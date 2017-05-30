5H Ally Brooke wants to act

- ally brooke wants to "dive into the acting world" this year.- the pop icon admitted that whilst the girl group, she would like to start a career as an actress at some point in 2017- "i'm excited to express myself through some music this year. this year, i'm really diving into the acting world as well."- when asked about the future of flop harmony "it's incredibly exciting. we are working on our third album, and it is the best experience we've ever had creating a record. so much of our heart and soul is being poured into it. we are being given the opportunity to write and be part of the process more than ever. i smile just thinking about it. there is lots in store and we are all patiently waiting for our music to finally be out!"