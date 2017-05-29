Jessica Chastain Found the Depiction of Women in This Year’s Cannes Selection ‘Quite Disturbing’
Say that, @jes_chastain. pic.twitter.com/H7QHnEE5JA— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2017
- While reflecting at the end of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Jessica Chastain was candidly emotional about the problem she saw emerge over ten days of screenings
- “This is the first time I’ve watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies and the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women,” Chastain said at a press conference following Sofia Coppola’s Best Director win for The Beguiled
- “It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There are some exceptions, I will say. For the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films.”
- Maren Ade (director of Toni Erdmann) also added: “I really have to say, I was always so happy meeting other female directors just because I found out after a while of being always [surrounded] by men, the impression comes out that it’s really not a good job for a woman, and I think that’s completely wrong,” Ade says. “I think we need more women doing film because we all want the film business to reflect modern society. I think I also agree [we’re] missing a lot of stories they might tell."
Please remember to watch more female-directed/oriented films this week (and year)!
Lost in Translation
All I Wanna Do
Sleepless in Seattle
Clueless
An Education
Winter's Bone
Near Dark
Middle of Nowhere
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Thelma and Louise
Silkwood
The Secret Garden
An Education
Bridget Jones's Diary
The Holiday
Lords of Dogtown
Bend It Like Beckham
Whip It
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Big
Wayne's World
Whale Rider
Frida
Orlando
Cracks
Elsker dig for evigt
Brødre
Amreeka
Persepolis
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Whale Rider
...just to name a few
(and let's add Beauty & the Beast because the screenplay was written by a woman)
The Fits by Anna Rose Holmer
American Honey by Andrea Arnold
Mustang by Deniz Gamze Erguven
Monster by Patty Jenkins
Thirteen by Catherine Hardwicke
Lost in Translation by Sofia Coppola
The Kids Are All Right by Lisa Cholodenko
Selma & The 13th by Ava DuVernay
The Babadook by Jennifer Kent
American Psycho by Mary Harron
love and basketball
mean girls
I don't expect this to change as long as Fremaux is in charge. If you look at the Camera d'or (given to first film) the winners in the last few decades have been really friendly to both white women and poc. Past winners include Divines director Houda Benyamina, Mira Nair and Miranda July. But then the festival doesn't take advantage of those relationships and program their successes into the main fest.
Even big name French directors like Varda and Denis were snubbed this year!
Also as a bit of an aside I want to say I'm really happy the jury gave Coppola the directing award. I've noticed critics in particular and even people who are fans tend to not credit her directing and were unhappy with her win and I 100% believe it's because her visuals are very pretty and sterotypically feminine. But she's a very distinct filmmaker and a real visionary and I'm glad she won.
also, i love her earrings
And yes I do need to watch more female made films.
somewhat related but I was just reading about how Hou Hsiao Hsien started to make his films mostly about women after he met Shu Qi. He said sometime last year he wanted to do another film with her about a taipei water spirit/goddess. But I'm sure it'll be at least another two or three years wait if the film does happen.
In a way though I'm glad, because whenever the next woman wins (and fuck Frémaux he better get off his ass and program more of them in the main comp, what an embarrassment that Denis and Varda both played at Cannes and weren't in competition) and I hope the next woman director to win is coming next year, there are going to be asshole detractors who are like "Well, her film isn't good enough, she doesn't stand up against Campion there are BETTER women directors" we can point to Ade and be like "You can have the best reviews and walk away with nothing so it doesn't matter".
And yup, a lot of "undeserving" films get awarded the palme d'or, like how everyone thought dheepan was a ?? choice. I totally wouldn't mind it if for once a "less deserving" film by a female director won one too.
Men get praise on a sliding scale because women aren't that important or disposable; meanwhile if a female writer or artist writes a true-to-life shitty male character she's a feminazi, or unfair, or venting her frustrations through her work. It's such bullshit.
*I wish WW was written by a woman too, but lord knows we can't have everything.
