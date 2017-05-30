Sense8 In Danger of Cancellation, Suggests Actor's Tweet #RenewSense8

wtf @ netflix Reply

Thread

Link





but i'm sad bc i'll miss my faves wolfgang, lito and sun if it gets canned







Edited at 2017-05-30 05:57 pm (UTC) i read it costs $9M per episode (more than Game of Thrones) so its not surprising tbhbut i'm sad bc i'll miss my faves wolfgang, lito and sun if it gets canned Reply

Thread

Link

......... my bussy is ready



Edited at 2017-05-30 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

netflix really needs to get a grip with their budgets



awardwise it worked for The Crown, but that was never going to happen with this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhwwwhhh hhhhhhhy

I was doing so good.

















FUCK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

litolitolitolitolitolitolitolitolitolito litolitolitolito!



only reason i even watch the damn show anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my fave scenes was Lito and Hernando frolicking in the ocean in thongs re-enacting the famous scene "From Here To Eternity" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, my thoughts were that it's just not worth the huge investment per episode. But I did enjoy season 2 much more than season 1. Probably because there was less focus on Riley/Will. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is it so expensive? I'm assuming because they're actually on location in each country the characters are in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So am i not the only one who has zero desire to watch season2, good to know.



Guess it was that xmas special that turned me off Reply

Thread

Link

I didnt even watch the xmas special, season one was just kinda meh with a lot of pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was the same, then I decided to watch it and Season 2 is so muhc better than season 1, and i liked season 1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't watch the Christmas special and I haven't had the urge to watch season two. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i felt the same. i didn't love s1 and the xmas special was a chore to get through, and i put off watching s2, but i will say i enjoyed it a lot more than i remembered liking s1 for whatever reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't watch the christmas special, for me was that they took too long between seasons, it kill all excitement I had for the show, also some of the actors aren't that good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only marginally liked the show to begin with and now all of this time between seasons has definitely killed whatever little interest I'd had. I didn't bother with the Christmas special and I don't think I will ever watch the second season. I liked a few of the characters (but also disliked others) and the concept of the whole thing was pretty cool, but it left me cold, I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I somewhat enjoyed season one then found out about Lana wachowski's antiblackness and now I just want all her future projects to fucking flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes - link? I hadn't heard about that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it showed during s2. she's so painfully white. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I enjoyed S2 over S1. They took too long setting up and establishing the premise and characters in S1 so they were able to do more and it felt faster paced than S2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As someone who also had no desire to watch after the xmas special and long wait, I recommend watching it. S2 fully renewed my interest. It was better than season 1 and the special because they gotten past all the setup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was, and then I watched it and it was good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

adding to all the replies. i thought season 1 was the most overrated thing ever and only watched season 2 out of boredom. but i ended up really loving it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't even finish season 1 🙈 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, it can't stop! We never found out what happened to Lito's flip flop! Reply

Thread

Link

God, that fucking flip flop! Reminds me of a tumblr post about how dramatic Lito is lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd be happy w a shortened season just to wrap everything up, s2 was so strong it made me invested in the characters again Reply

Thread

Link

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOO they better not Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not shocked it's up for cancellation. Most people I know love the cast more than the plot and barely bothered with this season. Reply

Thread

Link

They need to find a way to make it cheaper. And with them all being in London, they can. The globe trotting was beautiful but I'd rather still have the show than have the panoramic shots on Berlin. Reply

Thread

Link

Too good to last. Reply

Thread

Link

Whaaaaaat i thought the get down was doing well? Oop. :/



Hope this show doesn't get cancelled either :(



Edited at 2017-05-30 05:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The Get Down was incredible expensive per ep. and Luhrmann was over it anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do you know he was over it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. I need another season. It's hitting it's stride. Reply

Thread

Link

season two is sooooo good though! Reply

Thread

Link

nooo don't you dare netflix not with that cliffhanger Reply

Thread

Link

For the love of god bring it back 😳😳😳😳 Netflix literally renews every other shit. Now i feel like not even watching the last two eps of season 2 ...



i get that season 1 started slow as fuck but it is sooooo good now and we need more Lito in his PJ for 50 minutes like ... Reply

Thread

Link

give it a finale movie at least 😭 Reply

Thread

Link