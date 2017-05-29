DRAG RACE DRAMA - Tati vs. Tyra

Just when you thought the cast of Season 2 vs. Tyra Sanchez was over - BAM: the sequel!



Yesterday Season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez - the other Tyra - posted this:



which prompted a response via texting from fellow season 2 contestant Tatianna, which Tyra screencapped and uploaded:



And in response Tatianna posted Tyra's number:





#StoryDeveloping

Do you act messy on social media despite being WAY too grown to do so ONTD?
