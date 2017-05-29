Poor Kindle 😢😢😢 Reply

hdu i love my kindle Reply

What does the second quote mean? Reply

he asked kim if she anticipated the backlash when she saw the commercial, but kim hadn't seen it until after the backlash Reply

oh please Reply

i don't know why niggas bother with these idiots Reply

-says you obviously have a different perspective when "everyone's just saying something"

what does this mean Reply

she thought it was fine until ppl started critiquing it and pointing out how its not fine Reply

op needs to reword that. i'm stoned but still that don't make sense! but thanks lol



Edited at 2017-05-30 12:51 am (UTC) Reply

That's not what she meant. Reply

no she said she hadn't seen it until after it had blown up, so she couldn't watch it without a critical perspective. Reply

That's not what she said lol She said she hadn't even seen it until after she'd already read the backlash so she had no opinion on it until after she'd already read the criticism Reply

She's saying her perspective of the commercial was different because she was seeing it for the first time after the backlash. Reply

She means that she couldn't make an opinion of her own cause she saw it after the backlash, so she was influenced into thinking that it was a bad move from the get go. Reply

Yeah, it's a bit "everywhere like such as," isn't it. Reply

i also feel awful when ppl call me out on my problematic behaviors like these ppl stress me out so much going around pointing out my wrongs Reply

Tell it, sis! Reply

i wont lie she looks really good in that still Reply

but i just watched it and holy shit she sounds so fucking stupid Reply

She does, I like this face. I need to go to her doctor and ask for that. Reply

I mean I'm sure Kendall wasn't being malicious, shes just an idiot. That ad was so embarrassing I physically hurt from second hand embarrassment every time its mentioned. Reply

mte Reply

She was probably excited to think that she was going to be in this huge ad and then the backlash happened. Reply

Cringe @ her dinosaur claw hand modeling. Reply

lmao I tweeted "Kendall Jenner holds a pepsi like a gay" and only got 1 fave </3 Reply

So I refuse to watch this commercial in its entirety, because my cringe factor is really high, but every time I see this gif I think the exact same thing. Why is she holding the can like that? What is that weird crone hand thing? Is this how she normally holds cans of soda? Was she taught to do so by an animal without opposable thumbs? So confusing. Reply

She's really beautiful



lol @ envious and poisonous people here that say she looked better before the surgeries Reply

I hate that these fucking morons are so successful lmao. Reply

this whole interview was so bad. she never gave any good answers or shit we didn't know already. her pausing for 20 seconds before answering half of them was annoying. Reply

she keeps looking up before speaking? like she really has to think hard before she says anything. Reply

looking up usually means someone is lying lol Reply

I'm pretty sure she's looking up at PR people and seeing if they're nodding or shaking their heads. Reply

I agree. I said it another post but she's an awful interview Reply

Beauty fades (with a series of unnecessary cosmetic surgeries it seems) but dumb is FOREVER.

Listening to Kim talk is exhausting. Reply

I find it obnoxious that they all want to baby Kendall & pretend it's everyone else that's the problem. You don't get to claim "I'm a model & business woman who makes her own decisions, tyvm...except when I purposely do something problematic, then I'm a helpless little girl. Everyone plz defend me! I didn't even know I was signing up for a commercial, I thought someone was asking for my autograph" Reply

if she is so sorry why not issue a statement stating that? everyone going out of their way to defend her and say she is so sorry and upset but I haven't seen no evidence it even phased her lol Reply

