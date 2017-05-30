Sense8 In Danger of Cancellation, Suggests Actor's Tweet #RenewSense8
Sense8 Star Hints That Show Won't Be Returning, Launching A Renewal Campaign #RenewSense8 https://t.co/KTWVyatzeM— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) May 30, 2017
A tweet by Sense8 actor Brian J. Smith suggests that the Netflix show may be in danger of cancellation.
It's a "good time" for fans to start "making some noise" about the renewing the show, says Smith, encouraging people to take part in the #RenewSense8 campaign.
It should be noted that earlier this month Netflix cancelled The Get Down, a show that like Sense8, has been praised for its diversity and inclusivity.
Source
but i'm sad bc i'll miss my faves wolfgang, lito and sun if it gets canned
Edited at 2017-05-30 05:57 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-30 05:58 pm (UTC)
i read it costs $9M per episode (more than Game of Thrones)
awardwise it worked for The Crown, but that was never going to happen with this show
I was doing so good.
FUCK.
only reason i even watch the damn show anymore
Guess it was that xmas special that turned me off
Hope this show doesn't get cancelled either :(
Edited at 2017-05-30 05:59 pm (UTC)
i get that season 1 started slow as fuck but it is sooooo good now and we need more Lito in his PJ for 50 minutes like ...