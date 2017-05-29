There was too much Lee. They also hyped up an Oswald/Ed showdown and that shit nothing. They had 3 minutes of screen time.



I'm looking forward to Oswald in his penguin hat but I'm not here for more Jim/Lee, the same old bullshit and basically everyone who isn't Fish, Oswald, Ivy, Firefly and Mr. Freeze.



Edited at 2017-05-30 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

They don't know what to do with Lee. This storyline with her is strange and unnecessary imo.



Edited at 2017-05-30 01:59 am (UTC) Reply

I think they're maybe now trying to do with her what they did with Barbara, but for Lee I think it would be better to just kill or off or something in the finale. I don't think she can be salvaged. Reply

yeah, agreed. Barbara greatly improved by going bad but I don't think it works with Lee. I wish they would think of a better arc for her because I think she's a mess atm Reply

i only watch scenes with the following people anymore: oswald, nygma, cat, ivy, (& now fish) Reply

I caught the last 5 mins of this and it seemed interesting (relatively)...what was that old guy doing with Bruce? Was it an actual bomb or was Alfred wrong?



Also - Fish is back! I might def. pick back up now. Reply

BRuh needs some chapstick. Dude looks rough Reply

Damn just from that still Ryan needs some moisturizer Reply

