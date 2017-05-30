Papillon

Halle Berry joins Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Blob'

  • Halle Berry is apparently joining the new version of The Blob. This would be the second remake of the original 1958 movie. The first remake was released in 1988.

  • Samuel L. Jackson's casting in the movie was reported back in March.

  • Simon West (the When a Stranger Calls remake, The Expendables 2) will be the director.

  • The plot: "When a band of miners uncover something hidden deep beneath the earth. they unwittingly unleash a hideous creature beyond imagination. Now the townsfolk must fight back before it destroys everything."

