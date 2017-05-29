Summer 17's Hottest Tours
Summer 2017's Hottest Tours: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Metallica and more https://t.co/ZRLDZ4ObNO— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 29, 2017
Sun's out, bum's out for music's biggest names when they hit the road this Summer. Who are you excited to see?
Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Ed Shitstain, Carly Rae, Lionel Richie and Messiah Carey, The Who, Phoenix, Metallica, Green Day, Future and Kendrick Lamar are just a few of the acts that will go on the road.
you seeing anyone on tour this Summer ONTD?
btw since this is a music post I heard tea that record execs are looking furiously looking for the next Britney rn - as in the new pop star who can perform/dance like mad but instead of being white they want someone who looks ambiguously ethnic (like how alessia or ariana look even though they're just white).
what do you think can it happen? we don't really have dancers/performers anymore
What about Becky G?
Tinashe is boring so I'm not surprised she didn't really catch on. She has some bops but nothing major. Girl needs better songs and more of a personality.
i want to see frank ocean at panorama and solange! i'm glad i didn't buy a ticket tho because solo cancelled boston calling, so i wonder if she'll cancel panorama.
hopefully we have good weather this year.
I'll definitely sprinkle more in there as they come up, too. Love live music, even if people at concerts are dickheads a lot of the time.
So far i'm only planning to see Seventeen, and maybe an Icelandic band (Kaleo), but thats more of a fall concert 'cause its in September.
Noel Gallagher is releasing new music in November, and I'll be living in Toronto by then, so if he makes his way up north I will definitely, definitely, definitely empty my pockets for that.
i've been to all of her concert tours and they have all been amazing! she's an amazing performer tbh. pretty sure she's sold out everywhere tho.