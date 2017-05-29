Jessica Chastain Found the Depiction of Women in This Year’s Cannes Selection ‘Quite Disturbing’





http://fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors.tumbl r.com/

https://twitter.com/women_direct

https://www.instagram.com/women_direct/ Reminder that I am all about women directors all day every day!

Do you run those accounts? I follow you on tumblr and insta!

Yup!



And thanks for following!

I follow you on twitter! :) I had no idea you are an ONTD member too!



Edited at 2017-05-30 02:50 am (UTC)

Yesss, I was hoping you'd comment here with those linnks :)

as a woman who dreams of being a director thank you so much for these! following all of them.

thanks for sharing and i'mma follow you now

Awesome! I'll definitely check your accounts out. :)

I follow you on Tumblr but I guess I gotta follow you on Insta and Twitter because your Tumblr is awesome.

you run that tumblr? it's one of my favorites!

LOVE your sites bb!

I follow you! Thanks for making such a cool project.

i love your blog

Favourite films directed by women and/or written by women?

The Women (1939)

Lost in Translation

All I Wanna Do

Sleepless in Seattle

Clueless

saving face, maudie, xiu xiu: the sent down girl, les innocentes, miss julie, and lore, to name some.

Wayne's World

An Education

Winter's Bone



Edited at 2017-05-30 03:15 am (UTC)

Point Break, Wayne's World, Monsoon Wedding

Yaaaasss Point Break!

Clueless, Lost in Translation, Belle, Bend It Like Beckham, Frida, American Psycho, Girlhood, Marie Antoinette (I've got a soft spot for it), and Selma all come to mind right now, but I feel like I'm missing a lot

Grace of My Heart

Near Dark

Middle of Nowhere

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Thelma and Louise

Silkwood

Reply

Susanne Bier has directed great movies



Edited at 2017-05-30 03:24 am (UTC)

Clueless, Wayne's World, American Psycho

Bend It Like Beckham

Strange Days is a fave, although there is a lot of Katherine Bigelow on this list already LOL.

You've Got Mail

The Secret Garden

An Education

Bridget Jones's Diary

The Holiday

Lords of Dogtown

Bend It Like Beckham

Whip It

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Big

Wayne's World

Whale Rider

Frida

I also wanna mention that although it was directed by Fincher, I really liked Gillian Flynn's screenplay for Gone Girl. *shrugs*

The Piano

Orlando

Cracks

Elsker dig for evigt

Brødre

Amreeka

Persepolis

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Whale Rider



...just to name a few



(and let's add Beauty & the Beast because the screenplay was written by a woman)

idk about all-time faves, but from this year I'd recommend Their Finest, Lovesong (which is on Netflix!), Buster's Mal Heart and A United Kingdom, among others. And the documentary I Am Jane Doe, which is also on Netflix & is exec-produced and narrated by Queen Chastain. ♥

Take This Waltz!

Le Bonheur, Dig!

Pariah, Saving Face

Pariah by Dee Rees

The Fits by Anna Rose Holmer

American Honey by Andrea Arnold

Mustang by Deniz Gamze Erguven

Monster by Patty Jenkins

Thirteen by Catherine Hardwicke

Lost in Translation by Sofia Coppola

The Kids Are All Right by Lisa Cholodenko

Selma & The 13th by Ava DuVernay

The Babadook by Jennifer Kent

American Psycho by Mary Harron

Chantal Akerman's films and Barbara Loden's Wanda mean more to me than anything else in cinema. After them, there are too many favorites to list, but a few are A New Leaf (Elaine May), Merrily We Go to Hell (Dorothy Arzner), Vagabond (Varda), Losing Ground (Kathleen Collins), High Tide (Gillian Armstrong), Dogfight (Nancy Savoca), 35 Shots of Rum (Claire Denis), everything by Maya Deren, Wings (Larisa Shepitko), The Gold Diggers (Sally Potter), Deepa Mehta's Elements trilogy, and I'm going to have to stop because there are too many films I could list.



Edited at 2017-05-30 04:31 am (UTC)

Little Rascals!

saving face

love and basketball

mean girls

Real Genius

I really appreciate that Will Smith also mentioned that there should be more black people. For an international festival the main comp of Cannes is white, white white and this year was even more white than usual.



I don't expect this to change as long as Fremaux is in charge. If you look at the Camera d'or (given to first film) the winners in the last few decades have been really friendly to both white women and poc. Past winners include Divines director Houda Benyamina, Mira Nair and Miranda July. But then the festival doesn't take advantage of those relationships and program their successes into the main fest.



Even big name French directors like Varda and Denis were snubbed this year!



Also as a bit of an aside I want to say I'm really happy the jury gave Coppola the directing award. I've noticed critics in particular and even people who are fans tend to not credit her directing and were unhappy with her win and I 100% believe it's because her visuals are very pretty and sterotypically feminine. But she's a very distinct filmmaker and a real visionary and I'm glad she won. Reply

IA on Sofia Coppola - there are definitely valid reasons to critique her films but I do like how she embraces femininity in her film language and I like her movies for the most part. I'm looking forward to The Beguiled.

Yess even Fan Bingbing clarified that the jury awarded Sofia Coppola for her skills while saying that there needed to be more female directors

OMG yes, I loved what Fan said and that she's a Coppola fan.



Edited at 2017-05-30 03:43 am (UTC)

good for her (always) speaking out. tho the applause was very light.

I feel like every time there is an issue like this, people always pin it as "an American thing"and not representative of xyz country.

yes queen!! i love her

she is so eloquent and she's right. whenever i see a compelling and fully realised female character, the majority of the time the film was either written or directed by a woman (or both)





also, i love her earrings

Omg i love her.



And yes I do need to watch more female made films.

I wish she was a little more specific in explaining what was disturbing, but I appreciate her words.

#justiceforToniErdmann



somewhat related but I was just reading about how Hou Hsiao Hsien started to make his films mostly about women after he met Shu Qi. He said sometime last year he wanted to do another film with her about a taipei water spirit/goddess. But I'm sure it'll be at least another two or three years wait if the film does happen. somewhat related but I was just reading about how Hou Hsiao Hsien started to make his films mostly about women after he met Shu Qi. He said sometime last year he wanted to do another film with her about a taipei water spirit/goddess. But I'm sure it'll be at least another two or three years wait if the film does happen. Reply

Fucking George Miller and his flop jury.



In a way though I'm glad, because whenever the next woman wins (and fuck Frémaux he better get off his ass and program more of them in the main comp, what an embarrassment that Denis and Varda both played at Cannes and weren't in competition) and I hope the next woman director to win is coming next year, there are going to be asshole detractors who are like "Well, her film isn't good enough, she doesn't stand up against Campion there are BETTER women directors" we can point to Ade and be like "You can have the best reviews and walk away with nothing so it doesn't matter". Reply

It makes me sad that Maren Ade also missed out on the oscar even though I know Asghar Farhadi's win was a necessary political statement



And yup, a lot of "undeserving" films get awarded the palme d'or, like how everyone thought dheepan was a ?? choice. I totally wouldn't mind it if for once a "less deserving" film by a female director won one too.





Edited at 2017-05-30 03:35 am (UTC)

Toni Erdmann was amazing

It's so clear from movies and books how men truly see women, and it's so depressing. I've been thinking a lot about how men write women, and it's so fucking sad. Reply

We are objects, conduits, and projections for them; never real people

Yup. Always a chance to serve them or fuck them first, and a human second.

This is true and its such bullshit. Why do I need to be used to uplift a mans story or be sidelined.

I'd use the Inglorious Basterds gif of Christoph Waltz going "that's a bingo" except his smile in it does not reflect how sad I am about this fact.

The thing that really chaps my drawers is that so many ~great men in literature and film have such a glaring weak spot when it comes to female characters. I remember reading The Grapes of Wrath and getting into an argument with my English teacher because if Steinbeck is supposed to be one of the best American writers of all time but he flubs and sidelines his female characters then he's not really that great? And having that argument at least a dozen times in different English classes since then.



Men get praise on a sliding scale because women aren't that important or disposable; meanwhile if a female writer or artist writes a true-to-life shitty male character she's a feminazi, or unfair, or venting her frustrations through her work. It's such bullshit. Reply

I'd love to hear the details of the films Jessica found disturbing, like if the female characters in the competition selection were one-note, barely there, or demonized. Reply

Well later on in her statement she called for movies where women had motivation outside of reacting to male characters. I'm guessing that was one of the problems with the selections this year.

Ah I see. I would get beyond annoyed if I spent the last few days watching a ton of films where women had no agency outside of reacting to guys too.

God, I feel like "reacting to men" sums up the character arc of 99% of women in film =/ it's so fucking frustrating.

ikr, I wish she'd name names so I know what to skip/watch with an extra-critical eye, but I see why she didn't right then & there in that context.

Well, I am so excited to see The Beguiled!

I love her so much

sorry to go OT but this is hella annoying and has been going on for days. But is anyone else getting this error? https://s13.postimg.org/aos3on7av/Untit led_1dvfd.png even on my phone. It like blocks the page and I can see the rest of the comments.

Yes, constantly. You have to log out to see all the comments. Then if you want to comment or reply, log in again.

oh okay thanks.

Yup and it's been annoying the shit out of me.

Yes and I wonder if it's an ONTD- or LJ-specific related thing.

yeah i think most people are getting it. it seems to come and go. my lj emails are taking ages to come through also. like i'll post a comment, then not get the email notif to hours later.

yessss gawd I love her sfm. ♥♥♥ People need to realize that it's not just about having a woman on the screen/on the poster, it's about having authentic voices behind the camera to tell meaningful stories. I can't wait for Wonder Woman to make $$$$$$$, because [unfortunately] money is everything in Hollywood and a movie that's not only female-led but female-directed* doing super-well will open so many more doors for women behind the camera as well as in front. Which is a big part of the reason we want to celebrate it at these ladies-only screenings, but noooooooooo, of course we can't have that without getting a whole big bag of bullshit in response.



but w/e I still can't wait to attend mine \m/





*I wish WW was written by a woman too, but lord knows we can't have everything.



Edited at 2017-05-30 03:30 am (UTC)

speaking of wonder woman, the review embargo is being dropped in like 20 minutes. I'm excited yet still nervous!!! I wonder if Patty Jenkins will be writing the script for wonder woman 2

