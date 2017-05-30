Halle Berry joins Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Blob'
Source
Halle Berry to Brawl The Blob https://t.co/29c4szjtLj pic.twitter.com/q9hoYzMTqF— Dread Central (@DreadCentral) May 29, 2017
- Halle Berry is apparently joining the new version of The Blob. This would be the second remake of the original 1958 movie. The first remake was released in 1988.
- Samuel L. Jackson's casting in the movie was reported back in March.
- Simon West (the When a Stranger Calls remake, The Expendables 2) will be the director.
- The plot: "When a band of miners uncover something hidden deep beneath the earth. they unwittingly unleash a hideous creature beyond imagination. Now the townsfolk must fight back before it destroys everything."
Eh, okay, good luck.
"Simon West (the When a Stranger Calls remake, The Expendables 2) will be the director"
Don't you ruin this for us!
Hopefully this version is as good.
This is one of very few movies I'm 100% okay with being remade every decade or so.
please don't fuck it up with bad CGI
Don't know what's SLJ excuse though
Maybe I'll do it this year
https://thecolonialtheatre.com/prog
Edited at 2017-05-30 07:58 pm (UTC)