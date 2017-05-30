Here’s How to Master Your Curl Pop Like Dear White People’s Logan Browning | Vogue



Dear White People star Logan Browning knows the secret to smooth, buoyant ringlets. Here, she shares her method for taking her hair from freshly washed to big and fluffy—“Curls that are poppin’!” she says—in an instant. Filmed at the Gramercy Park Hotel

source

Hair Post??
Tagged: , ,