Summer 17's Hottest Tours

I wonder how many of the newer pop solos (male and female) that came out in the 10s are touring? I feel like most touring acts are more seasoned



btw since this is a music post I heard tea that record execs are looking furiously looking for the next Britney rn - as in the new pop star who can perform/dance like mad but instead of being white they want someone who looks ambiguously ethnic (like how alessia or ariana look even though they're just white).



what do you think can it happen? we don't really have dancers/performers anymore Reply

Tinashe emerged but the public rejected her so Reply

I think teens don't care these days and seem to have low standards. Selena Gomez doesn't do shit and she does well.



What about Becky G? Reply

Standards are so.fucking.low.



Tinashe is boring so I'm not surprised she didn't really catch on. She has some bops but nothing major. Girl needs better songs and more of a personality. Reply

A lot of the 00s indie and emo bands are touring, like the shins, Afi, Frank Ferdinand Reply

why would they call that "the next britney" instead of "the next beyonce"? a britney-esque popstar wouldn't work in this day and age. Reply

i'm seeing chance the rapper this weekend, the 1975 on thursday, and then harry styles in september. i'll probably drop a billion dollars on concerts in-between. i usually try to go to at least 2/month and always forget to buy ahead of time and find out too late.



i want to see frank ocean at panorama and solange! i'm glad i didn't buy a ticket tho because solo cancelled boston calling, so i wonder if she'll cancel panorama. Reply

chance was so fun to see at boston calling this weekend so have fun with that! i didnt see the 1975, but my friend said they were great Reply

i'm seeing chance at gov ball since his ass refuses to do a damn one off in new york so sick of him doing festivals Reply

Frank has canceled 3 festivals in the past couple of weeks. Reply

my wallet is thanking me rn. Reply

If he cancels his FYF set I'm going to die Reply

i'm going to governor's ball this weekend, and maybe seeing skepta but idk. Reply

i'm going to gov ball friday i need to register my wristband already and actually check the set times Reply

oh crap, thanks for reminding me to register the wristband! i totally forgot about that.



hopefully we have good weather this year. Reply

Gonna see Dan Auerbach in June, the Planetarium tour in July, Gaga in August and Fleet Foxes & Beach House in September.



I'll definitely sprinkle more in there as they come up, too. Love live music, even if people at concerts are dickheads a lot of the time. Reply

I'm seeing interpol in september! to celebrate turn on the bright lights being 15 yo they're gonna perform the whole album and I'm just so excited! Reply

Interpol is so wonderful. Reply

Omg it's 15 years old. i saw them in support of that album and it was an incredible experience. Reply

I'm going to see Adam Lambert and Queen in July, can't wait!



I wish I could see Kendrick but I don't have the funds.

So far i'm only planning to see Seventeen, and maybe an Icelandic band (Kaleo), but thats more of a fall concert 'cause its in September. Reply

I've never been to a concert before :( Reply

lol idk tbh. I dont really follow any artists like that so I dont even think about these things Reply

Why not bb? No $ or no one to go with? Concerts aren't really my thing because of the crowds, with people being stupid/rude. Reply

Me either. I don't think I'd have fun, I hate crowds lol. Reply

i'm gonna see kendrick, j. cole, carly rae and whoever is at osheaga Reply

I'm going to Bunbury this weekend and Bruno Mars in August, WOOT WOOT. Reply

I'm seeing my boy Sufjan (Planetarium tour) in July and I'm going to Outside Lands in August Reply

I have tickets for Paul McCartney which I'm pretty excited about. Uhm, also have festival tickets, that I haven't convinced anyone to go with me yet, or they were looking at the other weekend, oop, (and I wouldn't mind switching to that one either), but has Gorillaz, which is also pretty cool. Reply

I can't believe Bieber's still on tour. I didn't think he'd even make it through the year, much less a huge extension. Reply

None of these are appealing to me tbh. I'd love to see Gaga but not Joanne Gaga - I wish I went when she was touring Born This Way.



Noel Gallagher is releasing new music in November, and I'll be living in Toronto by then, so if he makes his way up north I will definitely, definitely, definitely empty my pockets for that. Reply

Same, I'll be forever bitter I didn't see her for the fame monster or born this way. And I'm not even a huge gaga fan. Reply

I complain about this a lot, but I've had tickets to see her three times and every time has been cancelled. I have to settle for Joanne now Reply

Fame Monster-Gaga was so much fun to see live. idk if I could deal with Joanne-era Gaga. Reply

if it's anything like her coachella set, she'll do a few joanne songs and a lot of her old stuff.



i've been to all of her concert tours and they have all been amazing! she's an amazing performer tbh. pretty sure she's sold out everywhere tho. Reply

