Wonder Woman reviews are in!

Yassss Diana!

Mte. i wanna be happy but i read:



'Wonder Woman' is the best DCEU movie to date.



And i'm like... YASSS THAT'S GREAT!!! but, the bar was pretty low...

lol mte

lol i know. but i'm trying to be ~positive~

lmao true for like the last year I've been like please be good/I have zero expectations

The MRAs are going to be mad as hell. *cackles*

You know they're gonna say the good reviews are only because it's a "SJW-pandering, 'feminazi' project" lol.

MRAs will find ways to spin the good reviews to complain about it tho, as the user above aptly put it.

I'm praying that it's a box office smash because if it doesn't do well financially the MRAs will crow that the people have spoken with their wallets and don't want to see women-led films and and that reviewers are part of the globalist agenda etc.



Plus, I'm curious to see what they'll say if Wonder Woman does well at the box office (probably that George Soros is buying out all the WW screenings to manipulate box office results). Reply

this movie can eat shit along with gal gadot's zionist ass



should've been lynda carter ffs Reply

yes, because yay zionism??? ok

I strongly dislike Gal but the dislike isn't strong enough for me to hate on a women-led super hero film. I definitely won't be seeing that black widow movie if it ever comes out tho bc fuck scarjo.

u mad

rme

I'm so fucking happy omg. I actually don't want to see this at all, but I feel like I have to, you know? Because I'll be damned if I saw BVS in theaters and not this. And I know it's not gonna make as much as Suicide Shit and BvS (couldn't come up with a cool alt title) and that makes me mad tbh.

Why not

I saw both in theaters and idc to see this but I'm gonna bc of the same reason you have lol

Lol I wonder how conflicted a lot of dc stand feel about this. On the one hand they've finally got a decently reviewed dc movie, but on the other hand... wimmenz!!

I was just about to say this, but I'll +1 off your comment instead. The same neckbeard fanboys who try to convince everyone DCEU movies are great by mansplaining the DC universe will definitely nitpick at this movie because fuck women.

Oh, I'll bet good money they'll side against women more than DC

They'll use it to beat Marvel stans over the head then tear it down once one of their favorites gets a good movie.

they're gonna say it was ~affirmative action~ and that's why they gave it good reviews and everyone who liked the film is virtue signaling

tbh a lot of dc stans are women these days because dc has taken leaps and bounds when it comes to lgbt, poc and female characters.

im still rolling my eyes at the over the top hate for mos, bvs, and ss. ppl act like those films murdered their families

lmao those are just bad fucking films that are barely films.

"over the top"

I think people had really high expectations for them (I mean, a Batman vs. Superman movie?? so many people were anticipating it) and they sucked so much, so people really hate them. not much to it. they were awful.

BvS and SS killed a lot of people's anticipation for other DC movies, so they murdered something.

I don't recognize the existence of those movies.

I'm not a DC fan, I've never read the comics, I knew nothing about Superman. But I saw Man of Steel at the cinema and it was so boring that I can't even remember what happened. It's just not a good movie. Haven't seen the other two though.

you are so right. an entire plot being wrapped up with "your mama martha? my mama martha!" deserves praise not over the top hate.

moonlight and lalaland hew? bvs was robbed at the oscars.



moonlight and lalaland hew? bvs was robbed at the oscars. Reply

SONS OF MARTHA UNITE!!!

I mean not much can compare with Moonlight for sure but LaLaLand was way overrated. It deserved it's Oscar Not moment.

well MoS was mainly disappointing because it was not the Superman movie we deserved. I think a lot of people were disappointed because they expected better than what Snyder put out/wrote and had issues with the story in general though it still had some entertainment value to it which made it do decent $ wise.



BvS was a messier version for the beginning of a JL movie featuring beloved DC characters. It was def hated by critics because not Marvel and the writing was really not up to par for a movie with even higher expectations than MoS. As for fans it was a love or hate fest. I enjoyed it because it was fun to sit through even if it was way too long and convoluted.



SS was just bad all around. Those that did like it are pretty few and far between Reply

I haven't seen Suicide Squad (nor do I have any desire too) but I actually agree with you to a degree. Man of Steel and BvS weren't the worst things on earth but they definitely fell short of their potential.

I mean...

similar to the over the top refusal to accept that they flat out aren't good movies

@ these replies yea do y'all realise you're proving my point? I continue to rme

They clearly didn't see BvS the extended cut (which is brilliant!). I liked MOS, I don't care. SS was mindless trash.

I didn't know films could murder families.

Nothing ott about acknowledging they're garbage. It's just a fact.

I enjoy the smell and taste of men's tears more than I dislike Gal Gadot so I'm happy

mte

this is where i'm at

Wonder Woman review – glass ceiling still intact as Gal Gadot reduced to weaponised Smurfette https://t.co/hqGpIUksbL — Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) May 30, 2017





Anyway big congrats to Patty Jenkins! It's crazy but this is only her 2nd ever feature film. I checked my timeline at midnight and it was a tidelwave of praise and then:Anyway big congrats to Patty Jenkins! It's crazy but this is only her 2nd ever feature film.

while all five credited writers and eight of the 10 producers are male

YIKES



YIKES

Reply

"But there's something rather distasteful about co-opting trench warfare as the backdrop to a sanitised, hyper-stylised fantasy. I couldn't help thinking of Kendall Jenner's disastrous "protest chic" Pepsi ad."

good stuff, but the rest of this review is utter garbage. you can smell the dude fumes all over it.



good stuff, but the rest of this review is utter garbage. you can smell the dude fumes all over it. Reply

hmm this is the only Rotten review out of like 22 reviews on RT

Nothing says you're the one who should be judging a film's progressive/feminist merits like comparing someone to a reductive cartoonish characterization of a women as seen through the male gaze.

There's something about that title that makes me not want to take this review seriously.

i'm just gonna wait for everyone here who said this would be shit tbh 🤔



i saw it last week and i can't wait to go again thursday night. so so good. Reply

Yes! I saw it last Wed and loved it and I figured the reviews would be good, but then a part of me was thinking that maybe I was just seeing it through fangirl eyes...glad to see that's not true!



I'm just reading through the EW one now and they gave it an A-. Also:

"How deliciously ironic that in a genre where the boys seem to have all the fun, a female hero and a female director are the ones to show the fellas how it’s done."



Slay em, Patty! Reply

I hope this gets great reviews and makes fanboys butthurt lol

MArvel, stop wasting your money on bad reviews, trolls and hate for gadot, you racis, homophobic assholes.

I have little interest in what men think about Wonder Woman...or anything else, to be honest. — Angelica Jade (@angelicabastien) May 30, 2017

i read this as Angelina Jolie and went... 'what?'.

Poor men.

