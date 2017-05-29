Denver Post sportswriter fired over tweet about Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato
Denver Post Parts Ways With Writer After Racially Charged Indy 500 Tweet https://t.co/HHamLcyRIp— People Magazine (@people) May 29, 2017
- Takuma Sato is the first Japanese born winner of the Indianapolis 500.
- Denver Post sportswriter Terry Frei tweeted this message before deleting it: “I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend."
- The Denver Post let Frei go and released this statement: "We apologize for the disrespectful and unacceptable tweet that was sent by one of our reporters. Terry Frei is no longer an employee of The Denver Post. It’s our policy not to comment further on personnel issues. The tweet doesn’t represent what we believe nor what we stand for. We hope you will accept our profound apologies."
- Frei issued his own apology: "I fouled up. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said what I said when I said it. I should have known better and I regret it. I in no way meant to represent my employer and I apologize to The Denver Post... I made a stupid reference, during an emotional weekend, to one of the nations that we fought in World War II."
OK, I took out the name of a book. pic.twitter.com/b953FbqMEh— Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017
