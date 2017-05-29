May 29th, 2017, 11:05 pm professor_chaos This Season On Still Star Crossed + 1x02 Promo Source Tagged: books / authors, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
I liked Rosaline and her mostly practical approach to the whole episode. I can see the chemistry with Rosaline/Benvolio and Rosaline/Escalus so I can deal with watching it play out. And the diversity. The diversity within each family was just so great, and no need for explanation.
This is a Shonda show so I'm ready to hate it if it lasts 2.5 seasons but for now I'm here for it.
And I'm really happy they sped through the Romeo/Juliet part.
I had to refresh this page to know you replied to me. GODDAMNIT LJ NOTIFICATIONS WHERE ARE MY NOTIFICATIONS?!
Here for all the drama and intrigue and the costumes are really lovely. The chemistry is palpable.
Either way I'm gonna watch this though haha.
And it's good that they had the first 30 minutes if only to bring Rosaline the story more. She's not really a character in the original play, so I think it's necessary to sort of, edit her in, a bit more.
Lol'ed at the Reign-adjacent costuming tho.
Also bare in mind it's a Shonda show in the dead of summer on ABC, the network who did bizarre things to beloved fairy tale characters for 6 seasons and going.
