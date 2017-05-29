[i shall remember you with love]

Jessica Chastain Found the Depiction of Women in This Year’s Cannes Selection ‘Quite Disturbing’



  • While reflecting at the end of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Jessica Chastain was candidly emotional about the problem she saw emerge over ten days of screenings


  • “This is the first time I’ve watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies and the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women,” Chastain said at a press conference following Sofia Coppola’s Best Director win for The Beguiled


  • “It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There are some exceptions, I will say. For the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films.”


  • Maren Ade (director of Toni Erdmann) also added: “I really have to say, I was always so happy meeting other female directors just because I found out after a while of being always [surrounded] by men, the impression comes out that it’s really not a good job for a woman, and I think that’s completely wrong,” Ade says. “I think we need more women doing film because we all want the film business to reflect modern society. I think I also agree [we’re] missing a lot of stories they might tell."




Please remember to watch more female-directed/oriented films this week (and year)!

