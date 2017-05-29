bflowleather

The Killers Shooting New Visuals for Upcoming Fifth Album

On The Killers official twitter account, the band shared a new photo of lead singer Brandon Flowers with Anton Corbijn (Dutch photographer/director) in the Las Vegas desert. Corbijn is no stranger as he's worked with the band in the past on the artwork for "Sam's Town" and directed the music video for "All These Things That I've Done." It is being speculated that this shoot was either for the music video for the upcoming first single or artwork for the fifth album. Either way, between this and the fifth album being mixed you can expect the new single to drop soon soon...

someone let that 1D Styles kid know the original PINK wearing Yves Saint Laurent KING is coming back to save rock music...

ONTD, what's your favorite album/era from The Killers?

