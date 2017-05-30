Sense8 In Danger of Cancellation, Suggests Actor's Tweet #RenewSense8


A tweet by Sense8 actor Brian J. Smith suggests that the Netflix show may be in danger of cancellation.

It's a "good time" for fans to start "making some noise" about the renewing the show, says Smith, encouraging people to take part in the #RenewSense8 campaign.

It should be noted that earlier this month Netflix cancelled The Get Down, a show that like Sense8, has been praised for its diversity and inclusivity.

