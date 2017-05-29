this looks so good and fun. costumes look beautiful. lovely diverse cast. I'm hft Reply

I'm in.



I liked Rosaline and her mostly practical approach to the whole episode. I can see the chemistry with Rosaline/Benvolio and Rosaline/Escalus so I can deal with watching it play out. And the diversity. The diversity within each family was just so great, and no need for explanation.



This is a Shonda show so I'm ready to hate it if it lasts 2.5 seasons but for now I'm here for it.



And I'm really happy they sped through the Romeo/Juliet part.



Edited at 2017-05-30 03:12 am (UTC)

first half was disney garbage, second half was a legitimately decent show with some interesting cinematography. i'll give it a few more episodes to see where it lands 🙏🏽 Reply

I'm going to blame the first half on them wanting to get the whole Romeo/Juliet stuff out of the way. The second half was much better. Reply

this looks cheesy and the leads are hot, I gotta watch it Reply

IT WAS GOOOOOOOOOOD I WATCHED IT TWICE RN Reply

so what is end game for this show? will it last longer than the catch? Reply

The leads are black and its gotten almost no promo so I dont see it lasting long. Especially with people talking about behind the scenes drama. Reply

WAIT, DEETS ON BACK STAGE DRAMA!



I had to refresh this page to know you replied to me. GODDAMNIT LJ NOTIFICATIONS WHERE ARE MY NOTIFICATIONS?! Reply

It apparently went WAY overbudget and the episodes turned out blah to the point where ABC shopped it to streaming outlets to pawn it off Reply

The CGI was awful. Would've been color if it was a modern retelling of this ala Baz Luhrmann. Reply

The only thing Ive heard so far is that ABC did not want to do this show anymore and they are begrudgingly showing it. Thats why they arent promoing it very well and are probbaly going to dump it after one season. Reply

i love the catch :( it's a pretty show and mireille is hot Reply

This show finally aired? I feel like I saw the trailer for it like a year ago. Reply

Wait is that I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight? Reply

I'll think all stick to the original lol. Reply

Loved it. Everything I wanted. I've been waiting for this show to air and I am not disappointed.

Here for all the drama and intrigue and the costumes are really lovely. The chemistry is palpable. Reply

I'v been ready to get into this show for at least a year. Can't wait to watch the first ep. Reply

For all the bad buzz, it was actually pretty good, or as least better than the word of mouth Reply

playing out the last act of R&J for 30 minutes was a waste of time. they should've just prologued it at the beginning for no more than 5 minutes and gone from there. hopefully they make Benvolio bisexual because he's too hot to be straight. Reply

The pilot was great, I can't wait for more! Reply

Oh shit, I totally forgot this was tonight lol. Reply

I'm hearing that they sped through the romeo and juliet part and I get why they did that (and after all none of it is the same w/o the dialogue) but honestly that was the part I was most interested in. Reply

the romeo and juliet half honestly felt like it straight up had scenes missing. they probably should have done a two night premiere if possible and given it some room to breathe. cuz... damn lol Reply

Aww, that's too bad lol, because I thought their casting was rather nice, they made such a cute r&j in the promos.



Either way I'm gonna watch this though haha.







Edited at 2017-05-30 03:50 am (UTC)

lucien laviscount is a babe so i was pretty bummed to see him bow out so soon too. rest of the show is definitely still worth watching though. i'm impressed with the bit of world building they squeezed in. Reply

Definitely, one thing I appreciated (from what I've seen of the promos and interviews anyway) is the steps they are taking to keep the events of the play itself intact. Like, Paris does get stabbed in the fight with Romeo and left for dead, but in this he just barely survives, it's just people thought he died. And we do get the statues of romeo and juliet as an initial peace offering, but in this someone scrawls "harlot" on juliet's statue which is what reignites the feud. Reply

but do we really need to see another R&J interpretation? this show is supposed to be shit that goes down after their death. the first 30 minutes were completely unnecessary unless you live under a rock.



Edited at 2017-05-30 04:19 am (UTC)

No, but i want one? lol.



And it's good that they had the first 30 minutes if only to bring Rosaline the story more. She's not really a character in the original play, so I think it's necessary to sort of, edit her in, a bit more. Reply

i wanted them to spend 10min on r+j. not 30 Reply

after all those supposed blind items about the show i thought it was going to be shit but i actually liked it. i'll tune in for at least the next couple of episodes tbh Reply

It was bad, but an enjoyable bad.



Lol'ed at the Reign-adjacent costuming tho. Reply

I started watching it but I got tired. It looked pretty though Reply

I was curious about this when I first saw the trailer over a year ago but wanted to wait and see if it was any good. Should I watch, ontd? I love a good costume drama and I love the diversity. Harlots is over and I need my fix. (also did we ever have any posts about harlots? ): it was a good show) Reply

i think it just depends on your taste. if you like cheesy shows with nice looking people and don't mind some retconning of a major Shakespeare play than you might like it.



Also bare in mind it's a Shonda show in the dead of summer on ABC, the network who did bizarre things to beloved fairy tale characters for 6 seasons and going.



Edited at 2017-05-30 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

i love harlots, but i couldn't get more than 20 minutes into this...should I give it another chance? Reply

I've been waiting for this to air since the sneak peek went up. Sad to hear it's probably not going to do well. Reply

This looks terrible, tbh. I could see it working if it was a different network, a better script, etc, but not as it is now.



Edited at 2017-05-30 04:26 am (UTC) Reply

I read the book a few years ago (it was 2 bucks on book outlet) and while I liked the plot, the book just sort of fell flat for me. Reply

OH, I thought this show had come & gone already Reply

15min in......this is pretty bad Reply

Since this is going to get cancelled 100% i am not even going to bother Reply

i'm enjoying benvolio. nom Reply

i'd be hf benvolio marrying rosaline if he gets to be with his secret male lover and she gets to hook up w/escalus Reply

The title though. Reply

