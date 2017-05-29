ok count me in

hold up i don't see sharlto copley

what the heck



no offense but how can they use the word "oats" if gia gunn copyrighted it Reply

New trailer for District 9







director's 'Oats' short films







You got me for a second OP.



it's been more than 3 years

somebody help wikus Reply

MTFE I'm coming for you OP Reply

MTE Reply

the district 9 sequel will never happen but I'm intrigued about this so bring it on. Reply

This would have been more intriguing if they didn't show the creature/alien so much. The fear of the unknown makes things more interesting Reply

yeah ia, I prefer the mystery and the horror your mind conjures Reply

Elysium was a mess.

Chappie started good and then got lost.



I look forward to this, I think he's a phenomenal short film maker. Reply

I know the idea of retconning alien 3 and 4 was weird, but fuck. I would rather have Blomkamps vision brought to life than these awful Ridley Scott prequels.



The alien fanboy in me is seeeething. Reply

looks intriguing Reply

