has talked about it though, which is more than a lot of people who will ignore it and pretend it didn't happen.



Reply

I also love her and Michael Sheen together, and anytime either of them are on Kimmel haha



Reply

Her friendship with Kate Beckinsale is adorable too. They're always commenting on each other's instagram pictures, it's precious. Reply

She was really good on Masters of Sex. Reply

Have you seen "I Smile Back"? The movie is 'meh' but she is fabulous in it!



Reply

She was the first comedian I was really into when I was like 13 and it's interesting to see how her comedy seems to have grown up as I have. Reply

same! I used to think her shit was so ~edgy~ and funny, now I can't even crack a smile at Jesus is Magic. Sucks that she is in her 40s and I'm in my 20s tho hahaha Reply

just finished it, it was ok, i only laughed at the shitty underwear bit. the lighting or something was super distracting, it was like she was too dark so they had to go back in and overlay some type of lightening filter on her. Reply

I like that she didn't mention Amy Schumer in the queens of comedy. Reply

