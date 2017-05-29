~*Bachelorette Watch Post*~

I tried submitting a viewing post but it was half assed lol. I was getting so impatient. Thanks OP! Reply

Thread

Link

oh oops, i would've made one but i thought syphills had submitted already lol



ty op! Reply

Thread

Link

i submitted about an hour and a half ago :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw bb :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that challenge was hilarious. I love mila.



And what's going on here? So many of these guys are not cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Ashton n Mila? Lol wut Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently Ashton and Mila started watching the show because of that one dude Jared, he kinda looked like Ashton Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok so can we talk about how much Blake sucks



I HATE him, even more than Whaboom Reply

Thread

Link

lol ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pisses me off so much that Blake promoted his dick size on TV but now he's like "OMG, WHABOOM IS WEARING MAKEUP. THAT HE BOUGHT HIMSELF." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's so fucking smug Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's seriously coming off worse than whaboom guy (who is clearly drunk lol). Any contestant that just guns for the one douchey housemate instead of focusing on the bachelorette is a moron. They always come off worse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his obsession with whaboom THIS early on is concerning and i hated him from the start he can get the fuck out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess they are making not hot Blake and Lucas this season's Alex and Chad lol Reply

Thread

Link

Ha take that Wahboom! Reply

Thread

Link

Thank god!!!! I was worried we weren't getting one!!



I hope she sends both Whaboom and Blake home, I'm sick of both their faces Reply

Thread

Link

Don't give it to Dean - he doesn't show up to job interviews and I didn't choose him so do it again, Rachel. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait what?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One commenter, pplemmy, said that he was supposed to interview at a place she once worked and he didn't show up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dean's gay Reply

Thread

Link

dean looks like jesse mccartney to me lol... Reply

Thread

Link

omg he does!!



(and he's pretty hot but he has tall teeth so it's kind of weird) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss thats who it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought so too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ashton kutcher looks so different to me now. he's like ugly hot Reply

Thread

Link



the shorter hair reminds me of his ~model~ days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was dying at Mila cracking up on that challenge, it was so funny. Her and Ashton are cute Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO SAMEEEEEEEEEE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rachel seems bored with these men Reply

Thread

Link