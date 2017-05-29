Denver Post sportswriter fired over tweet about Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato

he's gotten 300% more attractive to me since he's started speaking out against tr*mp and other issues of the day. Reply

I started following him on Twitter recently and I regret nothing. Reply

but it's cool to be a trump supporter as long as you win football rings! Reply

Perfect gif. Steve would not be here for this guy's tomfoolery. Reply

Good. I saw his stupid ass tweet on my TL and I enjoyed people going off on him. I didn't realize he worked for the Denver Post, though. I don't care about his state of mind at the time or his need to tell me (kinda) what party he belongs to. He said exactly what was in his heart and that shit was ugly. Goodbye. Reply

He sounds mentally unstable. Someone needs to make sure he's not running off to harm other people later, tbh Reply

The first thing I thought, was that he was doing that dumbfuck racist thing about asians not being able to see so I called B.S on the whole "this is about the 2nd war spiel". But then I thought about it, if he's telling the truth, the dude has ugly issues.

Either way, I'm pretty damned sure if it was a German born driver he wouldn't have said shit.



Edited at 2017-05-30 02:44 am (UTC)

agreed Reply

fucking idiot Reply

All I read was "I'm sorry I got fired for being racist." Reply

Good. Fucking racist Reply

Wow FUCK YOU Reply

What does any of that stuff in the 2nd paragraph have to do with Takuma Sato?? Nothing. Not a damn thing. Fuck right off, Mr Frei. Reply

mte. way to try to erase your loose-lipped racism by bringing up the story of your dead veteran grandpa. what a tool. Reply

I made a stupid reference, during an emotional weekend, to one of the nations that we fought in World War II."



But if a German born driver would've won, I bet you wouldn't have said fuck. all. with your racist ass



Stop The Wh*tes 2k17

his apology literally reads as 1) excuse 2) excuse 3) excuse 4) excuse 4) yeah i shouldn't have said that but 5) excuse plus not to mention 6) excuse.



save your breath asshole, your job is toast. Reply

Or, ya know, all those times Mario Andretti won. Reply

AYYYYUP



This motherfucker thinks he's nickel slick Reply

The fact that one of the people he was trotting out as an excuse has the German ass name SHREINER, too. Reply

i s2fg white americans have such a boner for wwII bc it validates their racism while they conveniently ignore majority-white countries the US fought against Reply

Oh I saw this asshole too. Someone needs to collect his job. I think he's the same dumbass who kept making that lame ass "I thought ariana grande was something you get at starbucks" joke. Reply

This tired POS needs to get fired too. Reply

This tool always likes any random tweets I (and lbr anyone) make with popular hashtags /his claim to fame~ Reply

thank fuck. hope no one else will hire him. piece of shit Reply

This driver wasnt even alive during WW2.



I'm glad he finally apologized to the driver in the THIRD paragraph. After making sure the rest of us weren't offended for like two paragraphs. So much hate.... Reply

I'm so sick of white people

So Terry is the "almost over over it" guy from Get Out



Edited at 2017-05-30 01:36 am (UTC)

Oh my gosh I just watched that movie Saturday.



👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Reply

omg Reply

