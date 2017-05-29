furiosa pic

Wonder Woman reviews are in!






- film's first big battle is a standout
- the villains are the weakest links
- gave Wonder Woman an A-

- Diana is "always framed as an agent of power, rather than an object"
- film's final act is weak


- gave Wonder Woman a C+
- says Patty Jenkins fails short of giving valuable insight on war, human nature, and barbaric impulses of mankind
- second act "fish out of water" is the best
- funnier than you'd expect



