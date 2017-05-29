DRAG RACE DRAMA - Tati vs. Tyra
Just when you thought the cast of Season 2 vs. Tyra Sanchez was over - BAM: the sequel!
Yesterday Season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez - the other Tyra - posted this:
which prompted a response via texting from fellow season 2 contestant Tatianna, which Tyra screencapped and uploaded:
And in response Tatianna posted Tyra's number:
#StoryDeveloping
Do you act messy on social media despite being WAY too grown to do so ONTD?
https://www.reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrac
'The T: Tyra lashed out at fans giving her s**t for winning over Raven and rant on facebook. (you lost twice! I tapped you! Chad tapped you! You'll never win! Bye gurl!)
About 2 days later Tyra was scheduled to perfom at Micky's alongside Raven & Morgan.
Morgan was not having it since Tyra came for her friend. So she asked the manager to pull out the show.
But besides Morgan having a residency at Michael's (so a regular fanbase there) it was her BIRTHDAY SHOW. So, $$$ wise, Morgan was gonna be bringing in more than Tyra. So they canned Tyra instead of letting Morgan pull out.
So Tyra fired back at Morgan by posting this.
this is the t'
and why do tyra's posts have no comments lmao how sad
Ok
ANYWAY, Raven didn't have what it takes to win, but people are salty because Tyra was (and still is) an asshole.
i don't really see how ppl could see that soundcloud post and go "omg morgan's dead" like tyra would be the one to reveal it... on soundcloud????
Tati isn't cool for posting Tyra's phone number either, but Tyra shouldn't have started this shit.
oblig "what year is it?" comment @ this grudge-tastic drama
i wanna be her friend
Let me tell you something about Tyra Sanchez. Raven and Tyra were best friends on Drag U. I know right, it's soooo embarrassing. I don’t even…whatever. So then Raven started doing RuPaul's makeup, who is totally gorgeous and takes her everywhere now--and Tyra was like, weirdly jealous of her. Like if I would blow her off to hang out with the real winner, she'd be like "Why don't you book me?!" and I'd be like, "Uh, why are you so obsessed with me?" So then for my birthday show, which was an all weho queens show, I was like, "Tyra, you're uninvited because I think you're an asshole." I mean, I couldn't have assholes at my show! There were going to be actual queens there in their bathing suits and belts! I mean right, she was an asshole! So then she posted a death hoax on social media acting so retarded and then she was dropped out of any socal gigs 'cause no one would book her and she can't go back because they already found a Beyoncé impersonator with better hair and now I guess she's on crack.