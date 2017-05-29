Flapga

Summer 17's Hottest Tours




Sun's out, bum's out for music's biggest names when they hit the road this Summer. Who are you excited to see?

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Ed Shitstain, Carly Rae, Lionel Richie and Messiah Carey, The Who, Phoenix, Metallica, Green Day, Future and Kendrick Lamar are just a few of the acts that will go on the road.

Source

you seeing anyone on tour this Summer ONTD?
