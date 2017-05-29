Daytime Divas: watch the first 8 minutes

I remember when I saw the ad for this I thought it was another daytime show I was like LAWD no, not another one. Reply

Thread

Link

did vanessa do something to ha face or is she just thicc? Reply

Thread

Link

blonde is not her color imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It completely washes her out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

filler Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she gained weight. plus, the blonde is not helping. she just looks off in general. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't trust vh1 after what they did to hindsight Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't agree more! I really liked that show and I'm bitter as hell about them canceling season 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll watch for Tichina Arnold....



She's severely underrated/underused/underappreciated. She's hilarious in every thing. Reply

Thread

Link

ia, she's amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, not to mention her fucking wardrobe on Martin. She is iconic just for that alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks really awful and tacky. But, I guess it's supposed to. Reply

Thread

Link

Tichina 💕



Worried about Survivor's Remorse tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Cheesy lol but it's nice to see a diverse cast.

I miss ha as Wilhelmina on ugly Betty !! Reply

Thread

Link

Ugly Betty is the show that deserves a "where are they now" 2 hour Christmas special. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah

Vanessa Williams deserves better Reply

Thread

Link

I read that paragraph about five times like "Someone named their child Kibby?" Reply

Thread

Link

Seems like a Sundays at 10PM ABC show. Reply

Thread

Link

Why did they give Tichina them braids?

And why would I watch anything with Jessie in it? Reply

Thread

Link

This was shot back to back with the coming season of Survivor's Remorse so I wonder if this is Tichina's look for the coming season as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow @ the exposition at the end of the scene. From the commercials I was expecting it to be more fun; hopefully it gets better. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly this looks kind of hilarious so i'll watch Reply

Thread

Link

This makes me miss Wilhelmina Slater Reply

Thread

Link