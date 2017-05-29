Trini

Star Trek Discovery faces backlash over cast diversity




- Star Trek Discovery is facing backlash over the lack of white men on the show and the show having a female POC as captain

- The lead character is both a female and a woman of color

- They compare the lack of white characters to white genocide and are pissed that the only white male shown happens to be gay

- CBS ordered 2 additional episodes of the series bringing the total S1 count to 15














