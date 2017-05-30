It's Time For ANIMANIACS - Reboot of the 90's Cartoon in The Works
Animaniacs TV Show Reboot in the Works - https://t.co/JTdkeJBQuW pic.twitter.com/NyZLmvwvcb— Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 30, 2017
- Actively in development by Amblin and Warner Bros. Animation
- The (original) show is on Netflix
But the most likely scenario for a new show is new voices and new writers and something mediocre. Animated series are easier to continue then live action shows but I feel like the current industry just isn't any better then the old one so the returns we've been getting have mostly not been great.
I don't actually remember any of the episodes tbh
I loved it, but they were fundamentally different.
Would be like saying "Family Guy" is better than "King of the Hill".
The original was amazing
I love this show, I don't want them to ruin it too.