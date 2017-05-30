Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust, Official Trailer (Premieres Today!)
Sarah Silverman's standup special for Netflix, Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust has premiered on Netflix. Check out the just released official trailer :D
Here is an interview with Sarah about the special where she talks about her evolving comedy, and being embarrassed by her previous non-PC jokes. There are also some clips from the show.
Did you like the special, ONTD? Do you accept Sarah Silverman evolving or are you going to hold her previous ignorance against her for the rest of time?
i appreciate that she's owning up to her past messiness. so many comedians *cough*amy schumer*cough* are using social justice to in terms of (white) feminism to propel themselves, but then going on stage and being racist/homophobic/whatever. i think a lot of ppl will refuse to accept her "evolution" but i appreciate it
I'll check this out.
Hmm. I never liked her style of comedy but i'm hearing good things so I may check it out.
I don't mean Sarah Silverman specifically, but I hate it when someone says something offensive and then gives this bullshit "comedy isn't supposed to be politically correct!!" excuse. Ok, but it doesn't give you a right to be racist, misogynist or otherwise disgusting, either. Those clips were really funny, I hope she keeps it up.
I love how real life situations are more hilarious than anything anyone can make up. Hasan's reaction had me rolling.
#NeverForget
Where's the humor in that? Where's the joke besides saying "oh hahaha black people steal"
Also fuck her for doing black face. She didn't need Twitter to teach her that it's wrong. Black people literally tried to tell her it was offensive and she blocked Crissle on twitter for saying it. Don't buy into her "I'm woke now" bullshit, ONTD!