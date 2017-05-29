Star Trek Discovery faces backlash over cast diversity
Racist Star Trek fans decry Discovery's diversity, revealing they know nothing about Star Trek https://t.co/QNVqobRsel pic.twitter.com/mF1NicO89L— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) May 25, 2017
- Star Trek Discovery is facing backlash over the lack of white men on the show and the show having a female POC as captain
- The lead character is both a female and a woman of color
- They compare the lack of white characters to white genocide and are pissed that the only white male shown happens to be gay
- CBS ordered 2 additional episodes of the series bringing the total S1 count to 15
Star Trek: Discovery— David Laettner (@DavidLaettner) May 19, 2017
moar liek
Star Trek: muh forced Diversity pic.twitter.com/a7WnjpWeJu
Star Trek Discovery: The only white males are a Vulcan a-hole and a wimpy helmsman. This show appears to be fully SJW converged.— LubertDas (@lubertdas) May 18, 2017
Star Trek Discovery aka "SJW The Next Generation" Trailer Drops. Seems BLM made the trailer...— Michael Burns (@ooohouchburn) May 18, 2017
Star Trek introduces #WhiteGenocide in space... as if "diversity" could make it to spacehttps://t.co/r4y7cohOXe— Bro Rabbit (@BrurRabbit) May 18, 2017
Obviously the force awakens introduced White Genocide in Space, duh.
White men are terrible, no matter the franchise.
like yeah, maaaaybe if the show is supposed to take place in like rural north dakota, but North America is increasingly diverse everywhere. My city is definitely more diverse than it was when I came here for college the first time ~15 years ago. Or you know, Hawaii, where white people are a minority.
Your ex friend sounds like a real asshole.
even on facebook, the troll commenters have memes as profile pics 90% of the time.
just confirms they're all ugly, friendless losers
white men are the biggest pissbabies around. they can't handle anything, if it weren't for society favouring them, they wouldn't have survived this long. they just don't have any survival mechanisms or skills
idk how anyone could call voyager a flop!
janeway is a boss bitch and weak men can seethe
like... did you people miss the entire point of star trek or....?