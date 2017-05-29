Star Trek Discovery faces backlash over cast diversity

I'm too hungover for this shit. Reply

change this to drunk and #same

That last guy is an idiot.



Obviously the force awakens introduced White Genocide in Space, duh.





White men are terrible, no matter the franchise.

An ex straight white male friend of mine truly believed that society oppresses his demographic and tried convincing me I have a better life than white women. He also felt that society caters to women when they should be protecting men and the lack of POC representation in the media is accurate because it is proportionate to the demographics of North America.

The cognitive dissonance w/ them is astounding....

What a numbnuts.

Why do they ALWAYS pull the 'it's proportionate' thing? Urgh, it's always the same bs with these guys.

"lack of POC representation in the media is accurate because it is proportionate to the demographics of North America"



like yeah, maaaaybe if the show is supposed to take place in like rural north dakota, but North America is increasingly diverse everywhere. My city is definitely more diverse than it was when I came here for college the first time ~15 years ago. Or you know, Hawaii, where white people are a minority.

Your ex friend sounds like a real asshole.



Your ex friend sounds like a real asshole. Reply

Sensitive snowflakes.

all these white trolls never seem to have proper profile pics.



even on facebook, the troll commenters have memes as profile pics 90% of the time.



just confirms they're all ugly, friendless losers Reply

@RawStory Your story is libellous, you do not get to call a black man with an opinion a 'white racist' and direct your lazy readers to my twitter. pic.twitter.com/lkpVJ0s3dZ — Michael Burns (@ooohouchburn) May 25, 2017

Reply

its because they don't want to get caught - especially if they're being malicious. idk if twitter can do anything to them based on their ip alone (since they could be using proxies). its really frustrating.

sounds like they need a safe space 🙄

Can we please stop paying attention to 4chan. I feel like this just gives their stupid troll campaigns more publicity.

I'm cackling tf out! This is beautiful! Thank you OP for this post!

Straight white men finally having to deal with shit the rest of us have been dealing with forever and they can't handle it. Yet if anyone else complains about representation in the media they're ~snowflakes and whiners.

whenever someone calls me a snowflake i tell them snowflakes are beautiful while deplorables are all redneck trash who fucks their sister and are uneducated. that gets them riled up real quick



white men are the biggest pissbabies around. they can't handle anything, if it weren't for society favouring them, they wouldn't have survived this long. they just don't have any survival mechanisms or skills Reply

can you imagine being so petty and weak that you had to rewrite history along the lines of "no WOMEN and PEOPLE OF COLOR are the weak and inferior ones! they're too EMOTIONAL and WE should be in charge because WE'RE the smart mature natural leaders!!"

haha we talked about this in a politics post yesterday, but it's worth bringing up again because GOOD FOR THOSE KIDS.

link pls! i was out doing things yesterday

imagine being the allegedly third most powerful person in the country and being told to get your act together by a 14 year old lmao I can't

Dwight Bjork needs to come fight me because I WILL DEFEND JANEWAY UNTIL MY FINAL BREATH.

Voyager had many problems, but Janeway was an awesome captain and character

+1!

idk how anyone could call voyager a flop! Reply

I'll back you up tbh.

MTE these punks need some sense knocked into them, Janeway is Queen.

same omg



janeway is a boss bitch and weak men can seethe Reply

That first commenter has never seen Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, huh.

what site is this bc I want to report the first one for using Rick declards name

burn them all

also these idiot nerds. poc have literally been in star trek since the beginning.

i do not understand conservative/racist trekkies



like... did you people miss the entire point of star trek or....? Reply

mteeeee

mfte Star Trek was created specifically to be diverse, KNOW YOUR HISTORY

Every time a white guy complains about diversity, I get an extra year of life. I'm going to be fucking immortal soon.

Right?! I need to take saving for retirement seriously cause at this rate I'll be breaking records.

Mte *flips hair* *cackles intensifies* etc.

mte it is such a source of life

I'll say it once again: For people who claim to not be "sensitive" like the rest of us, white prople sure are "sensitive" like the rest of us.

That's insulting. White people (esp White men) are way more sensitive than minorities.

Also like... Star Trek has always made an effort with diversity, so like idk what these people expected????

1 or 2 poc they are ok with, anything more = doom

Poc and women can be side characters but don't you dare put them in charge!

