Alicia Silverstone Reunites with Breckin Meyer at Clueless Screening

one of my favorite films <3 <3 <3



alicia's face looks young and old at the same time lol Like katie holmes Reply

Thread

Link

and Anna Paquin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can never look at her without thinking of this https://youtu.be/ZvySMbNA2zc Reply

Thread

Link

I used to think he was really hot Reply

Thread

Link

I thought he was cute back then too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tasty snack.. like a chicken tender Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought so too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it makes you feel any better I watched a few of his Conan interviews on YouTube and was completely adorable and charming in them. No judgement here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, I found him so attractive in Clueless and The Final Nightmare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes a DILF tbh Reply

Thread

Link

One of my fave movies of all time in the category of harmless fun. It's so quotable and Alicia was perfectly cast. Reply

Thread

Link

such a good movie....the kiss scene is one of my favourites!





alicia looks good. anyone else remember her animated show? Reply

Thread

Link

BRACEFACE! MY LIFE GETS COMPLICATED

BOYFRIEND! DON'T WANNA TALK ABOUT IT

TEENAGE! I'LL WORK IT OUT IN THE END Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same here and Braceface was great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So like the way i feel about the rolling stones is how my kids will feel about nine inch nails right? So i should stop tormenting my mom right? Reply

Thread

Link

Breckin Meyers is freakin adorable.



I went to a taping of Men At Work and he was directing and he kept running back and forth in front of the audience making jokes and being silly. Reply

Thread

Link

i met michael cassidy years ago and he was super sweet, too. i miss that show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I met him too on the set! He really is a sweetheart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd love to go to some kind of screening of this movie. i love it so much. Reply

Thread

Link

She's morphing into Nicole Kidman Reply

Thread

Link

His I WAS IN GARFIELD, MOTHERFUCKER on Robot Chicken never fails to make me laugh. Reply

Thread

Link

He got a haircut next to me when I was a teen. he was so petite, more than I'd realized. seemed like a chill guy. Reply

Thread

Link

Ruin my satin shoes, why don't you!



Edited at 2017-05-30 01:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Alternative titles:



* Brotherfucker

* My StepBrother Can't Possibly Be This Hot Reply

Thread

Link

as a baby stoner gay I had such a crush on his character <3 Reply

Thread

Link

And my buns, they don't feel nothing like steel. Reply

Thread

Link

Breckin has aged really well. He's also done Ben Schwartz's improv show Snowpants before, and he was very funny.



Haven't seen Alicia in forever, she doesn't look too bad herself! Reply

Thread

Link

I missed this!!!! Nooooooo! :'( Reply

Thread

Link

😭😭😭😭 alotta love yaaas Reply

Thread

Link

I loved his character in the movie <3 He was precious and when they hurt him I was so sad :( But of course the ending was all good. Reply

Thread

Link

Where are his eyebrows Reply

Thread

Link

Breckin daddy can scratch and destroy my thrussy and pump my stomach full of daddy sauce Reply

Thread

Link

They both need bangs is all I got from this post. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Clueless sooo much. Is my fav teen movie with The Craft Reply

Thread

Link

One of my all time faves!

Josh and Cher <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I actually just came home from the store and I accidentally spent $100 on vegan snacks. coconut milk caramels and quinoa sea salt puffs and shit. Mess. but they're sooooo good. Reply

Thread

Link

White people age so badly. Reply

Thread

Link

Breckin Meyer is such a weird name, legit for years I had no idea that it was the name of an actual person. I thought it was a band name or something and couldn't figure it out. Reply

Thread

Link