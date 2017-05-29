Alicia Silverstone Reunites with Breckin Meyer at Clueless Screening
Like we were going to miss geeking out over Alicia Silverstone and Breckin Meyer's Clueless reunion? As if! https://t.co/o0yX178Yp9 pic.twitter.com/UB5QpEbmsD— E! News (@enews) May 29, 2017
Thousands of fans gathered at Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a screening of the iconic Clueless. Alicia showed up to intro the movie!
hm, starting my vegan diet tomorrow tbh
alicia's face looks young and old at the same time lol Like katie holmes
alicia looks good. anyone else remember her animated show?
BOYFRIEND! DON'T WANNA TALK ABOUT IT
TEENAGE! I'LL WORK IT OUT IN THE END
I went to a taping of Men At Work and he was directing and he kept running back and forth in front of the audience making jokes and being silly.
* Brotherfucker
* My StepBrother Can't Possibly Be This Hot
Haven't seen Alicia in forever, she doesn't look too bad herself!
Josh and Cher <3
He and Brittany Murphy were cute together.