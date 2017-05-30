Here’s How to Master Your Curl Pop Like Dear White People’s Logan Browning | Vogue
Dear White People star Logan Browning knows the secret to smooth, buoyant ringlets. Here, she shares her method for taking her hair from freshly washed to big and fluffy—“Curls that are poppin’!” she says—in an instant. Filmed at the Gramercy Park Hotel
source
Hair Post??
Edited at 2017-05-30 07:20 pm (UTC)
playa pleathe~
Anyone here use it before? Would you recommend it for 3B/C hair?
I did the black hair challenge on twitter lol
https://mobile.twitter.com/123itsme
Unfortunately, I have some heat damage and I really want to cut my hair but everyone tells me my head is too big for anything other than a bob.
Edited at 2017-05-30 05:43 pm (UTC)
I wanted to do it, but I would only have like two styles. I need to diversify. I'm just so bad with hair. Even before I went natural, I had no idea how to do my hair. I'm even worse at it now. I've tried youtube tutorials, but my end result is never like the ones in the videos. Also I'm lazy. I don't have the stamina to spend hours battling with my hair every few days like some of these youtube girls.
I'm gonna twist it today so I don't have to worry about it.
I'm at this stage where I want my hair to get really big and curly so I'm just twisting and wearing wigs in the meantime, but I also want to go to a stylist and see what I can do.