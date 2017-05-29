Wonder Woman reviews are in!
#WonderWoman: Film review https://t.co/Uwn5o5wVM5 pic.twitter.com/7w7JVS51sI— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 30, 2017
Can the world's most iconic female superhero break the DC movie stink streak?— IGN (@IGN) May 30, 2017
Here's our review of #WonderWoman! https://t.co/lXYm15zDM9 pic.twitter.com/1BzCh3UO0m
‘Wonder Woman’ is the best DCEU movie to date. Our full review: https://t.co/75eOf8AxZ5 pic.twitter.com/9OcW1hSoSW— ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) May 30, 2017
- film's first big battle is a standout
#WonderWoman is the best DC Extended Universe film yet, period. Our review: https://t.co/kRUNZrA13F pic.twitter.com/n3fJoZFaXY— IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 30, 2017
- the villains are the weakest links
- gave Wonder Woman an A-
- Diana is "always framed as an agent of power, rather than an object"
Film Review: ‘Wonder Woman’ https://t.co/pBugHBPTic— Variety (@Variety) May 30, 2017
- film's final act is weak
Our review of #WONDERWOMAN w/#GalGadot is here! https://t.co/m86Xa4rUmI pic.twitter.com/t8dHrY6mdM— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) May 30, 2017
- gave Wonder Woman a C+
- says Patty Jenkins fails short of giving valuable insight on war, human nature, and barbaric impulses of mankind
- second act "fish out of water" is the best
- funnier than you'd expect
And i'm like... YASSS THAT'S GREAT!!! but, the bar was pretty low...
Plus, I'm curious to see what they'll say if Wonder Woman does well at the box office (probably that George Soros is buying out all the WW screenings to manipulate box office results).
should've been lynda carter ffs
I strongly dislike Gal but the dislike isn't strong enough for me to hate on a women-led super hero film. I definitely won't be seeing that black widow movie if it ever comes out tho bc fuck scarjo.
I'm so fucking happy omg. I actually don't want to see this at all, but I feel like I have to, you know? Because I'll be damned if I saw BVS in theaters and not this. And I know it's not gonna make as much as Suicide Shit and BvS (couldn't come up with a cool alt title) and that makes me mad tbh.
I was just about to say this, but I'll +1 off your comment instead. The same neckbeard fanboys who try to convince everyone DCEU movies are great by mansplaining the DC universe will definitely nitpick at this movie because fuck women.
"over the top"
moonlight and lalaland hew? bvs was robbed at the oscars.
BvS was a messier version for the beginning of a JL movie featuring beloved DC characters. It was def hated by critics because not Marvel and the writing was really not up to par for a movie with even higher expectations than MoS. As for fans it was a love or hate fest. I enjoyed it because it was fun to sit through even if it was way too long and convoluted.
SS was just bad all around. Those that did like it are pretty few and far between
Anyway big congrats to Patty Jenkins! It's crazy but this is only her 2nd ever feature film.
YIKES
good stuff, but the rest of this review is utter garbage. you can smell the dude fumes all over it.
i saw it last week and i can't wait to go again thursday night. so so good.
I'm just reading through the EW one now and they gave it an A-. Also:
"How deliciously ironic that in a genre where the boys seem to have all the fun, a female hero and a female director are the ones to show the fellas how it’s done."
Slay em, Patty!