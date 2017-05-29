Kim K talks about Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad
-says Kendall understood and felt awful about it but just wants to move on from it
-says you obviously have a different perspective when "everyone's just saying something"
-mentions Kendall is "so sensitive" and would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.
Source
what does this mean
lol @ envious and poisonous people here that say she looked better before the surgeries
I hate that these fucking morons are so successful lmao.
Listening to Kim talk is exhausting.