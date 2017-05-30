Here’s How to Master Your Curl Pop Like Dear White People’s Logan Browning | Vogue

I have gray braids rn and I love them. I need to get better about moisturizing, detangling and clipping my ends regularly when my hair's down though. I'm so bad about hair maintenance. Reply

I love love love gray braids and other pastel colors too! Reply

I really liked her as Sam White even though I love Tessa. Logan kind of looks like Allyson Felix now that I think about it. Reply

Usually my hair is wash and go but I've been having a bad hair month, it starts off kind of frizzy and fluffy not in a good way, and by the end of the day it's a bit greasy, ughhhh Reply

She looks like somebody and I don't know who it is and it's driving me nuts. Reply

a young tisha campbell? Reply

I see it. Reply

Edited at 2017-05-30 07:20 pm (UTC) No, but this made me remember who she was reminding me of: Paula Jai Parker. They have the exact same face shape and wide-set eyes. Reply

that girl from black-ish? Reply

Adriana Lima, it's the eyes and lips Reply

that girl from the cheetah girls and 3lw



playa pleathe~ Reply

All of y'all heauxs are wrong she looks like Jurnee Smollett. Reply

I'm so jealous of women w beautiful ringlet hair like this! Reply

i love her septum ring, i need to buy some more and switch it up a bit Reply

Same i need to switch ro a smaller guage but i have to go to the tattoo shop cos im unable to unscrew this shit myself (ive tried many times its rly tight) Reply

omgggg i still need to get oneeeeee Reply

I had dyed my hair black(with blueish tones) using permanent dye and even though i got a lot of compliments on it i couldnt stand how it clashed with my tan skin so i did color oops and it was a success!! Now my hair is medium brown with reddish in it bc that was an older hair dye i did. My curls are intact, my hair isnt too dry and the colors just look over all nice, despite some brassiness in the red. I love black hair but if i were to do it again i wouldnt go jet black but something softer. I dont plan on dying my hair again im done with that!! Reply

OMG IT WAS A SUCCESS? YAYYY BBGIRL. omg i wanna see! hold up ill text u bbgirl omg Reply

Huh. Maybe I'll pick up a bottle of the Deva Curl definer today.



Anyone here use it before? Would you recommend it for 3B/C hair? Reply

i have 3c hair and devacurl is amazing and my favorite hair brand... only downside... it gets a little expensive. hair + condition = 40 bucks Reply

Do you HAVE to use the conditioner with it to get good results? I've been in love with my Mielle avocado leave in. Reply

I'm 3b/3c and I hated deva curl. my hair is veryyyyy fine tho and it just weighed my hair down and was always crunchy. not a fan tbh Reply

I should give the TV show a try even though I didn't love the movie. Reply

I heard the show is much better. Barry Jenkins directed an episode as well. Reply

I didn't care for the movie but the show is pretty good. Reply

her hair is gorgeous, as is she. i need a haircut. don't know what to do tho. Reply

She resembles Adriana Lima. Reply

Do you guys think side fringes will come back into style any time soon? It's the only look that works for me but I don't wanna look stuck in 2007 lmao Reply

I dont believe in sticking to trends in terms of hair. If you want a side fringe do it. I have bangs and i put them to the side all the time. Its all about how its done vs what is is (like if ur talking about an emo side fringe then no) Reply

tbh i agree, but some looks just look so dated that it's wrong haha Reply

mte Reply

lol i've been rocking side bangs since like 2000, it's the onlyyyyyyyyyyyyy look that works for me Reply

i feel like they've been back for a year or so tbh Reply

I did the black hair challenge on twitter lol

https://mobile.twitter.com/123itsme Mary/status/868492194415554560/photo/2



Unfortunately, I have some heat damage and I really want to cut my hair but everyone tells me my head is too big for anything other than a bob.



I did the black hair challenge on twitter lol

https://mobile.twitter.com/123itsme Mary/status/868492194415554560/photo/2

Unfortunately, I have some heat damage and I really want to cut my hair but everyone tells me my head is too big for anything other than a bob.

Thank you ☺️ I always get super nervous about posting my pictures on social media because I feel like I don't fit the "look" and people were always pretty harsh about my "nappy hair" and physical appearance growing up even tho I went to a predominantly black school Reply

Cute! And I'm hella biased rn, but the gray braids are my fave.



I wanted to do it, but I would only have like two styles. I need to diversify. I'm just so bad with hair. Even before I went natural, I had no idea how to do my hair. I'm even worse at it now. I've tried youtube tutorials, but my end result is never like the ones in the videos. Also I'm lazy. I don't have the stamina to spend hours battling with my hair every few days like some of these youtube girls. Reply

omg you look so beautiful! Reply

you're so pretty! and that red lipstick is 😍 on you. Reply

gasp omg you're gorg and so is your hair! Reply

You look beautiful! Reply

you are unbelievably gorgeous, my gawd! Reply

I wish my hair would do this or literally anything I can handle *sobs* Reply

