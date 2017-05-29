The Killers Shooting New Visuals for Upcoming Fifth Album
On The Killers official twitter account, the band shared a new photo of lead singer Brandon Flowers with Anton Corbijn (Dutch photographer/director) in the Las Vegas desert. Corbijn is no stranger as he's worked with the band in the past on the artwork for "Sam's Town" and directed the music video for "All These Things That I've Done." It is being speculated that this shoot was either for the music video for the upcoming first single or artwork for the fifth album. Either way, between this and the fifth album being mixed you can expect the new single to drop soon soon...
Capturing people who capture. #repost #AntonCorbijn4real pic.twitter.com/n2uNwdvpEw— The Killers (@thekillers) May 28, 2017
someone let that 1D Styles kid know the original PINK wearing Yves Saint Laurent KING is coming back to save rock music...
ONTD, what's your favorite album/era from The Killers?
my fav is hot fuss
i go back and forth between that album and "Sam's Town" as my fave. if i had to rank them it's something like...
Hot Fuss = Sam's Town > Sawdust > Day & Age > Battle Born
harold is shook. hope bflow laughs in his face like diddy did to lime
to answer your question op, sam's town forever!
I've, of course, loved every era but Hot Fuss will forever and always be one of my favorite albums of all time. Start to finish and everything in between - that album will forever have a prominent feature on the soundtrack to my life.
you gif game is always so on point too. bendito. <3
honestly every album is my favorite but I've never been a fan fan for a new release (became a fan late in life), so this is all sooooo exciting!!!
they aren't even British and they are slaying your local faves for 13 years...
Late this afternoon in the United Kingdom, The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ officially topped Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’ with the most weeks ever on the Official Singles Chart Top 100.
‘Mr. Brightside’ has now been on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 for a total of 167 weeks.
‘Mr. Brightside’ first entered the Official Singles Chart on June 5, 2004 at number 10. Notably, that is the highest it has ever been on the Official Singles Chart Top 100. Its longest continuous run on the chart occurred between July 14, 2016 and March 9, 2017 when it was in the top 100 for 35 straight weeks.
Re: they aren't even British and they are slaying your local faves for 13 years...
bflow looks soooo good in that gif it's tew much
also sam's town is still everything to me ty and #godbless. ~I hit the bottom with a 'huh!' quite strange. i get my glory in the desert rain~
