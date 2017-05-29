Daytime Divas: watch the first 8 minutes
VH1's #DaytimeDivas: Watch the First 8 Minutes of the Series Premiere Now (Exclusive) https://t.co/PVa7JuVn2Q via @AndySwift pic.twitter.com/EJEvJQBqDf— TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 29, 2017
-VH1 has released the first 8 minutes of the show (watch it at the source)
-Premieres June 5th (10/9c)
Source
She's severely underrated/underused/underappreciated. She's hilarious in every thing.
Worried about Survivor's Remorse tho.
I miss ha as Wilhelmina on ugly Betty !!
Vanessa Williams deserves better
And why would I watch anything with Jessie in it?