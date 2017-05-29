DRAG RACE DRAMA - Tati vs. Tyra





https://www.reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace/comments/6dymae/did_morgan_pass_away/



'The T: Tyra lashed out at fans giving her s**t for winning over Raven and rant on facebook. (you lost twice! I tapped you! Chad tapped you! You'll never win! Bye gurl!)



About 2 days later Tyra was scheduled to perfom at Micky's alongside Raven & Morgan.

Morgan was not having it since Tyra came for her friend. So she asked the manager to pull out the show.



But besides Morgan having a residency at Michael's (so a regular fanbase there) it was her BIRTHDAY SHOW. So, $$$ wise, Morgan was gonna be bringing in more than Tyra. So they canned Tyra instead of letting Morgan pull out.



So Tyra fired back at Morgan by posting this.



what year is it jfc



and why do tyra's posts have no comments lmao how sad Reply

I do agree that Tyra is immature and posting the obituary and Tati's phone number was wrong but I am so tired of Drag race fans thinking Raven should have won, Raven fucking sucked in season 2, she fucking did. Tyra deserved that win whether she is liked or not. I would get tight too when these young sissies continue to spam my shit insisting that Raven was robbed. Reply

Young sissies...



Ok





ANYWAY, Raven didn't have what it takes to win, but people are salty because Tyra was (and still is) an asshole. Reply

tbh morgan was whitekighting for raven when raven probably couldn't care less. tyra was just addressing racist drag race fans who can't cope that she won s2 and raven lost twice. why would you pull a queens gig because she was being dramatic?? she's a drag queen



i don't really see how ppl could see that soundcloud post and go "omg morgan's dead" like tyra would be the one to reveal it... on soundcloud????



Petty spaghetti! Jfc, get over yourself Tyra! Reply

Tyra is such a fucking consistent mess. She never should've won season 2. Reply

I agree. Every winner I can like for one quality or another, or overall I find them to be a well rounded drag queen. But Tyra I just can't bring myself to like, especially after rewatching season 2. She's lucky she was on season 2, There's no way a queen like her would win any of these 'rupaul's best friend race/group therapy race' seasons as of late. (Though do fans really need to be bugging her on social media, that's just dumb)



Edited at 2017-05-30 01:43 am (UTC)

mfte, I can't stand anything about her. Raven should've won. Reply

this is why season 2 will always be the GOAT. years later and they still hate the fuck out of each other. Reply

Team Tati, fuck Tyre and the messy stans that need to get a life in the real world. Reply

Also, Tyra's "exactly" is pathetic and doesn't make sense as a comeback. Reply

the fuck @ that post?



Tati isn't cool for posting Tyra's phone number either, but Tyra shouldn't have started this shit.



oblig "what year is it?" comment @ this grudge-tastic drama Reply

I feel like it's totally alright in this case, since Tyra posted hers first. I didn't notice at first, but she didn't blur the number out in her screenshot. Two wrongs don't make a right, but some people need a taste of their own shitty medicine. Reply

You're right, I didn't notice that until after I commented lol Reply

idk I like Tyra Reply

That's because you're just as messy Reply

Team Tatianna Reply

Always Reply

Barf Reply

Oh I thought she really died. Reply

wait what's the problem with the post? Reply

Morgan isn't dead, Tyra's being petty. See the first comment in this post for the info Reply

tyra is so messy





i wanna be her friend Reply

I'll never understand how Tyra won her season. She had some really good runway looks, but everything else about her was boring and/or off-putting. Reply

MTE. Raven, Jujubee and Tatianna were better than her. Reply

She was sooo lucky getting immunity when she needed it the most, otherwise juju would've send her packing Reply

damn lol Reply

lmao ilh Reply

LORDY JESUS Reply

omg what is it it's gone now Reply

Tati just said that she posted Tyra's phone number because Tyra posted hers first so if she has to change hers now Tyra has to change hers too Reply

I can't wait to see this queen in a few weeks. Reply

drag race stans are literally the worst, they are so ott about everything and that's why the show isn't fun anymore Reply

ia, you can really see their impact this season with the 'best friend's race' thing Reply

Yep. Like I still don't like Tyra but I'm not going to go on her social media and harass her over a season that was on literally yearsss ago. It's such old news, who cares Reply

agreed. tbh with other fandoms (i hate that word wow) that type of thing doesn't matter but since the community is so small and intense there is such a strong feedback loop between fans/reddit and the queens everyone moderates themselves on the show now



omg this comment on the reddit post:



Let me tell you something about Tyra Sanchez. Raven and Tyra were best friends on Drag U. I know right, it's soooo embarrassing. I don’t even…whatever. So then Raven started doing RuPaul's makeup, who is totally gorgeous and takes her everywhere now--and Tyra was like, weirdly jealous of her. Like if I would blow her off to hang out with the real winner, she'd be like "Why don't you book me?!" and I'd be like, "Uh, why are you so obsessed with me?" So then for my birthday show, which was an all weho queens show, I was like, "Tyra, you're uninvited because I think you're an asshole." I mean, I couldn't have assholes at my show! There were going to be actual queens there in their bathing suits and belts! I mean right, she was an asshole! So then she posted a death hoax on social media acting so retarded and then she was dropped out of any socal gigs 'cause no one would book her and she can't go back because they already found a Beyoncé impersonator with better hair and now I guess she's on crack. Reply

lmao this is so embarrassing for all involved tbh Reply

