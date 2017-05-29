Bella Thorne And Gregg Sulkin Could Get Back Together
Bella Thorne shares cozy photo with ex Gregg Sulkin after hooking up with Scott Disick in Cannes: https://t.co/6kvNIKzPrIpic.twitter.com/SjVJy0YHnk— Us Weekly (@usweekly)May 29, 2017
-Bella Thorne shared a photo of herself cuddling with ex Gregg Sulkin.
-She's seen wearing the same black bra that she wore out that same day as seen on banned source.
-Reports claim she attended his pool party on Monday afternoon.
-The former couple dated for a little over a year before ending things last August.
-Bella was only 17 and Gregg was 24 at the time.
Caption: Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!!
Short and not so sweet! Bella Thorne is not speaking to Scott Disick after a brief romantic fling. https://t.co/K8UGAlpA7Kpic.twitter.com/HZIZz0Gvwd— Us Weekly (@usweekly)May 26, 2017
-Bella told a fan a few days ago that she's not speaking to Scott Disick or any guy for that matter.
-Bella flew down to Cannes with Scott last week shortly after they went on a few dates.
-Meanwhile, Scott has moved on to his sixth young girl in Cannes.
Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn— bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017
