5H Ally Brooke wants to act
- ally brooke wants to "dive into the acting world" this year.
- the pop icon admitted that whilst the girl group, she would like to start a career as an actress at some point in 2017
- "i'm excited to express myself through some music this year. this year, i'm really diving into the acting world as well."
- when asked about the future of flop harmony "it's incredibly exciting. we are working on our third album, and it is the best experience we've ever had creating a record. so much of our heart and soul is being poured into it. we are being given the opportunity to write and be part of the process more than ever. i smile just thinking about it. there is lots in store and we are all patiently waiting for our music to finally be out!"
can you act?
NOW sis your girl caca is flopping her way off the end of the earth, love yourself
Ally is the true child of Destiny in this band
now we all know Normani slays them all in her sleep but let me low key stan a fellow Mexican-American sis! it sure as hell ain't going to be Karla nor Selena "Whisper" Gomez.
my options are limited. thatssadhuh.gif
she wants to be in movies
i feel like half the ppl that 'want to act' feel this way lol if you want to just act, join ya community theatre sis
she can be the next SHAY MITCHELL
But lowkey lol no.
projecting?