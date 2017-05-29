The Killers Shooting New Visuals for Upcoming Fifth Album

IT'S ABOUT TIME!! My body is so ready for new music from them. Reply

Thread

Link

yaaas!



my fav is hot fuss Reply

Thread

Link

an obvious but solid choice.



i go back and forth between that album and "Sam's Town" as my fave. if i had to rank them it's something like...



Hot Fuss = Sam's Town > Sawdust > Day & Age > Battle Born Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

flawless list bb! although battle born is def a guilty pleasure for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaaas gawd



harold is shook. hope bflow laughs in his face like diddy did to lime Reply

Thread

Link



Harreh wishes he could have BFlow laugh in his face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss!



to answer your question op, sam's town forever! Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah Sam's Town is so good. My List is so moody and I love to attempt to belt it out w the song lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



HERE. FOR. THIS.

I've, of course, loved every era but Hot Fuss will forever and always be one of my favorite albums of all time. Start to finish and everything in between - that album will forever have a prominent feature on the soundtrack to my life.



Reply

Thread

Link





you gif game is always so on point too. bendito. <3 you are #flawless and have exquisite taste bb.you gif game is always so on point too. bendito. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bring back guyliner tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish they will go back to the first album sound cos is the only i like...now is just meh, probs to poppish for me. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I'm the same, I pretended to like one of their singles after bc Tim Burton directed the video, I mean it's okay but their human song makes me wanna die and I do really like the killers lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

B Flow is the coolest Mormon I can think of. Also I could never really pick a favorite era... basically I like anything they do live. Really amazing concert rock~ Reply

Thread

Link





honestly every album is my favorite but I've never been a fan fan for a new release (became a fan late in life), so this is all sooooo exciting!!! honestly every album is my favorite but I've never been a fan fan for a new release (became a fan late in life), so this is all sooooo exciting!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I read that mr brightside has been in the UK charts every year since 2004, and seriously, when will your faves??? Reply

Thread

Link

http://www.officialcharts.com/search/si ngles/mr%20brightside/



Late this afternoon in the United Kingdom, The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ officially topped Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’ with the most weeks ever on the Official Singles Chart Top 100.



‘Mr. Brightside’ has now been on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 for a total of 167 weeks.



‘Mr. Brightside’ first entered the Official Singles Chart on June 5, 2004 at number 10. Notably, that is the highest it has ever been on the Official Singles Chart Top 100. Its longest continuous run on the chart occurred between July 14, 2016 and March 9, 2017 when it was in the top 100 for 35 straight weeks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think its mostly due to streaming because its always playing at clubs and parties here lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh that song is awful tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm ready for the killers to save rock music !! Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait! It's hard to pick a favorite album but I'd say mine is Sawdust Reply

Thread

Link

remember when he tried to go solo with a song about raping a woman? it flopped so that was great



hard pass @ all of this tho...shouldn't they all have sister wives in utah by now Reply

Thread

Link

there was an attempt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mhmmmmmm



tg that's all there was. i was shocked when it completely blew up in his face tbh i thought for sure ppl would stan it. oh well tg it flopped and now he's crawling back to his miserable band of ugly white men Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





bflow looks soooo good in that gif it's tew much



also sam's town is still everything to me ty and



Edited at 2017-05-30 03:47 am (UTC) IM READY!!bflow looks soooo good in that gif it's tew muchalso sam's town is still everything to me ty and #godbless . ~I hit the bottom with a 'huh!' quite strange. i get my glory in the desert rain~ Reply

Thread

Link

i've missed you! <3



as i became more active you became less active. or maybe i'm not looking in the right posts/your icon change has me confused? lmao.



also idk why but your icon is killing me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw same, ive missed you too. i havent been on lately it's tragic </3. i make it to like 2 posts a week lmao rip and now my notifs are broken! kris is summing up my ontd experience atm, but i will rise from the russian ashes!! hope youre doing well bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link